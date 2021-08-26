Marcin Klapczynski/iStock via Getty Images

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of cancer therapies based on Selective Translation Regulator Inhibitors (STRIs).

The Technology

The company’s therapeutic approach is to inhibit the production of key disease-driving proteins in the cells by regulating the translation of select messenger RNA (mRNA) into those specific proteins. Translation is the process that directs protein synthesis utilizing information from genetic sequences. eFFECTOR is pioneering the STRI approach, upstream of the widely recognized regulation of transcription in which DNA sequences are copied into mRNA.

Utilizing proprietary applications of translational profiling technology licensed from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and in-house expertise, the company has developed understanding of the genes that are translationally dysregulated in multiple tumor types, enabling the identification of specific points for therapeutic intervention to elicit a meaningful clinical response. eFFECTOR’s translation regulation targets are downstream of RAS and PI3K key signaling pathways impacting multiple functionally related proteins that complement tumor cell growth, survival, cell cycle progression and immune evasion.

Pipeline

The company’s programs target three distinct proteins that regulate distinct sets of genes in cancer and immune cells. These targets in the eIF4F translation initiation complex are MNK 1/2, eIF4A and eIF4E.

eFT508 (tomivosertib) is a small-molecule inhibitor of MNK1/2 that delays T cell exhaustion/dysfunction. The candidate is being evaluated in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L and 1L extension metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with PD-L1 ≧ 50%, who have not received chemotherapy for metastatic NSCLC. In a Phase 2 open label study of the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of eFT508, its addition to existing checkpoint therapy was well tolerated, and demonstrated clinical activity with prolonged disease stabilization, and objective responses in patients with progression on existing checkpoint inhibitor. The median PFS at 19 weeks and landmark PFS at 24 weeks gave a rate of 41%, beyond the expectation for treatment through progression with the checkpoint therapy alone.

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial is currently recruiting up to 120 subjects who “will be randomized 1:1 to receive tomivosertib or matching placebo in combination with pembrolizumab. In Cohort A, subjects who have initiated pembrolizumab as a single agent and experienced initial radiographic progression will receive blinded investigational product (IP, tomivosertib or matching placebo) in addition to pembrolizumab. In Cohort B, subjects will receive blinded IP (tomivosertib or matching placebo) in combination with pembrolizumab as first line therapy.” The study is estimated to complete in 2Q-2024.

eFT226 (zotatifin) is a small-molecule, selective inhibitor of eukaryotic-translation initiation factor (eIF) 4A1-mediated translation. The regulation is imparted through a reversible enhancement of eIF4A1 binding to RNAs with specific polypurine motifs within the 5′-untranslated region (UTR). The investigational drug is being developed as an anticancer therapy. Preclinical efficacy testing of eFT226 demonstrated activity across models of solid tumor cancers with amplifications in HER2, FGFR1/2 and mutations in KRAS (including breast, NSCLC and CRC). eFT226 is well-tolerated and shows significant in vivo tumor growth inhibition and regression in RTK driven xenograft models. A Phase 1-2 clinical trial is recruiting up to 45 subjects for the “open-label, sequential-group, dose-escalation and cohort-expansion study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity of Zotatifin (eFT226) in subjects with selected advanced solid tumor malignancies. The study will evaluate weekly 1-hour intravenous (IV) administration of Zotatifin (eFT226). Treatment and study subject evaluations will be performed in 21 day cycles.” The study is estimated to complete in 4Q-2021.

Certain RNA viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, hijack the host cell translational machinery for viral replication, hence eFT226 is also being indicated for COVID 19. A Phase 1B randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-escalating study of up to 36 subjects will evaluate the safety and efficacy of zotatifin administered intravenously to adults with mild or moderate COVID 19. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with the UCSF under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The primary completion is estimated in 4Q-2021 and study completion in 1Q-2022.

Financials

eFFECTOR reverse-recapitalized from a business combination with the SPAC, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (LWAC) on 8/25/2021. The common stock and public warrants commenced trading on 8/26/2021 on Nasdaq under the trading symbols “EFTR” and “EFTRW”, respectively. As of market close on 9/10/2021, the company’s stock was trading at $26.59.

“In connection with the merger, certain investors agreed to subscribe for and purchased an aggregate of $60.7 million of the Company’s common stock through a Private Investment in Public Entity (PIPE) offering. Together with LWAC’s existing cash balances and funding of the PIPE offering, the Company received gross proceeds of approximately $65.9 million.” The company anticipates that the cash available from the transaction together with its $10.9 million of cash and cash equivalents held as of 6/30/2021, will provide cash run through key Phase 2 data readouts for both its lead programs.

The company has an agreement with the Regents of the UCSF since May 2013, for an exclusive license to UCSF’s patent rights in certain inventions relating to translational profiling laboratory techniques initially developed at UCSF. Discounting the payments already effected, the aggregate remaining potential milestone payments to UCSF are approximately $375,000. Additional payables include “royalty of less than one percent on net sales of each of the first two licensed products sold by the Company or its affiliates, subject to minimum annual royalty payments and other adjustments in certain circumstances. The Company’s royalty obligations continue for each licensed product or service until the expiration of the last licensed patent covering the applicable licensed product or service.”

eFFECTOR has a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer (PFE) since December 2019, to research and develop small molecules that target eIF4E. Pursuant to the agreement, the company received $15 million upfront, and may be eligible for future development milestone receipts between $385 million and $480 million, and high single-digit percentage royalties on annual net sales of each licensed product.

Risks

The company is an “emerging growth company” and a “smaller reporting company,” hence may take advantage of certain reporting exemptions and reduced disclosure obligations.

The company has an accumulated deficit of $148.8 million as of 6/30/2021.

Bottomline

eFFECTOR is pioneering a new class of oncology therapies, which is also indicated for COVID-19. Upcoming catalysts of data readouts in 4Q-2021 and 1Q-2022 will certainly drive more interest in the company.