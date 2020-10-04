The US Producer Price Index came out recently, increasing more than expected. The PPI increased in August 0.7% from the prior month and 8.3% from a year ago. Materials shortages, shipping bottlenecks and increasing labor costs have increased producer prices, further stoking consumer inflation.
With such news, it is puzzling that silver and gold are down. We are looking at a higher level of inflation expected. It is not going away. It is not temporary. We have wage/price inflation. We have monetary inflation caused by the flood of stimulus from the government, which is weakening the US dollar, decreasing its purchasing power. We have price inflation due to the supply bottlenecks. We are also seeing wage inflation, as companies must pay more to hire and retain workers. We are probably going to see even more inflation on all fronts.
Courtesy: tradingeconomics.com
It is a challenge to dissect and analyze what is going on. China puts out so much propaganda. Other governments are far from reliable sources of information. News that should cause precious metals to rise, do not. Therefore, we rely on technical analysis to show us where to trade the markets.
Courtesy: TDAmeritrade
Gold is down about $3 to $1796. Silver is at around $24.17, unchanged. The markets have been choppy. Gold appears to have settled into a major area of support. The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) provides daily and weekly signals, which we compare. The daily VC PMI average is $1795 for gold. The market came down to the weekly mean of $1790 and then reverted from there, but could not hit $1805. It then went back down to an extreme below the mean, $1787, which is an area of support. On a weekly basis, gold is extremely oversold. It also tested the daily level of support, activating a weekly buy trigger at $1790 on September 9.
We seek the highest probability day or swing trades. We use the VC PMI to identify the highest probability trades by identifying when the market is at extremes above or below the mean daily, weekly and monthly. Around the mean, the market has a 50/50 chance of going up or down. At an extreme above or below the mean, the VC PMI identifies where the market is 90% and 95% likely to revert back to the mean. Those levels indicate the highest probability trades.
The daily VC PMI average price of gold is $1795. Gold trading above that price has activated a bullish price momentum. Since gold is trading around the average price, you should not trade here. Wait for the extremes. For day trading, there are no day trading signals for gold.
We are bullish the market long-term. We are waiting to see if gold goes up to $1805, where we will take profits. We want to see the market come back up to the yearly average price of $1810. If we close above $1810, it will activate the annual target of $2150.
The 360 Day Cyclical Bottom is upon us.
As we take a look at the 360 day cyclical pattern from the October 04, 2020 report published on Seeking Alpha, it appears the cyclical bottom came in about 12 days earlier.
The market came down to the annual SMA of 1771 and reverted to close above the annual mean of 1810. It is still within the range to complete the annual pattern a week earlier or a week later. The initial confirmation that this bottom is in place is a rally from current levels of about $30-$40 initially or a close above 1810 activating the annual targets of 2164-2442. A test of the resistance at these levels into Sep 14-15th of this month, and subsequently a retest of the current lows into the 28th of this month would be a perfect picture for the next 2021/2022 annual bottom pattern to be completed for our next calendar year beginning September 28, 2021 to Sep 28, 2022.
To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.
This article was written by
The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.
As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.
Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.
Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Scot Macdonald, PhD, who is the Director of Research for the Equity Management Academy. He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy. He was a broker and analyst at the largest independent brokerage firm in the western United States for five years. He has researched, written and edited financial articles for more than a decade. He is the author of nine books, including research on decision making and the use of lessons from the past to make current decisions. For information on his books, please visit www.KerreraHousePress.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.