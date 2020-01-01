Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

In the ongoing battle to reduce climate change and CO2 in our atmosphere, governments including those in the US, Canada and Europe (to name a few) and industries are increasingly looking to hydrogen to solve a significant slice of the emissions pie. It has been dubbed a miracle molecule due its ability to replace a host of energy applications. Here’s the vision for hydrogen economy in the US from the Department of Energy’s H2@scale Vision (figure 1).

Figure 1, source: H2@Scale—a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) initiative led by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Hydrogen and Fuel Technologies Office.

The Hydrogen Vision

The purple circles to the right of the diagram in figure 1 show the existing uses for hydrogen: ammonia which is used to make fertilizer needed to grow our food, manufacturing of metals, chemical and various industrial processes. Hydrogen is currently used widely in petroleum refining to reduce the sulfur content of diesel and it’s also used in bitumen mining and processing in Canada. The light blue bubbles show the emerging markets: transportation, creating synthetic fuels (combining CO2 from waste sources with renewable H2), upgrading biofuels and seasonal storage for the electricity grid. Hydrogen is increasingly being eyed for heavy-duty transport (bus, trucks, trains, aviation and ships) where battery solutions struggle. Other future applications include heat and power for industry and buildings (orange circle).

As shown by the flaming blue circle on the left, natural gas also has a role to play in the hydrogen economy. If CCUS is employed at processing and power plants, fugitive emissions are brought under control and compression stations are run from renewable energy, natural gas has an integral and growing role to play in a net zero economy. Due to the relatively low cost, the number of blue hydrogen projects announced globally is outpacing the number of green ones by 3 times (figure 2). Gray hydrogen is the process of producing hydrogen from natural gas. Blue hydrogen is the process of producing hydrogen from fossil fuels (natural gas and coal) and using CCUS to corral the emissions. Green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis using renewable energy like wind, solar and hydropower. The price to produce the green version is roughly 5 times the cost of the gray and over 3 times the cost of the blue. The goal for hydrogen proponents is to drive down the cost of the green hydrogen through technology improvements and scale.

Figure 2, source: S&P Global Platts Market Insights

Ballard Power

Finding investable companies in the hydrogen space is challenging, especially in the world of PEM technology. Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) is typical of the space. Founded in Burnaby, Canada in 1979, Ballard rode the crest of ESG investing and peaked at $42.38 in February of this year before deflating to the mid-to-high teens. They have a 184-page investor presentation chock-full of wins in the heavy-duty transport space including bus, train, trucking and marine applications across California, Europe and China. It’s a dizzying display of success that gets you excited to buy the stock, but then you peek under the hood and realize they aren’t making money. They have $1.2 billion in cash on the books from dilutive equity sales. The number of shares outstanding have ballooned to 297MM from 186MM at the start of 2019. Although they have no long-term debt, they have revenue of $42MM in the first half of 2021 and operating losses of $36MM. One wonders whether they are selling hydrogen or hope fueled equity.

The investment thesis for Ballard Power and other hydrogen hopefuls rests on falling prices for PEM technology and growing scale.

Costs for electrolysis will fall

The price of producing and delivering hydrogen will fall over time. For example, there are three areas where the cost of hydrogen needs to fall for transport. The retail price of hydrogen at the pump will naturally fall as we build scale and infrastructure. The second is the transportation and storage costs which as we’ve discussed in a previous article will not be easily tackled, but governments and companies are setting ambitious goals and promising to seed the industry. The third is the cost of producing hydrogen through electrolysis. The current cost of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells is running about $900 per kg of produced hydrogen with an efficiency range of 50-60%.

Most industrial-scale PEM applications producing hydrogen today are coming online with an efficiency rating of about 56-60%, producing hydrogen at roughly 60kWh/kg. The current manufactured cost of hydrogen using today’s PEM technology at an industrial cost of electricity of $0.066/kWh with 58% efficiency is $4.70/kg, nearly 5 times the cost of the SMR process which costs $1/kg. These are the manufactured costs of hydrogen. Due to the lack of scale, the delivered retail cost of hydrogen is substantially higher, and in the state of California is currently running $16/kg at the pump. Let’s focus our discussion on the production of hydrogen through electrolysis to show how that price is coming down over time.

The price of producing hydrogen through electrolysis is expected to fall as the market grows. Here is how the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) views the progression of hydrogen over time. The following chart shows the manufactured cost of hydrogen using PEM electrolyzers versus steam methane reforming (SMR) derived from natural gas. The chart is somewhat skewed towards making hydrogen a success, but setting that aside, the chart is useful in explaining both the thought process and the weaknesses and strengths of producing hydrogen through the renewable pathway.

