Let's face it: most stocks are today expensively valued.

We live in a near-0% interest rate world, and with bonds out of the equation, most investors have doubled down on stocks, causing their valuations to rise to historically high levels.

Just take a look at how much the S&P 500 (SPY) has risen since the beginning of the pandemic:

That's just the average of the market.

Some companies are a lot more expensive than the average, and among those, you have what we call "blue-chips".

A blue-chip is a company that enjoys an excellent reputation because it is resilient, has attractive growth prospects, a strong balance sheet, and a proven management team. Great examples include Apple (AAPL), Pfizer (PFE), and Visa (V).

Given that we live in a highly uncertain world, it is not surprising that blue chips are so popular. They offer a Safe-Haven in a world of chaos and have provided lucrative returns so far.

But unfortunately, you rarely get to buy these companies at bargain prices.

Quite the opposite; today, most blue-chips are priced at extreme valuations, which reduces their future upside potential, and also lowers your margin of safety. In that sense, most blue-chips have become the victim of their own success to a certain extent.

Fortunately, a few exceptions still exist in the REIT (VNQ) sector.

REITs are feared due to the pandemic and as a result, a number of them are discounted despite being more profitable than ever. We think that these fears are unwarranted and unlikely to last for much longer.

Below, we present 2 blue-chip REITs that will soar in the coming years as they return to fair value.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties (NNN) is the definition of a blue-chip:

It has a 30+ year track record of steady dividend growth.

It has historically generated above-average returns with below-average risk.

It owns properties that generate recession-resistant cash flow.

It has a fortress BBB+ rated balance sheet.

It has a predictable path to ~5% annual growth with little volatility.

Despite all of that, NNN is one of the few blue chips that's still discounted. Right now, it is priced at a 22% discount to pre-crisis levels:

This may lead you to think that the company is suffering from the pandemic. After all, its name even includes the dreaded word "retail".

But the reality is very different from this perception.

NNN is today generating higher cash flow than ever, paying higher dividends than ever, and its properties are also more valuable than ever.

To understand why that is, you need to consider that NNN specializes in the ownership of net lease properties.

Yes, these properties have a "retail" element, but these are not malls or even strip centers. Instead, these are mostly service-oriented, freestanding properties such as Taco Bell (YUM) restaurants, 7/11 convenience stores, car washes, Dollar General (DG) grocery stores, etc. These businesses may have temporarily suffered from the pandemic, but outside of exceptional circumstances, they are mostly recession-proof and amazon-proof:

Source: National Retail Properties

Moreover, "net leases" are structured in a way that strongly favors the landlord:

The lease term is generally 10+ years.

The rent coverage is 2-3x in most cases.

The rent goes up each year by 1-2%.

The tenant pays all property expenses, including maintenance.

Since all of this is agreed upon at the time of signing the lease, the performance of a net lease property is highly consistent and predictable.

The proof is in the results: NNN has grown its cash flow and dividend through all past crises, including the dot-com crash, the great financial crisis, and now even the pandemic:

Source: National Retail Properties

Yet, because the market misunderstands the resilience of its business model, NNN is today discounted. If I was the CEO, I would seriously consider removing the word "retail" from the company name because it surely doesn't help its market sentiment.

Today, you can objectively say that NNN is more valuable than ever because its cash flow, dividend, and NAV are all higher than they have ever been. Moreover, we are now in a lower interest rate world and its future growth is just as good as it has ever been.

We estimate its fair value at $70+ per share. That's 25x its FFO, which we think is reasonable for a blue-chip net lease REIT in a yieldless world.

Today, you can buy it at $45, which means that it has up to ~50% upside potential. While you wait, you also earn a 4.7% dividend yield that's highly resilient.

It is hard to beat that coming from a blue-chip in today's market.

Realty Income

Everything that we said about NNN also applies to Realty Income (O). They are very similar companies and operate in the same sector.

However, O is an even "bluer" blue-chip than NNN:

Track record: O has also grown its dividend for decades in a row, but its total returns have been even stronger at an annual average of 15.2% over the past 20 years versus 12.4% for NNN.

Property quality: O targets properties in the 5-6% cap rate range, whereas NNN targets properties at closer to a 7% cap rate. O's properties have lower initial cap rates because they are even safer than those of NNN.

Balance sheet: O has an A-rated balance sheet (vs. BBB+ for NNN) and access to even cheaper capital, particularly in Europe.

Scale: O has a $28 billion market cap, which is 3x bigger than that of NNN. The higher scale reduces risks and leads to more synergies.

Therefore, a discount makes even less in the case of Realty Income. Yet, it is also priced at a large discount relative to pre-crisis levels:

Actually, it gets even better.

O recently announced that it would merge with VEREIT (VER) in a $15+ billion transaction. This merger is expected to increase O's FFO per share by 10-15% over the coming years. It will also increase its scale and diversification even further, and position it as one of the largest REITs in the world.

Overall, the transaction has the potential to increase O's fair value by 10-20%, and therefore, even its pre-crisis valuation is now too low.

In a previous article, we estimated O's fair value at $100+ per share.

Today, you can still buy at $67, which means that it has up to ~50% upside potential. While you wait, you also earn a 4.2% dividend yield that's paid on a monthly basis.

Bottom Line

Most blue-chips have fully recovered and now trade at all-time highs, but for whatever reason, blue-chip net lease REITs like NNN and O haven't.

They still haven't fully recovered despite producing record cash flow, increasing dividends, and compressing cap rates.

Objectively, you could say that they are more valuable than ever, but against all logic, they are still discounted, offering a great opportunity for investors who can look past the pandemic fears.

We recently made small additions to our positions in NNN, O, and a number of other undervalued blue-chip REITs.