There are two steps in a sector-specific analysis. The first is to look at the macroeconomic situation to determine if the sector is expanding or contracting. The second is to look at the charts to see if it's an appropriate time to buy (if the sector is expanding) or short (if the sector is contracting).

Let's start with raw materials prices, which are currently very strong (from stockcharts.com):

(Left to right) Agricultural prices are near a 1-year high as are industrial metals and energy prices. The precious metals ETF, however, is in the lower third of its chart.

Durable goods orders - which are manufactured from basic materials - are very strong.

Total durable goods orders are just shy of a 5-year high.

The number ex-transport orders continues to hit new 5-year highs.

Non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft (which is a proxy for manufacturing machinery) is also at a 5-year high.

US Manufacturing is booming.

“The August Manufacturing PMI® registered 59.9 percent, an increase of 0.4 percentage point from the July reading of 59.5 percent. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 15th month in a row after contraction in April 2020. The New Orders Index registered 66.7 percent, increasing 1.8 percentage points from the July reading of 64.9 percent. The Production Index registered 60 percent, an increase of 1.6 percentage points compared to the July reading of 58.4 percent.

Even the challenges faced by manufacturers are bullish for the basic materials industry:

Fiore continues, “Business Survey Committee panelists reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle at unprecedented levels to meet increasing demand. All segments of the manufacturing economy are impacted by record-long raw-materials lead times, continued shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products.

Raw material demand is at "unprecedented levels." This means the basic materials industry can't keep up with demand. Long lead times mean that it takes incredibly long for a basic materials supplier to deliver an order. Finally, rising prices mean basic materials companies should be seeing rising profits.

IHS Markit's US manufacturing survey confirms the above data:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 61.1 in August, down from 63.4 in July, and broadly in line with the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 61.2. The latest improvement in operating conditions was the softest for four months, but nonetheless among the strongest seen in the over 14-year series history. Contributing to overall growth was a sharp expansion in production during August, albeit the slowest for five months. Where an increase was reported, it was generally linked to a further upturn in new orders and firm demand conditions. The softer expansion of output was due to capacity constraints including material shortages, according to panellists.

As a result, industrial production is rising:

Like other economic indicators, industrial production declined sharply in the Spring of 2020. It has since returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Economic conclusion: the economic backdrop couldn't be better for this sector. Demand is near some of its highest levels in the last 10 years. The industry can't keep up with orders, which means they have pricing power.

Whenever I look at a specific sector's stock chart, I first compare its performance to a broad swath of peers, which are: XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ:

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLBs relative performance 6th 8th 10th 9th 7th

Regardless of the time frame, the XLB's relative performance underwhelms.

Two charts are relevant for this analysis:

XLB Weekly

The weekly chart shows that the XLB - like the rest of the equity market - cratered in the Spring of 2020. But the ETF rebounded strongly, rallying from 36.56 to 88.883 between March 2020 and April 2021. Since the Spring, it has trended lower.

XLB yearly

The yearly chart shows that the ETF broke trend in the early summer and has been consolidating since. The two panels below show that the up/down volume ratio (middle panel) and advance/decline line (bottom panel) have been trending sideways.

This is still a dynamic sector. But after rising 143% during the last year, it's only natural that the sector would cool as traders turned to other sectors.

For now, hold your position.