Figure 3, source: NREL

The economics of green hydrogen

Let’s take a few moments and unpack a few things. The chart shows 4 inputs to the cost of producing a single kilogram (kg) of hydrogen with the first three bars from the left showing hydrogen production using electrolysis and the final bar on the right showing production from steam methane reforming. The first of the inputs is the feedstock costs shown in green which represent the cost of electricity needed to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, and the cost of natural gas for SMR. The second input cost shown in red are the fixed operating and maintenance costs for the electrolyzer and SMR plants. The third are capital costs of building the plants and earning a return as shown in blue, and the final costs are the other relatively minor costs for SMR shown in a thin slice of purple.

As mentioned above, the current price for hydrogen produced through SMR using natural gas is about $1 per kg and the chart shows roughly $2 by assuming that the cost of natural gas has doubled or even tripled in the future. The reason is to show how hydrogen adoption flexes under different scenarios. The cost for SMR with CCUS is also expected to fall over time as companies build out scale, but this is also not reflected in the chart.

The final item to note before we dig into the details is the term “capacity factor.” The EIA defines capacity factor as “the ratio of the electrical energy produced by a generating unit for the period of time considered to the electrical energy that could have been produced at continuous full power operation during the same period.” If a gas plant produces electricity at 50% of its maximum capacity and held that rate of output for 100% of the time, it would have a measured capacity factor of 50%. A plant that produces electricity at 100% of its maximum capacity, but only did that for 50% of the time, would likewise have a capacity factor of 50%.

With full manufacturing economies of scale, the price of PEM technology is expected to fall over time to $400/kW as shown in the first bar and then potentially down to $100/kW as shown in the third bar from left. Studies have shown that scaling up to 70 GW sized plants would cut the price of electrolysis to below $400/kg. We’ve seen this step-change in cost efficiencies happen with solar and wind and this appears to be a reasonable assumption. If anything, declining costs tend to be underestimated. Note the efficiency of PEM in the third bar from the left drops to 60%. A 60% efficient PEM facility will be cheaper to make than a 66% PEM and that will lower the cost of capital. NREL estimates that a 60% PEM will cost substantially less over time than running a 66% efficient PEM.

Electricity prices are the lion’s share of costs

Looking at the feedstock prices for electrolysis brings us to a discussion on electricity, and there are a few things to explain. Electricity prices change by the minute and the $0.066/kWh shown in the first bar is the annual average price paid by major industrial customers in 2020 throughout the US, and it includes generation from all types: renewable energy, nuclear, coal and natural gas. The first bar shows the conventional way that hydrogen would be produced through electrolysis with electrolyzers humming away, producing expensive hydrogen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

However, there are times of days and regions of the country where the price of electricity (especially at the wholesale level) routinely drops to $0.02 and even $0.01 per kWh in 2020, and so the chart estimates the cost of running electrolyzers during these low-price points. In this scenario, a large portion of hydrogen is produced wholesale (with lower input costs) and sold to retail customers (industrial and individual users). This is a sea change in the way hydrogen has been produced. Historically, hydrogen has been produced by industry and sold to other retail customers.

Hydrogen would also be produced variably and stored until needed. When the price of electricity drops, the electrolyzers would switch on and begin producing hydrogen, and when the price rises, for example during peak hours, the electrolyzers would hibernate. In this scenario, NREL estimates they would only be running at a 40% capacity factor (again, in regions of the country where the price of electricity is constrained). As you reduce the run-time, your cost of capital per kWh increases simply because you have less production time to absorb your cost of capital, but your overall costs would decline significantly because your input cost of electricity has dropped.

The price of electricity, like any commodity, is highly dependent on supply and demand. There are regions in the world where renewable wholesale electricity prices are exceptionally low, like regions in Canada near hydroelectric dams where the wholesale price per kWh runs less than $0.01kWh. Certain regions that produce renewable energy at exceptionally low prices like the Texas Panhandle, which produces a lot of wind energy, could in theory provide much lower feedstock costs for hydrogen. Recent subsidy-free offshore wind auctions in Europe have bids close to or below USD $0.02 per kWh. Even some onshore European projects for solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind plants have likewise seen bids this low. This downward cost trajectory for renewables is expected to continue as more renewable energy projects are built.

