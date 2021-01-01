Earnings spotlight: Monday, September 13th: Oracle (ORCL).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 14th: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 15th: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 16th: Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, September 17th: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU).

IPO watch: A busy week is setting up in the IPO market with Sportradar Group (SRAD), Dutch Bros (BROS), Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS), On Holding (ONON), PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT) and ForgeRock (FORG) all set due to debut. Software consultancy firm Thoughtworks Holding could trade with the highest market cap of the group, with the Siemens-backed company aiming for a valuation of over $6B in the U.S. Also next week, watch for IPO lockup periods expire on Olo (NYSE:OLO), Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL), Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY), Tuya (NYSE:TUYA), Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI), Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN), Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX), Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL), Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB), Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG).

M&A tidbits: A number of proposed mergers will go to a shareholder vote next week including the Ventas (NYSE:VTR)-New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) deal, the Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)-First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) deal, the United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)-Aquesta Financial (OTCPK:AQFH) deal and the First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)-Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) deal.

Dividend watch: The list of companies on watch for a quarterly dividend hike next week include JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) to $1.00 from $0.90, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to $0.30 from $0.27, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to $1.13 from $1.02, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to $0.46 from $0.42, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $0.61 from $0.56, Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) to $1.48 from $1.40, STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to $0.38 from $0.36, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to $1.23 to $1.20 and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) to $1.30 from $1.27.

FDA watch: The FDA priority review action date on Calliditas Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CALT) Nefecon for IgA nephropathy arrives on September 15. The FDA holds an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)-BioNTech's aApplication for a COVID-19 Booster. The FDA is evaluating data submitted by Pfizer-BioNTech in with COVID-19 vaccine booster application and will discuss it with the agency's advisory committee. Also in the FDA sphere of influence, the agency's Advisory Committee meets to discuss the Flourish Pediatric Esophageal Atresia Device from Cook Medical. It is also the estimated FDA action date for Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) SB11, a biosimilar of the anti-VEGF therapy Lucentis (ranibizumab).

Corporate events: Crocs (CROX) hosts an investor day event on September 14 that will provide an overview of the company's long-term strategy and key initiatives to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) holds a Pharma Day event to provide investors an update on its pipeline. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a detailed list of specific events to watch.

Conference schedule: Some of the big conferences to track this week include the Citi Global Technology Conference 2021, the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2021, the Piper Sandler 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, the JPMorgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum, the Jefferies Software Conference and the Jefferies Pet Summit 2021.

SPAC watch: Shareholders vote on a number of SPAC deals next week that could lead to trading starting on the stocks of the combined companies. The SPAC deals going to a vote include Soaring Eagle Acquisition's (NASDAQ:SRNG) combination with Ginkgo Bioworks, Atlas Crest Investment's (NYSE:ACIC) combination with with Archer, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities' (NYSE:PACE) combination with Nerdy, MedTech Acquisition Corp's (NASDAQ:MTAC) combination with Memic Innovative Surgery, D8 Holdings' (NYSE:DEH) combination with Vicarious Surgical, Rotor Acquisition's (NYSE:ROT) combination with Sarcos Robotics and Cerberus Telecom Acquisition's (NYSE:CTAC) combination with KORE. Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a detailed list of specific events to watch.

Notable annual meetings: Annual meetings on tap for the week include Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on September 15. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) holds its annual meeting on September 17. Large tech companies in China like Alibaba have been under increasing pressure to promote "common prosperity" through the support of smaller-sized enterprises.

Barron's mentions: SVB Financial Group (SVB) is singled out this week in the "stodgy world" of banking because of its unusual role as a leading lender to innovative tech start-ups. The stock has displayed a return on equity ahead of other banks in the S&P 500 for the past three years. In the homebuilder sector, value plays are seen with D.R. Horton, M.D.C Holdings and Meritage Homes. The three stocks trade nearly 25% below their five-year average price-to-earnings ratio. In addition, metal fabricator Mayville Engineering Company (NYSE:MEC) is seen as an interesting pick amid the manufacturing reshoring trend.