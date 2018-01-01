Aliaksandr Litviniuk/iStock via Getty Images

In the modern era, the packaging industry may not seem all that exciting. But buying into some of the most boring spaces can yield some of the greatest upside. One company in this category that deserves special attention is Greif (NYSE:GEF). Despite some volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm has historically seen consistent growth on its top line and improving cash flows. This year, in particular, is looking up for the business. Not only is this packaging business cheap on an absolute basis, it is cheaper than many of its peers. This could be a double win for investors who are patient and willing to wait out for the upside.

Understanding this global business

Greif has a rather large global operation. According to management, the business operates in two main segments. The first of these is called Global Industrial Packaging. As its name suggests, this unit services clients across the globe. It operates as a producer of industrial packaging products. These include steel, fiber, plastic drums, both rigid and flexible immediate bulk containers, and more. It sells to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and other industries. According to the most recent data available, this particular segment accounted for 59.5% of the company's overall revenue.

The second major segment the company has is called Paper Packaging Services. This particular segment services only the North American market, distributing to it things like containerboard, corrugated containers, and other similar products. Its packaging services the automotive, food and beverage, home appliance, and grocery categories, as well as others. This segment accounted for 40.1% of the company's overall revenue. The rest of the company's sales, accounting for just 0.4% of overall revenue, was attributable to what management calls Land Management. Through this, the company runs its US timber properties, which includes its active harvesting functions. It also periodically sells timberland and special use land to buyers. In all, this segment owns 175 thousand acres of land, including 18,800 acres that is classified as special use. This segment used to be larger but, in the second quarter of this year, the business sold 69,200 acres of it for $145.1 million net of $4.3 million in expenses.

Greif truly is a global operator. In the second quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, for instance, it generated 57.1% of its revenue from the US. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, also known as the EMEA, made up a combined 31.1% of its sales. And the other 11.8% of revenue came from the Asia Pacific and other Americas business.

Over the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, the revenue expansion of the business was fairly consistent. Sales increased from $3.32 billion in 2016 to just under $4.60 billion in 2019. Even during the crisis, sales held up fairly well, dipping only slightly to $4.52 billion. Fortunately for shareholders, the worst appears behind it. This can be seen in the most recent financial performance generated by the company. Sales in the first nine months of 2021 came out to $3.98 billion. That is 18.6% higher than the $3.35 billion achieved the same time a year earlier. Some of the strongest growth came in the third quarter, with sales skyrocketing by 37.7% from $1.08 billion in 2020 to $1.49 billion now.

*Created by Author

Although the revenue trajectory of the company has been fairly consistent, the same cannot be said of profitability. As the chart above demonstrates, net income has been all over the map. At the low point over the last five years, it generated profits of just $74.9 million. That was in 2016. In 2018 profits peaked at $209.4 million. And last year they were $108.8 million. That same kind of volatility has transitioned into the current fiscal year, with profits in the first nine months of 2021 of $286.2 million dwarfing the $64.4 million achieved in 2020's first nine months.

Other profitability metrics have been more consistent. Operating cash flow trended higher from $301 million in 2016 to $389.5 million in 2019. Then, in 2020, it totaled $454.7 million. This trend has also continued into 2021, with operating cash flow so far this year hitting $258.7 million. This is marginally higher than the $254.3 million achieved the same time last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cash flow would have been higher, rising from $347 million to $389 million. EBITDA increased over the past five years from $345.1 million to $545.9 million, with 2019 marking a high point of $605.5 million. Adjusted figures for this time frame were only offered up for three years. And that took our number from $503.2 million in 2018 to $642.6 million last year. Once again, 2021 is proving to be a great year for the firm. EBITDA So far this year heads come in at $611.8 million compared to the $393.3 million achieved in 2020, while the adjusted equivalent increased from $488.1 million to $552.9 million.

*Created by Author

For the full 2021 fiscal year, management has provided some guidance. They expect earnings per share to be between $5.10 and $5.30. Adjusted free cash flow should be between $335 million and $365 million based on capital expenditures of $130 million to $145 million. This implies operating cash flow for the year of between $447.5 million and $488.5 million. Helping on both the top and bottom lines are a couple of things. In the latest quarter this year, for instance, management has said that volumes have increased sales by 22.5% alone. The company has also benefited from selling prices and product mix adding 32.8% to its sales. With any capital-intensive business, any increase in pricing, however small, can have a disproportionate impact on profitability. If we apply the same kind of growth the company should experience an operating cash flow to EBITDA, then it should total about $565 million this year. And our current estimates for earnings imply a reading of about $252.5 million.

*Taken from Greif, Inc.

Using these numbers, we can effectively price shares today. Using the estimates from 2021, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 6.8, while using 2020 figures would give us a reading of 7. The price to earnings multiple stands at 12.6, while the 2020 figures give us a reading of 29.1. And the EV to EBITDA approach gives us a multiple of 9.4 or 9.8, respectively. Taking this data, I then compared the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. I calculated a range of between 3.1 and 17.3. In both the 2021 and 2020 scenarios, Greif was cheaper than all but one company. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, yielding a range of 5.8 to 19.1. Once again, only one company was cheaper than our prospect.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Greif is definitely an interesting business that warrants investor attention. Shares are cheap on a relative basis and on an absolute basis. The company has an attractive track record, historically speaking. And it operates in an industry that will probably always be needed. All these things put together, I cannot help but to be bullish about this prospect.