For many years now, one of the biggest challenges facing investors has been an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This problem is particularly troublesome for retirees since they are highly dependent on their portfolios to produce the income that they need to finance their lifestyles and pay their bills. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve over the past several years and unfortunately it does not look as though this problem will be resolved anytime soon. Fortunately, there are some ways around this. One of the best options is to invest in an income-focused closed-end fund. These entities are able to provide investors with easy access to a well-diversified professionally managed portfolio that in many cases can produce a much higher yield than almost anything else in the market. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY), which currently yields 7.66%. I have discussed this fund before but a few years have passed so naturally many things have changed. Therefore, let us revisit this fund and see if it could be a good addition to your portfolio.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s web page, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and gains with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. This is not exactly an unusual objective. In fact, most closed-end funds have a goal of providing their investors with current income, although the source of that income varies quite a bit between funds. The strategy that the fund uses to achieve this objective is certainly a bit more unique, though. The fund invests primarily in both domestic and foreign common equities, focusing mostly on dividend-paying common stocks. This is largely what we would expect from an equity income fund. In addition to this though, the fund also writes call options against the S&P 500 index (SPY). The reason for this is to provide a second source of income in the form of the premiums that it receives up front. Hopefully, the fund never has to pay out on these options as that would offset much of the premium income that it receives. This is generally a good strategy to boost the income off of a portfolio but it does expose the fund to a certain amount of risk as we will discuss in a bit.

The largest positions in the fund will likely be quite familiar to anyone reading this. Here they are:

A few of these positions may be somewhat surprising given the fund’s stated focus on dividend-paying securities. In particular, Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) do not pay any dividends. We also see Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), which do pay dividends but have such low yields that it does not make a huge difference in terms of generating income for the fund. Their presence in the fund is likely due to two reasons. The first of these reasons is that the fund’s management may expect these stocks to deliver sufficient capital gains to offset their lack of any significant dividend. I will admit to having my doubts about this given the high valuations that these companies currently have given their powerful asset appreciation over the past several years. It seems that the fund could substantially increase its income if it sold off these positions and purchased things with better yields. The second reason that these stocks are in the portfolio is likely to ensure that its performance somewhat resembles the S&P 500 index. As I pointed out in a previous article, these stocks were responsible for a significant part of the performance of the S&P 500 index since the financial crisis, a trend which continued in 2020. No fund manager wants to significantly underperform the index so their presence may be to help prevent that from happening.

Another reason why the fund’s management may want to ensure that its performance somewhat resembles the S&P 500 index is because of the options strategy that it uses. As mentioned earlier, the fund writes call options against the S&P 500 index; however, it does not actually own the index. Thus, these are technically naked calls, which could be a risky strategy as it exposes the fund to potentially unlimited losses. The fund can reduce its potential losses here if its underlying stock portfolio performs reasonably similarly to the index, although it will not be as perfectly protected as if it owned the index itself. As those four technology stocks are so dominant in the index, they should help the fund’s portfolio keep reasonable pace with the index and thus reduce the risk of the options strategy.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are likely well aware, I do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the overall portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which the asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely eliminated. Thus, the concern is that some event may occur that causes the value of a given asset to decline when the market itself does not and if it accounts for too much of the portfolio then it may end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are four positions in the fund that each account for more than 5% of the portfolio, all of which are among the mega-cap technology stocks. Thus, any potential investor in the fund should ensure that they are willing to be exposed to the risks of these companies individually before taking a position in the fund.

As mentioned earlier in the article, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a global fund that can invest in equities from all around the world. However, a look at the largest positions in the fund would make one thing that the fund is heavily weighted towards the United States. This is indeed the case as we can clearly see here:

The United States accounts for a bit less than a quarter of global gross domestic product and about 40% of total global market capitalization. Thus, the fund is very heavily weighted to the United States relative to its actual representation in the global economy. This may not be a bad thing in this case, though. As the fund is writing options against the S&P 500 but not foreign indices, its portfolio should be heavily weighted to American companies as a risk reduction strategy. There are numerous funds that only invest in the United States, although they typically explicitly say so. This one states that it is a global fund but as we can see it should be thought of as a domestic equity fund despite its statements to the contrary.

