By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

To the dismay of well-meaning commentators advising against investments in Chinese stocks, investors continued to pile into them, enabling their sustained rally from the August trough. More than four months after I wrote Smart Money Tussle Over Holding Chinese Stocks, the battle is not over. Last week, we witnessed the public clash between BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, and George Soros.

BlackRock's (BLK) initiative to become the first foreign-owned company to operate a wholly-owned business in China's mutual fund industry earned a sharp rebuke from the 91-year-old hedge fund veteran and international philanthropist. Soros lamented that BlackRock's China decision was a "tragic mistake" that would "damage the national security interests of the U.S. and other democracies."

Soros minced no words in the op-ed published on The Wall Street Journal entitled "BlackRock's China Blunder," warning the asset manager's raising of around $1 billion for a mutual fund in China as a "bad investment" likely to lose money for its clients. BlackRock did not take it lying down. It argued that "The overwhelming majority of the assets BlackRock manages are for retirement. BlackRock's clients around the world — including many US clients — seek a broad range of investments, including in China, to achieve their retirement and other financial objectives."

BlackRock's justification must have resonated with Seeking Alpha readers, judging by the huge followership on Chinese tickers like Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). Investors also concurred, sending the representative ETFs of Chinese companies (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)(NYSEARCA:FXI)(NASDAQ:MCHI) rallying past their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY) for the third consecutive week.

The outperformance came despite the fervent condemnation of Chinese stocks as "uninvestable" and additional regulatory actions on Chinese gaming firms eroded gains from earlier in the week. Perhaps traders perceived the U.S.-China tensions as a game of 'who blinks first' and with U.S. President Joseph Biden making the first move to call his Chinese counterpart on Friday, China bulls claimed victory.

The phone call between the two leaders was generally hailed as positive and was cited as a driver for the increase in crude oil price. However, President Xi Jinping's unrelenting stance, insisting that the U.S. first drop its hostility as a pre-requisite for any significant improvement in ties to happen, suggests the impasse from trade to climate cooperation may take longer to break.

Nevertheless, optimists may be cheering the implicit signaling by President Xi that China is in a good position economically such that Beijing is in no rush to concede any bargaining power to Washington. After all, the Chinese government has deemed it fit to suffer short-term economic damage in pursuing regulatory rectifications on its tech and education industry in the past year.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), declined 2.0 percent, underperforming the broader Chinese ETFs. However, this should be viewed in the context of some profit-taking following its strong rebounds in the past few weeks. The scene was similar across several of the key holdings of the KWEB ETF. For instance, the share price of logtech firm Full Truck Alliance (YMM) retreated 5.6 percent after posting double-digit percentage gains in the previous weeks.

Search engine and artificial intelligence leader Baidu (BIDU) topped the leader board of gains with a mere 1.1 percent rise. E-commerce players JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) followed close behind with their share prices ending in the positive as well.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top ten holdings of KWEB (as of Friday) compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

Beijing in damage-control overdrive over investors' souring sentiment

Regular readers of Chinese Internet Weekly may find this sub-header familiar. In early January, my article Alibaba: Chinese Media In Damage-Control Overdrive was published. It detailed how the local media outlets attempted to explain the regulatory actions against Alibaba Group weren't directed specifically at the company or due to whatever Jack Ma, its flamboyant and outspoken co-founder, said.

Since then, it has become apparent that Beijing really did not crack down on Alibaba Group to get back at Jack Ma's criticisms nor did it do so to diminish the rival factions of the Chinese president, as some had alluded. Platform-based operators were disciplined across the board and subjected to the same rules. It was a pyrrhic victory for those who got this correct like yours truly, as few Chinese internet stocks were spared from the ensuing sell-off.

On Monday, Vice Premier Liu He said in a speech at a digital-economy trade fair he attended virtually that the Chinese government's support for the private economy has not changed and will not change in the future. In fact, he declared that Beijing will allow "the private economy play a greater role in stabilizing economic growth and employment while promoting structural reform and innovation."

The senior Chinese bureaucrat often referred to as Xi's confidante explained the logic behind the supportive policies poetically: "The private economy contributes more than 50% of China's tax revenue, over 60% of GDP, at least 70% of technological innovation, and more than 80% of urban employment, and accounts for easily 90% of market entities."

Liu reiterated China will continue making socialist market economy reforms and persist in opening up the economy. He also pledged that China will uphold the protection of property rights and intellectual property rights, two key areas of concern after a spate of regulatory crackdowns in various sectors.

