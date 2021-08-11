rticknor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) released its second-quarter 2021 results on August 11, 2021. It was an excellent quarter.

Quick snapshot

Franco-Nevada came out with adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating analysts' expectations. The company generated record revenues of $347.1 million in the second quarter, up 78% from the same quarter a year ago.

The company sold 166,856 GEOs in 2Q21, up from last year quarter’s 104,330 GEOs. Overall, it was a great quarter with higher contributions from its largest streams, including the recent addition of Vale’s Royalty.

Franco-Nevada has acquired 14.7% of Vale's outstanding Participating Debentures ("Royalty Debentures") from the Brazilian Development Bank ("BNDES") and the Government of Brazil for $538M. The Royalty Debentures provide holders with life of mine net sales royalties on Vale's Northern and Southeastern Iron Ore Systems and on certain copper and gold operations

Below are the revenues per segment in the second quarter of 2021:

One principal component is that the company is highly reliant on the gold price, representing 56.2% of the total revenues of 2Q21. Therefore, it is essential to make any investment decision in FNV based primarily on the gold price and its short-term outlook.

Franco-Nevada's Oil & Gas segment represented 13.6% in 2Q21 (oil & gas revenues come from the US Permian Basin and its new expansion in the Marcellus basin since July last year).

It is the first and only streamer to expand its streaming/royalty business to the oil & gas sector. +

CEO Paul Brink said in the conference call:

We're delighted to announce a record second quarter that builds on the momentum from our first quarter. Records for the quarter include GEO sold revenues, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income. We also continue to operate at near-record margins.

Stock performance

Franco-Nevada is one of my main long-term investments in the streaming sector, with Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). I consider both solid and reliable.

The company's fundamentals are excellent, with no debt and a cash position of $197.7 million after the acquisition of Vale for $538 million.

FNV has followed its competitor Wheaton Precious Metals. FNV is down 6% on a one-year basis, whereas WPM is down 18%. Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) has outperformed the group, while Sandstorm Gold (SAND) lags way behind.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis has not changed for years. FNV is my long-term investment of choice in the streaming segment. Solid revenues and stable future growth through key investments inspire confidence.

However, I recommend trading regularly short-term about 30-40% of your long-term position and take advantage of the sector volatility that may increase in 2021.

Franco-Nevada - A Solid Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q21

Franco-Nevada 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 195.4 279.8 304.5 308.9 347.1 Net income in $ Million 94.4 153.9 176.7 171.5 175.3 EBITDA $ Million 159.0 235.9 267.3 262.5 282.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ Million 158.1 235.1 253.7 262.7 290.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.50 0.81 0.92 0.90 0.92 Operating Cash Flow in $ Million 150.2 212.2 246.3 224.3 245.2 CapEx in $ Million 4.0 136.0 138.1 190.6 543.6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 146.2 76.2 108.2 33.7 -298.4 Total cash $ Million 378.5 460.8 534.2 538.5 197.7 Long term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend per share in $ 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.30 0.30 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 190.6 190.7 190.9 191.3 191.4 GEOs 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Production gold equivalent K Oz Eq. 104.330 134.817 147,476 149,575 166,856 Gold price 1,711 1,911 1,878 1,794 1,816

Data Source: Company document

Note: More historical data starting in 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $347.1 million in 2Q21

During the second quarter of 2021, the company generated $347.1 million, up from $195.4 million the same quarter a year ago and up 12.4% sequentially. Net income came in at $175.3 million, $0.92 per diluted share, and $182.6 million of adjusted net income, or $0.96 per share.

During the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased to $290.0 million from $158.1 million last year.

Oil and gas assets once again added to Franco-Nevada's overall results. Revenues from the company's energy assets came in at $47.3 million in 2Q21 compared to $14.6 million in 2Q20.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $298.4 million in 2Q21

Note: The free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

However, the company posted a loss in free cash flow this quarter of $298.4 million with a trailing yearly free cash flow loss of $80.3 million. It is a temporary situation due to the large CapEx to acquire new royalties.

Franco-Nevada announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share in 2Q21. A dividend yield of 0.85%.

I believe the dividend is too low and should be raised in the next few quarters.

3 - The company has no debt and $1.4 billion in available capital as of June 30, 2021

Franco-Nevada has an excellent financial profile with total cash of $197.7 million in 2Q21.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce was 166,856 GEOs in 2Q21

Franco-Nevada stated that it sold 166,876 gold equivalent ounces in 2Q21, up from 134,941 GEOs in the same quarter a year ago. In the press release:

Vale Royalty Debentures (iron ore royalty) – Franco-Nevada accrued an estimated $28.0 million, or 15,493 GEOs, for its attributable royalty payment for the six-month period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. Due to the timing of the acquisition, this initial accrual represents two quarters’ worth of royalties. Payment is due on September 30, 2021. Future accruals will be on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Gold represented 65.4% of the total output in 2Q21, excluding energy. Details are presented below:

In the second quarter of 2021,

the average gold price was $1,816/oz, 6.1% higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Silver prices averaged $26.69/oz, up 62.5% year over year.

Finally, platinum prices went up 49.4% year over year to $1,180/oz, and palladium prices were up 41.9% from last year to $2,788/oz.

5 - Guidance 2021-2025 - Increased again in 2Q21.

Franco Nevada revised 2021 guidance and 5-year outlook reflecting the acquisition of the Vale Royalty Debentures. Franco-Nevada now expects attributable royalty and stream sales in 2021 to 590K to 615K GEOs from Mining assets, increasing from 580K to 615K GEOs previously. Also, the company expects additional revenue of $155 million to $170 million from the Energy assets, up from $115 to $135 million.

The WTI oil price and Henry Hub natural gas price are assumed to average $55 per barrel and $2.50 per mcf.

Depletion expense is estimated at $265 to $300 million.

For its 5-year outlook, Franco-Nevada now expects its attributable GEO sales to be between 630K and 660K GEOs by 2025.

The commodity prices used in the company's revised guidance are the following: $1,800/oz Au, $25.00/oz Ag, $1,000/oz Pt, $2,700/oz Pd, $150/t Fe 65% CFR China, $60/barrel WTI and $2.75/mcf Henry Hub.

Technical Analysis and commentary

Franco-Nevada continues to be my first choice amongst the "streamers" group and has been my favorite for almost a decade.

I like the business model here and the potential for balance sheet improvement and cash flow creation. Franco Nevada is unique in its approach and is not afraid to open up to new markets or commodities (e.g., oil and gas, Iron, etc.). Franco Nevada's business model is working.

In my preceding article, I was concerned with the stock price that I considered too high. I was right, and taking profits at the time was the right decision. It is an opportunity now.

The stock has corrected significantly since its high in early August and is now back to its support despite outstanding results. Gold miners and gold streamers are not in favor, and the group has weakened while the gold price held surprisingly well around $1,790-$1,815 per ounce. I see it as an unusual divergence that indicates a market uncertainty about the rising risk of hyperinflation and how the FED may react late in 2021 or 2022 to control it. So far, the gold price's stability is telling that the FED will not act, but the pressure is mounting in favor of a more hawkish action.

Technical Analysis

FNV forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $145.5 and support at $141.5. Generally, it is considered a bearish signal could indicate a breakdown to first lower support at about $136-$132 (200MA).

Hence, it is a good idea to take profits, if possible, between $145 and $150 and wait for a retracement of about 5% below the actual support.

I recommend trading LIFO and keeping your core position for the next higher level for this strategy to work perfectly.

Watch the FED like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