The Challenge For Income Investors

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest challenges facing investors today is an inability to generate any significant amount of income off of the assets in their portfolios. This is a particularly acute problem for retirees as they are highly dependent on their portfolios to obtain the income that they need to pay their bills and finance their lifestyles. The reason for this problem is the policies that have been pursued by the Federal Reserve. Specifically, this refers to the central bank’s control over the federal funds rate. The federal funds rate is the rate that the nation’s commercial banks charge each other for overnight loans. As we can see here, the Federal Reserve cut this rate to all-time lows following the 2007 collapse of Lehman Brothers and kept it there for more than a decade until the early days of the Trump Administration. While the bank did attempt to increase the rate at this time, it remained quite low by historical standards. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed all this and the bank once again cut the rate to all-time lows where it remains today:

As of the time of writing, the federal funds rate sits at 0.09%. This is important because this rate influences the interest rate of everything else in the economy. This is the reason why mortgage rates are currently at such low levels. It is also the reason why things such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposit are yielding essentially nothing. This has unfortunately rendered traditional retirement income strategies such as laddering certificates of deposit basically useless. Retirees have thus been forced to pursue other options to obtain the income that they need to support themselves.

The primary option that many have opted to pursue is to move their money out of safe bank accounts and put it into risk assets like stocks and bonds in search of any sort of yield. This influx of new money into the capital markets is one of the reasons why we have seen such powerful asset appreciation over the past several years. While this has been great for capital gains, it has also unfortunately suppressed yields. We can clearly see this by looking at the S&P 500, which yields a scant 1.25% as of the time of writing. The bond market is not really any better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) is only yielding 1.82% today. At these yields, even a $1 million portfolio would produce less income than a minimum wage job in the absence of asset appreciation, which is by no means guaranteed.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is able to do much better than this due to the strategy that it uses. As mentioned in the introduction, the fund yields 7.66% as of the time of writing. At this yield, our hypothetical $1 million portfolio would generate $76,600 in annual income. When we combine this with Social Security, we can see that the fund should be able to position an investor to have a comfortable lifestyle in most areas of the country.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated objective of providing its investors with current income and gains. As such, we might assume that it will pay out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out a monthly distribution of $0.0929 per share ($1.1148 per share annually), which gives the fund a 7.66% yield at the current price. The fund has been remarkably consistent about this yield since 2013 and even increased it back in August:

Source: CEF Connect

The fund’s general consistency is certain to appeal to any investor that is seeking a stable and secure source of income. These same investors will likely be attracted by the recent increase in the distribution, although they may be concerned about the fact that nearly all of the fund’s distributions are classified as return of capital:

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors’ own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. With that said though, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. This includes the distribution of unrealized capital gains as well as certain types of option income, which are both things that this fund could have. Thus, we should investigate exactly how it is financing these distributions so that we can determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

We do fortunately have a reasonably recent document that we can consult for this purpose. The fund’s most recent financial report corresponds to the six-month period ended April 30, 2021. While this is a few months out of date, it will still give as a good idea of how well the fund performed in the latter few months of 2020 as well as in the powerful bull market that followed the presidential election. It will also give us some insight into where the return of capital distributions are coming from. During that six-month period, the fund received a total of $15,141,171 in dividends off of the investments in its portfolio, which accounted for the fund’s entire income. It paid its expenses out of this amount, leaving it with $4,760,647 available for the investors. This was obviously nowhere close to enough to cover the $76,738,467 that it actually paid out in distributions. The fund does have other sources of income such as the options premiums that it collects or any capital gains that it managed to generate. The fund certainly had some success here as it realized $70,845,794 in capital gains and had another $301,582,564 in net unrealized capital gains. All in all, the fund’s assets did increase even after accounting for the distributions that it paid out so we can easily see that the fund is most definitely not distributing more than it can actually afford.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund’s net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund’s assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a scenario implies that we are purchasing the fund’s assets for less than they are actually worth. That is unfortunately not the case here. As of September 10, 2021 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the fund had a net asset value of $14.06 per share. However, the shares actually trade hands for $14.55 per share. This gives the fund a 3.49% premium to net asset value. This is quite a bit more than the 2.96% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month so it might make sense to wait until the price comes down a bit before buying in to get a better value.