Subsequently, state media got into the game in seeking to soothe investors' unease. On Wednesday, the People's Daily said in a front-page editorial that "opening to the outside world is China's basic national policy, and it will not waver at any time." Echoing what Liu mentioned earlier, the piece continued: "Unswervingly, the principles and policies of encouraging, supporting, and guiding the development of the non-public sector of the economy have not changed!"

Interestingly, the editorial quoted international investors as claiming "China has always supported entrepreneurship and continues to open its market to foreign investors," with the expectation and confidence of foreign investment in China as "generally stable and stable." More pleasing to the ears of shareholders could be the mention of "results have been achieved" regarding the series of anti-monopoly and unfair competition crackdowns indicating a potential closure of the exercise.

It is worth noting the opening up of the Chinese economy was something that begun decades ago. Market players who have recently learned to pore over President Xi's past speeches may come across one in which he spoke at the World Economic Forum, Davos, meeting in 2017 saying (emphasis mine):

"There was a time when China also had doubts about economic globalization, and was not sure whether it should join the World Trade Organization. But we came to the conclusion that integration into the global economy is a historical trend. To grow its economy, China must have the courage to swim in the vast ocean of the global market. If one is always afraid of bracing the storm and exploring the new world, he will sooner or later get drowned in the ocean. Therefore, China took a brave step to embrace the global market. We have had our fair share of choking in the water and encountered whirlpools and choppy waves, but we have learned how to swim in this process. It has proved to be a right strategic choice."

Having undergone the tribulations, it is unfathomable to think China wants to revert to a closed economy. It is comforting for investors to know that the Xi administration has been consistent in its messaging even though its implementation of policies can sometimes appear abrupt.

Amid fear over the legality of VIEs, China approved a VIE-structured firm to list on a domestic exchange

As if Beijing is skeptical whether messaging alone is sufficient to allay concerns over its openness to foreign investments, the Shanghai Stock Exchange gave the go-ahead on Thursday Megvii Technology, which has a variable interest entity [VIE] structure, to launch an initial public offering on the technology-heavy Star Market, a brainchild of President Xi.

The nod for the Cayman Islands-incorporated artificial intelligence company known for its facial-recognition software serves as a solid repudiation to pundits who are adamant the Chinese government does not recognize the VIEs as legal.

Being well aware of the heightened interest in the VIE topic, I covered it in a recent article, and readers were treated to insightful comments. Here's one with credits to exterra2.

Hindsight13, who identified herself as an Asian lawyer, shared that when a U.S. company, or for that matter, any foreign one, sets up a China subsidiary, the VIE structure is also employed. That is to say, if Beijing renounces VIEs, it is literally pressing the nuclear button. Thus, there is very little chance the VIE structure would be declared illegal.

Mluogang, another regular reader, highlighted that before Megvii, the authorities had a year ago approved VIE-structured Ninebot, a maker of smart scooters, to list on the Star Market. Marcia Ellis, a Partner at San Francisco-based Morrison & Foerster LLP, said "There's every indication that the Chinese regulators are fully embracing the VIE structure" on the news.

Despite some convincing arguments, several commentators maintained their uneasiness over the VIE legality. Hence, the latest Star Market's approval should go a long way to reassure ADR shareholders who are owning a stake in VIEs.

Investors fear missing the boat

It is difficult to grasp the prevailing sentiment. Logically, investors scarred from steep losses should be apprehensive about piling back into Chinese internet stocks following their dramatic collapse in the past months. Warnings of Chinese stocks being "uninvestable" abound. Yet, judging from the reactions to the news, whether positive and negative, it's hard to tell.

What do I mean? Let's take a look at DiDi Global (DIDI). On September 3, Friday, shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant climbed on reports that it could come under the control of Beijing.

Source: Seeking Alpha News

However, when both the company and the Beijing authorities denied such a deal, DiDi's shares jumped even more. It just boggles the mind that market players are cheering either way. It seems investors are loving DiDi warts and all.

Source: Seeking Alpha News

It doesn't appear to be an isolated case of an investor affair. Shareholders piled into KE Holdings (BEKE) despite the Chinese real estate proptech company denying a Reuters report saying it was planning a Hong Kong stock listing.

Source: Seeking Alpha News

Even the beleaguered BABA stock closed positive on Friday after being identified by name together with Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and DiDi Global to follow new guidelines around their employees' pay and rest periods. It's worth noting that the three major U.S. indices ended the day in the negative. Nasdaq was down 0.9 percent.

