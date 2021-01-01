Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

In today's richly valued stock market, investors often have to choose either growth or yield.

In higher-growth indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq (QQQ), and Ark Invest's Innovation ETF (ARKK), valuations are sky-high and dividend yields are very low:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, if you want any sort of yield, you have to invest in sectors with little to no growth, like midstream (AMLP) as we detailed in our recent piece The Best Investment Opportunity Might Not Be On Sale For Long.

However, when searching well off the beaten path, you can still find occasional hidden bargains. This is the approach we follow at High Yield Investor, which has enabled us to build a portfolio of 26 stocks that combines a ~5% yield and strong growth to generate significant to-date market outperformance.

In today's article we will discuss 2 of these high-growth hidden gems with stellar balance sheets and dividend yields of over 5%.

#1. Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY) - 5.11% Yield

The Adecco Group is one of the largest human resources companies in the world. With 30,000 employees stationed all over the world serving the human capital needs of over 100,000 client organizations, AHEXY benefits from a massive networking and economies of scale advantage.

AHEXY operates in three business units:

Adecco

Talent Solutions

Modis (soon to be merged with AKKA Technologies)

source: Company Website

While the main bear case on AHEXY currently rests on the massive premium they paid for AKKA Technologies despite its lackluster recent numbers as well as the economic uncertainty stemming from the potential reduction in stimulus and the ongoing COVID-19 headwinds, we are bullish on AHEXY and rate it a Strong Buy for the following reasons:

AHEXY has an asset and CapEx light business model that enables them to generate strong free cash flows and support strong shareholder capital returns. AHEXY has a strong balance sheet and BBB+ credit rating that gives it access to plenty of cheap capital and significant financial flexibility. Their recent acquisition of AKKA Technologies was not unreasonable on an EV/EBITDA multiple basis, especially considering the synergies that are expected from it. AHEXY looks very cheap and offers an attractive and well-covered dividend.

As can be seen in the chart below, AHEXY's return on capital has only dipped below 10% once, and that was during the great financial crisis. Even then, the return on capital was a decent 7.8%, so the company still remained profitable even in that brutal environment. It also remained quite profitable during the COVID-19 disruption.

This strong profitability stems from its large global scale as one of the largest players in its industry with a significant network effect and its large data advantage through which it is leveraging AI to enhance results,

With over $1.5 billion in cash, a solid current ratio of 1.26x and quick ratio of 1.17x along with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.83x, AHEXY's balance sheet is quite solid. This is even more clear when you take into account that they operate an asset-light/low maintenance CapEx business model. As a result, it should come as little surprise that the company has a strong BBB+ credit rating.

AHEXY's acquisition of AKKA Technologies - given the nice fit between the two businesses - should provide a significant new source of synergies and growth in addition to a stronger competitive positioning given the increased global and technical scale and network size.

More immediately, it will enhance AHEXY's profit margins, earnings quality and stability, generate over €265 million in synergies, and be accretive on an earnings-per-share bases in year one.

Last, but not least, we like AHEXY because it offers an attractive valuation and well-covered dividend that currently yields 5.11% and is poised to continue growing in the future.

The company is expected to grow its top line by 4.9% in 2021 and 5.9% in 2022 (not counting the AKKA Technologies acquisition) while growing EBITDA by a whopping 24.2% in 2021 and 11% in 2022. Normalized net income is expected to also see strong growth, with a 25.2% increase in 2021 and 12.5% growth in 2022.

Meanwhile, the share price looks quite cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis. It currently trades at just over 7x forward EBITDA against its historical average of 9.5x, indicating massive upside for the shares between a combination of growth and multiple expansion alongside attractive and safe income.

#2. Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) - 5.72% Yield

Universal Insurance Holdings operates as an integrated insurance holding company that offers customers a variety of products, including:

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Condo unit owners insurance

They offer services across the insurance value chain with a focus on the end-market:

source: Company Investor Presentation

While the business' biggest risk and headwind is its exposure to hurricane and tropical storm damage due to their policy concentration in Florida, there is a lot to like about the business that makes us give it a Strong Buy rating:

Competitive advantages in Florida that drive its strong organic growth A stellar balance sheet Lengthy growth runway Shares trade at a steep discount and offer a 5.72% dividend yield

UVE enjoys cost, financial capacity, network, and service advantages in Florida that have helped to drive its very strong organic growth in the state that has made it the number one provider of P&C insurance in the state.