Driving renewable energy adoption past 80%

In addition, as you drive renewable energy adoption rates past the 80% mark throughout the country, there will be times of day and times of year where we are over-producing electricity that must be captured with short and long-term electricity storage solutions or simply rejected. Figure 3 is a model showing how incremental renewable energy adoption leads to rejected energy. In the case of coal or natural gas plants, the turbines shut down during the valleys in consumption, but with renewable energy, electricity producers will either use it or lose it. Currently, batteries, pumped-hydro solutions and various other storage options are beginning to fill that void, but hydrogen (assuming we can reduce the costs through scale) is vying for a piece of that.

If electricity consumption in an area is expected to grow, renewable energy could be built in anticipation and the surplus energy could be directed towards hydrogen production allowing your PEMs to run 100% of the time. This could help accelerate capital returns on PEMs. The point is that as renewable energy gains more market share, the opportunity to capture rejected renewable energy will rise over time. Nuclear energy, which prefers to run 24/7, could be another source of low-cost hydrogen with cohoused low-temp PEMs or high-temp solid oxide technology helping to generate an additional revenue stream.

Figure 3, source: author

Voila! Cost Parity

Voila! You’ve got electrolysis produced at cost parity with SMR. All we need to do is reduce the cost of PEM technology 9-fold through economies of scale, build out the hydrogen infrastructure (including PEM electrolyzer plants, terminals, pipelines, storage and fueling stations), double or triple the cost of natural gas (to help kill the economics of SMR), and run the process 40% of the time in regions that produce exceptionally low-cost electricity. This scenario would even drive new wind installations specifically to produce hydrogen! The NREL chart does a nice job of showing how the cost of hydrogen flexes under different scenarios. In reality, the decision to produce via SMR vs. renewables is not a binary decision. Regions will adopt different technologies based on a host of economic and political factors.

The argument for penny electricity is subtle. We are increasingly replacing dispatchable sources of electricity with renewable energy, which by its nature is variable, not only in the times of day and the times of year, but in its intensity. To produce 100% renewable energy, renewable energy systems must be overbuilt to account for their fluctuating output, creating periods of oversupply and undersupply. In a sense, supplying more than 80% of your energy grid from renewables introduces increasing levels of inefficiencies, because some of the energy is rejected during peak supply. Hydrogen is then trotted out as a solution to capture that lost energy. Variable energy also reduces the efficiency of dispatchable power systems because those system must switch off more often to allow the renewable energy to take precedence.

It doesn’t make economic sense to drive renewable energy adoption to the point of rejection. So, to achieve this, governments must mandate it or provide economic assistance beyond their current levels of federal subsidies. Hydrogen can capture some of that rejected energy rather inefficiently, but nevertheless some energy is better than none. Keep in mind that utility-sized battery installations and other efficient storage systems and regionally exported electricity would be fed first before any hydrogen is produced from renewable energy. A good rule of thumb is that using electricity directly versus converting it to hydrogen is the hands-down better way to go. That’s why the NREL chart uses the term “dispatch-constrained” or in other words, you’ve got no other immediate use for it.

The delta between the cost of SMR and the cost of e-hydrogen, could also be closed with government support or simply mandated, but there is a growing realization that budgets can’t support everything green, and governments, to a certain extent, want to remain technology agnostic. In California, for example, they are mandating the goals and letting the market decide what’s economically feasible.

Conclusions

Under various scenarios, NREL projects that hydrogen will grow by 2-4 times its current production level of 10MMT/year. In June, the DOE announced the first Energy Earthshot called simply the Hydrogen Shot, which seeks to reduce the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per kilogram in one decade. It’s an all hands-on-deck to develop the technology and reduce the barriers to developing clean energy through the hydrogen pathway. Government laboratories have about 10 years of research before the best ideas will be launched.

Energy markets will migrate towards the least cost by design. Given that renewable electricity prices are the lion's share of the cost for green hydrogen, producing renewable energy or nuclear energy at a penny or less becomes one clear approach. Whether we reach that goal remains to be seen. Energy is the bedrock of our economy and either we accept the enormous costs of cleaner energy (which will find its way into everything we consume), or we innovate and grow our way towards cheaper renewable energy. Falling short of those goals would see net-zero committed governments reaching into their coffers to fill the void.

This concludes part 2 of the hydrogen series. In part 3, we will discuss blending hydrogen into the natural gas stream and the ins and outs of transporting hydrogen via pipeline, and in part 4 we will discuss companies surviving and sometimes thriving in the hydrogen economy.

