The big macroeconomic question

Our big macroeconomic question at present is not whether inflation is going to return but how long is it going to stick around? For we already have inflation at the sort of level that would have had the Federal Reserve taking action to curb it in more normal times.

Yes, of course, we know, we know. We know that we've just had lockdown, there will be stutters and failures during the reopening process. We also know the Fed said it would let things run hot in order to catch up with the inflation we missed. Purely as a personal idea, I think that's crazed but then no one is ever going to hire me to run the Fed either.

So, we do indeed have inflation. But the amount we're getting is pretty high, the sort of level where action would have been taken. That action isn't being taken because the insistence is that this is a temporary blip - but is that assumption true?

Producer Price Inflation

It's not exactly constrained:

Producer inflation accelerated in August, as wholesale prices rose record 8.3% from a year ago

OK, OK, that's just a headline, but from the report itself:

The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.7 percent in August, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Final demand prices moved up 1.0 percent in July, the same as in June. (See table A.) On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 8.3 percent for the 12 months ended in August, the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.

That is well above any number the Fed would start moving on in more normal times.

(Producer price index from Moody's Analytics)

The inflation problem

Say that the Fed is correct and it's all just a passing phase. The growing pains out of lockdown and getting past the bottlenecks in chips and shipping containers and so on. Does this mean that we can all ignore the point? Sadly, no, it doesn't.

Because there is going to come a point that the Fed starts to tighten policy. The current best bet is around the end of this year. They'll not be raising target interest rates to start with at least, but they will start to taper their bond purchases. Current thinking is that they'll taper these at around $15 billion a month so that after a year they'll no longer be expanding the balance sheet.

This will put upward pressure on interest rates, not a great deal but some. We would assume that some shrinkage of that Fed balance sheet will follow after that - say, not reinvesting the entirety of maturing bonds.

There's another factor there, which is that this is likely to happen as the full effects of fiscal policy hit the market and the Treasury tries to finance the growing deficit. Congress is not, currently, being notably shy about spending money after all.

Most of that is priced into the market at present. Unless we're trading Treasuries on basis point margins, it doesn't have all that much effect on our strategy.

However, that's the consensus. As I've pointed out before, I worry that that's not what is really going to happen. Particularly, I worry that there's a positive feedback mechanism built into our current system:

But here's where we have to - OK, perhaps should - go beyond Krugman. Because what happens when interest rates start to rise? We start to get a positive feedback loop, don't we? The higher the interest rate the more the cost is of being in cash relative to being invested, to putting that money to work. Therefore, as interest rates rise people will work harder to put that money to work. That is, they'll move out of cash and into interest bearing deposits, loans, bonds and so on. Which are all things which increase V - because that's what V is, money being put to work rather than just lying idle as cash. And if V increases then we are increasing our total money supply and are at significant risk of inflation. That falling V which prevented the increase in M from causing inflation has reversed in that feedback loop.

If PPI is over 8% on a 12-month basis, then I worry that we are going to get into that feedback loop whether this is, in an underlying sense, just us seeing temporary inflation at the moment. That is, even if all of the inflationary pressures are indeed just the temporary effects of supply chain snafus, is that going to be enough to trigger a more general inflation?

This is the thing with feedback loops. It doesn't take much for such to destabilise the system for once they start they're self-sustaining. That's pretty much what the definition of the feedback loop is.

My view

We keep being told that all these inflationary pressures are just short-term issues that will fade away. This could be true but I worry about that feedback loop. It is true that the reason we've not had inflation as a result of the money printing is because of the reduction in that velocity of money circulation. But then that returning to normal is the very mechanism by which my proposed feedback works.

What worries is that I see complacency in the policymakers. All seem to me to be far too sanguine about the risks here. In any other circumstance, all would be worrying about the current level of inflation, let alone what it might be in a few months. It has indeed been nearly 40 years since we actually had to worry, seriously, about inflation. I am beginning to think that people have forgotten to do so.

The investor view

Of course, one thing is to simply disagree with me and go with the consensus. It's all short-term, there's no feedback loop, inflation will decline in the next three months, and the worries will be over.

To agree with me entirely and run for the hills would be to take things much too far. Even a move into purely defensive stocks - utilities, FMCG, and so on, the traditional anti-inflation stocks - would also be too much.

But to be ready to change strategy if inflation doesn't decline would seem prudent. Be out of fixed rate and fixed return investments and into places where the return is linked to either inflation, or more generally, prices - floating rate bonds, not fixed coupon, dividend-paying stocks, not bonds or preference stock.

Inflation may not come to pass, although that's not the way I would bet. But being ready for it if it does is the way to preserve capital in an inflationary environment.