This left me wondering if market players are looking for any excuse to get back into Chinese internet stocks or are worried about missing the train as positive headlines kept streaming in. The news flow has been particularly constructive for Alibaba in recent weeks.

For instance, despite the oft-mentioned threat posed by China's central bank digital currency [CBDC], Alibaba's Alipay has benefited from the Greater Bay Area developmental policy. On Tuesday, the ubiquitous mobile payment app became the first digital wallet enabling remittances between mainland China and Macau. The latest cross-border remittance service is a milestone for Ant Group, two years after AlipayHK was made available across mainland China.

Last week, Ant Group also announced an investment into Chope, a Singaporean startup that facilitates table reservations for thousands of restaurants in Southeast Asia. Following the deal, the Alipay operator would become the largest shareholder of the restaurant booking platform which is present in megacities like Singapore, Jakarta, and Bangkok.

Chope says it will use Ant's technology to offer a range of services while Ant Group would benefit from Chope "open[ing] the door for us to serve the local people." This development ties in with what I have been postulating would be a major catalyst for BABA's share price - clear avenues for increasing its international revenue to overcome the tightening in the regulatory environment in its home country and stiffening competitive environment.

Incidentally, we have on Friday a venture capitalist who was an early investor in companies like Alibaba speaking to CNBC predicting "an Ant IPO in the next 12 months." A successful public listing of Ant Group has long been touted as a key driver for a rally in BABA stock, even if the former's valuation is slashed. Mitchell Green, the founding partner of Lead Edge Capital, also forecasted that Chinese stocks would be "much higher than they are today."

Gaming stocks hammered once again

Gaming is one sector that didn't behave the way described in the previous section - investors chasing up the stocks whether it's good or bad news. The shares of industry stalwarts Tencent, NetEase (NTES), and Bilibili (BILI) tumbled upon a South China Morning Post report that game publishers will be banned from launching new games.

The stocks recovered somewhat from a steeper fall Thursday after William Ding, the CEO of NetEase, dismissed the veracity of the ban. On Friday, the Hong Kong-based media outlet owned by Alibaba Group softened the story to suggest there would be a slowdown in approvals, rather than a total suspension.

However, the damage was done. E-sports game streaming companies HUYA Inc (NYSE:HUYA) and DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) saw their share prices suffering more than the game publishers. Investors have already been jittery over their prospects following the reduction in game hours for minors in China which implied a drastic squeeze in the "pipeline" of competent gamers.

A further clampdown would impact the game streamers more dramatically as they lack the diversified revenue streams NetEase, Tencent, and Bilibili enjoy. Huya and DouYu fell 10.4 percent and 13.2 percent respectively for the week.

Last week's plunge was another blow to the videogame streaming pair who has already been on a steep downtrend since mid-February. Their dismal stock performances mirror that of the decimated after-school tutoring names like TAL Education Group (TAL) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU).

In July, China's antitrust regulator announced it was officially blocking Huya's planned $6 billion purchase of DouYu which would have created a game-streaming behemoth by far. Following the rejection of the acquisition, reports that Tencent was redirecting resources and attention toward its own game streaming approach further soured sentiment on Huya and Douyu.

The purported games approval slowdown and the resignation of its chief financial officer are the latest setbacks faced by Huya. Wall Street analysts have factored in a significant reduction in its earnings in revisions made in the past six months. Consequently, Huya's EPS estimate for 2021 is for a 55.8 percent shrinkage from the previous year. Over the next three years, however, Huya could see a substantial recovery, posting year-on-year growth in EPS by 46.5 percent to 54.1 percent.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

If the consensus forecast materializes, Huya's forward price-to-earnings ratio would shrink to a mere 8.3 times by the end of 2024, when it was projected to post an EPS estimated at $1.21. This would be premised on its revenue hitting $2.61 billion, giving it a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.91 times.

There could be room for upward adjustments with industry experts skeptical that Beijing could strictly enforce its restrictions. Citing possible workarounds and a historical trend of gaming crackdowns backfiring, a Wall Street Journal article suggests that the impact on Chinese gaming stocks may not be as bad as feared.

Furthermore, considering that more than 28,000 gaming companies exited in 2018 and 2019 when the Chinese authorities last halted video game approvals, the games majors could once again entrench their leadership positions in this new "winter". A fresh round of industry consolidation could bring about higher profitability in the future for the survivors.

What is your take? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community in the comments field. My past articles have seen good inputs and interactions among the readers. Looking forward to your participation!