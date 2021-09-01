Hoptocopter/E+ via Getty Images

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) may be able to generate over $6 per share in positive cash flow in 2022 if natural gas strip prices remain at $4+ (or if it adds more hedges to lock in $4+ prices). This would allow Goodrich to reach a net cash position by the end of 2022 despite also planning to increase production by around 40% compared to 2021.

The increased production levels and elimination of its net debt may support a value in the mid-$20s for Goodrich in a longer-term (beyond 2022) $3.00 NYMEX gas scenario.

2H 2021 Cash Flow

At the beginning of September, Goodrich indicated that it expected between $25 million and $33 million in positive cash flow during the second half of 2021. This was based on strip prices at that time, which have moved up considerably since then (with Q4 2021 strip prices up approximately $0.50 since the end of August).

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich has a bit over 80% of its natural gas production for the second half of 2021 hedged though, so its cash flow may only improve a couple million from guidance midpoint.

Generating $31 million in positive cash flow during the second half of 2021 would allow Goodrich to reduce its net debt to $90 million by the end of the year.

2022 Outlook

Goodrich projected around $65 million to $85 million in positive cash flow in 2022 before, with production of approximately 225,000 Mcfe per day. The increase in 2022 strip prices to around $4.10 will help boost its cash flow though due to Goodrich's lower (43%) hedge percentage in 2022.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

At current strip prices, I now model that Goodrich can generate $280 million in revenues after hedges. Goodrich's 2022 hedges have around negative $37 million in value at current strip.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 105,000 $66.50 $7 Natural Gas [MCF] 81,495,000 $3.80 $310 Hedge Value -$37 Total $280

Source: Author's Work

With a $115 million capital expenditure budget, Goodrich may end up with around $182 million in cash expenditures. The $98 million in projected positive cash flow would then leave it with an $8 million net cash position at the end of 2022.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $16 Production and Other Taxes $6 Transportation and Processing $23 Cash G&A $16 Interest $6 CapEx $115 Total Expenses $182

Source: Author's Work

Notes On Valuation

Assuming that natural gas prices average $4+ during 2022 (or if Goodrich adds more hedges at that price), it could generate over $6 per share in positive cash flow during 2022. This would add a significant amount of value to its stock.

As well, Goodrich's higher production levels (with around 40% growth in 2022 from 2021 levels) help boost its value as well. It could generate around $150 million in unhedged EBITDAX with 225,000 Mcfe per day in production and $2.75 NYMEX gas. This rises to $170 million in unhedged EBITDAX at $3.00 NYMEX gas and $190 million at $3.25 NYMEX gas.

If Goodrich can end up with $8 million in net cash at the end of 2022, then it would have an estimated value of $22.75 per share with $3.00 NYMEX long-term gas prices and a 2.0x EBITDAX multiple. This rises to $28.30 at the same gas price and a 2.5x EBITDAX multiple. I am using relatively low multiples here since the calculations are essentially based on 2023 EBITDAX.

NYMEX $2.50 $2.75 $3.00 $3.25 Estimated Value At 2.0x EBITDAX $17.50 $20.10 $22.75 $25.35 Estimated Value At 2.5x EBITDAX $21.75 $25.00 $28.30 $31.55

Source: Author's Work

The main risk is that if too many other producers aim for similar production growth as Goodrich, that would put a significant amount of downward pressure on natural gas prices. The near-term risk of this could be mitigated if Goodrich adds more natural gas hedges. Current strip prices appear favorable for hedging through to at least Q1 2023.

Conclusion

Goodrich Petroleum appears capable of generating over $6 per share in positive cash flow in 2022 if Henry Hub averages over $4 during the year (current strip) or it adds additional hedges to lock in that price. This would allow it to eliminate its net debt during 2022.

Goodrich appears to be worth in the mid-$20s per share in a longer-term $3.00 NYMEX scenario (assuming that it can eliminate its net debt during 2022). It has also been working to add inventory by agreeing to take on drilling obligations.