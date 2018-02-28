marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) announced a small bolt-on deal over the past week, one which is enough of a reason to update an investment thesis which dates back already some four years ago.

In May 2017, Federal Signal announced the purchase of TBEI in a deal which was bringing the company a long way into the billion-dollar revenue target. Shares traded in the mid-teens at the time.

Federal Signal has been around for over a century, being a producer of specialty equipment like street sweepers, sewer cleaners, and safety and security. After a few years of underperforming coming out of the big economic crisis of 2009, the company has repositioned the business by selling and adding some assets, shuffling the business mix.

The $270 million deal for TBEI would add further growth to the environmental solutions group, adding dump truck bodies and trailers used in maintenance and infrastructure markets. The deal meant that net debt would increase to $277 million, or a bit more if pension liabilities are included, with pro forma EBITDA seen around $125 million. Given the improved positioning and pro forma earnings approaching the dollar mark, the situation looked quite compelling as shares traded in the mid-teens at the time, at $16 to be more precise.

If the company could hit its 12% margin target and a billion in sales could be achieved, earnings per share could hit the $1.20 mark, as this could reveal some upside in the long run, creating fair value in the twenties leaving me quite upbeat on the business at the time.

What Happened?

In February 2018, the company posted its 2017 results, which included the contribution of TBEI for part of the year. Very comforting is that at the time, the company already guided for 2018 earnings of $1.10-$1.20 per share, more or less in line with my target profit at the time of the TBEI deal in 2017. Given the solid momentum, shares already rose to the $20 mark at the time, still translating in largely fair value.

Early in 2019, the company posted 2018 results with sales hitting the $1.09 billion mark as earnings came in at $1.54 per share, a huge improvement as adjusted earnings came in at $1.43 per share. For 2019, the company guided for profits of $1.48-$1.60 per share, as leverage was quickly coming down. In May of that year, the company announced a bolt-on deal for Mark Rite, in a $55 million deal.

Execution was very good in 2019. Early 2020, ahead of the pandemic, FSS reported sales which rose further to $1.22 billion as adjusted earnings rose further to $1.79 per share, far ahead of the initial guidance as the company guided for 2020 earnings at $1.89 per share. Despite the pandemic, shares and operating performance held up quite well. Even as sales fell to $1.13 billion, adjusted earnings only fell in a modest fashion to $1.67 per share, as the company guided for 2021 earnings of around $1.79 per share.

2021 - Solid So Far

Shares traded around the $35 mark earlier this year, and given the earnings projected this year, that translates into a 20 times earnings multiple, all while leverage is very manageable, and the company has been performing quite well. Shares continued to perform well during the year, hit a high in the mid-forties this summer, and now trade back at $39 per share again.

Investors were pleased with the operating performance and other corporate updates. In February, the company announced the $52 million acquisition of OSW Equipment and Repair, with few other financial details being announced.

The company maintained the full-year earnings guidance at $1.79 per share, as the deal meant that net debt increased a bit to $167 million. Based on the first quarter EBITDA number, that annualised performance results in a roughly 1 times leverage ratio. This earnings guidance was hiked in alongside the second quarter results, as the company hiked the guidance by five cents to $1.84 per share, probably largely driven by the OSW deal.

With 61 million shares outstanding, the company's equity is valued at $2.38 billion, as the enterprise value jumps to $2.55 billion. With sales trending around $1.25 billion, that works down to a 2 times sales multiple as operating margins trend around 11%.

In September, another bolt-on deal was announced. FSS acquired Ground Force Worldwide in a $45 million deal, truly a bolt-on deal at less than 2% of its own valuation. With revenue contribution pegged at $34 million, FSS is paying just 1.3 times, as margins are likely similar and leverage remains very manageable by all means, at just above 1 times. Hence, it looks like a very fair deal, probably accretive to the tune of a few pennies.

Final Remark

Since being constructive on FSS at $16 back in 2017, shares have done really well, currently trading at $39. If we look at the earnings performance, most of the share price gains have been backed up by earnings improvements, as the company trades at around 21 times earnings, revealing modest valuation multiple inflation. On the other hand, valuations across the board have been increasing, as leverage has been coming down and the operating performance has been very good, I must say.

Hence, I see FSS as largely fair value here and am pleased with the performance of the business. I must say that I like the bolt-on moves being continuously made by FSS in combination with solid operational execution, but immediate triggers are not evident.