Its cost advantages stem from aggressive underwriting, scale, and selling through agents instead of using intermediary offices. As a result, UVE is rated as one of the cheapest home insurers in Florida.

Its financial capacity advantage stems from its extremely low debt burden and high reinsurance capacity and enables it to attract customers who want to be sure that their home insurance provider will actually be able to deliver on their obligations in the event of a major catastrophe such as a huge hurricane slamming Florida.

Their network advantage stems from their position as the number one insurer in the state with 10.5% market share. As a result, their name brand is high and they benefit a lot from word-of-mouth recommendations alongside their army of ~10,000 sales agents who work on the ground to promote the brand.

Last, but not least, their customer service advantage stems from their investments in IT and vertical business structure which enables them to provide end-markets across the insurance value chain. As a result, they are able to pay and dispute policy claims faster than most competitors and are able to provide highly accurate quotes to potential customers very quickly. These capabilities combine to generate high customer retention rates and also makes UVE the best-reviewed home insurance company in Florida according to ValuePenguin.

UVE also has a very strong balance sheet, earning an "A" (exceptional) rating from Demotech for financial stability.

UVE's competitive advantages in its core Florida market have enabled it to generate an impressive track record of organic growth while simultaneously fortifying its balance sheet.

The business has generated an average ROE of 26.1% and compounded book value at a 19.8% CAGR over the past 5 years, both of which are highly impressive, especially given the weather headwinds that the company has faced.

source: Company Investor Presentation

Additionally, UVE is a free cash flow machine, generating free cash flow over the past half decade that more than doubles its current market cap.

UVE is also a dividend growth stock that deploys a prudent strategy of paying out a set amount per quarter (currently $0.16) and then pays out an end-of-year special dividend (currently $0.13) in conjunction with its Q4 dividend.

As a result, investors can count on a very safe quarterly payout that should be sustainable regardless of weather patterns that year along with a "bonus" (but really quite steady as well given that it has been paid out in heavy storm years) dividend at year-end. This leaves flexibility for management, while still giving investors considerable income.

The growth runway is also very strong. In the latest quarter, revenue continued its strong double-digit growth trend, up 10.5% year-over-year, while adjusted and GAAP earnings-per-share crushed expectations, coming in at $0.65 and $0.70, well ahead of consensus estimates of $0.52 and up a whopping 25% and 12.9% year-over-year, respectively. The annualized return on equity was a very attractive 18.7%, especially considering how weak interest rates are at the moment (which suppress their investment income) and up 310 basis points year-over-year from 15.6%. Book value per share improved incrementally from $14.56 to $15.37, an impressive 5.6% growth rate over a single quarter. The combined ratio also improved by a meaningful amount, declining by 220 basis points year-over-year to 97.3%, indicating that management is underwriting profitably.

They have a lot of room to grow as well as they currently actively operate in only 19 states and are licensed to do business in 21 states:

source: Company Investor Presentation

Last, but not least, the stock is clearly undervalued as it is trading at a sizable discount to book value despite the strong returns on equity and growth numbers, insiders have been buying significant chunks of shares over the past two years, and the dividend yield has reached a very attractive 5.72% level.

source: Company Website

Investor Takeaway

Finding investments that combine strong balance sheets, robust growth, and safe dividend yields over 5% in the current environment is nearly impossible. However, there still remain opportunities like this today. That is why at High Yield Investor, we spend countless hours scouring places well off the beaten path searching for mispriced opportunities like the two we mentioned in this article and then conduct deep due diligence including exclusive interviews with management teams.

Based on our deep dive research on these two companies, we believe investors are poised to generate strong double-digit annualized total returns from both AHEXY and UVE while also collecting a very attractive stream of dividend income that we expect to grow over the long term as well.