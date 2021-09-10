Mordolff/E+ via Getty Images

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:BATS:RSX) is an exchange-traded fund enabling investors to get direct exposure to Russian equities. As of September 10, 2021, VanEck reported that RSX had a 30-day SEC yield (the historical yield calculated by Seeking Alpha has been just under 3% on average this year). Total net assets were $1.6 billion, indicating that RSX is an established but relatively small fund in the equity fund space, with just 29 holdings. The expense ratio is 0.61%, which is quite high, but not uncommon for Russian equity funds.

The fund's benchmark index is MVIS Russia Index, with 28 constituents as of August month-end. A cursory look tells me that RSX is generally effectively tracking its chosen benchmark, albeit with some slight variations. For example, the index's components also include equities in Cyprus, Netherlands, Jersey, United Kingdom, and two places (all of these are due to differing locations of equity listings, i.e., offshore listings). I think the variations are immaterial and largely down to reporting, not really security selection.

MVIS's website also provides us with a recent sector breakdown for its Russia Index (which the RSX fund follows); due to the significance of the energy industry in Russia, it is unsurprising to see a large exposure here (36.4% of net assets as of August 31, 2021), whereas Materials (26%) and Financials (17.2%) come in second and third.

(VanEck)

Energy, Materials, and Financials are all cyclical sectors (together: 79.6% of fund assets). Communication Services, Staples, and Utilities (together: 18.2% of fund assets). Consumer Discretionary is more of an "economically sensitive" sector that ebbs and flows along the business cycle, but does not necessarily crash and burn like cyclicals into recessions, or rise like a phoenix out of recessions. But cyclical stocks are more volatile in this fashion. With energy prices rebounding, RSX's rebound since its March 2020 lows makes sense.

(TradingView. The chart compares RSX, the weekly candlesticks, with U.S. crude oil futures prices as a proxy for energy/oil prices, shown in red.)

Crude oil is more generally correlated to risk sentiment globally, as are equities in general (as an asset class). So, while the correlation between RSX and crude oil is strong, risk sentiment is the common denominator. Also, RSX has not out-performed SPY (a popular S&P 500 U.S. equity index tracker), as shown in the updated chart below (from the start of 2020, pre-pandemic). Note that this is not measured on a total return basis though, and RSX does deliver a higher dividend yield than SPY.

It is also worth noting that the Russian ruble has weakened dramatically since the start of 2020, so RSX is performing very well after adjusting for this.

As compared to the start of the year, USD/RUB is about 18% higher. Based on The Economist's GDP-adjusted PPP model (based on the price of Big Macs; a somewhat half-hearted model, but interesting as Big Macs represent a relatively homogenous product abroad), the ruble is probably undervalued.

(The Economist)

As you can see from the bottom panel in the chart below, on a long-term basis the ruble does tend to be "persistently undervalued" under this model, but we should not draw a line through the possibility of a resurgence to "fair value".

In any case though, these kinds of charts suggest that RSX is well positioned from a business/pricing perspective, as its domestic currency being likely undervalued it means that exports are likely to appear attractive internationally. The OECD's own PPP model suggests RUB/USD is undervalued by about 64%, although this is not adjusted for GDP per capita like The Economist's model (it would generate a similar result if it was, though). So, the ruble is probably not going to continue to collapse, and indeed price action is more muted now.

Monthly candlesticks on the USD/RUB chart reflect "Doji" patterns, i.e., tight trading ranges that are likely to be followed by an expansion to the upside or downside, and fundamentally it seems as though the ruble should be strengthening against the U.S. dollar next.

Russia's current account is also strong, it has not collapsed. And so, this would suggest the ruble is still probably undervalued indeed on an international basis, and feeds into my general FX thesis/impression.

(Trading Economics)

The current account is, for example, stronger than the period between 2015 Q2 and 2018 Q1. I draw this period on the USD/RUB chart (illustrated using monthly candlesticks) below, and draw a line to connect this trading range with the present USD/RUB price.

So, with a stronger current account, but with a generally weak ruble (with USD/RUB not even below the midpoint of this prior range) suggests to me that the next significant USD/RUB movement will be to the downside (i.e., the next 10-20% move). That is especially likely given that the Russian central bank is hiking rates, most recently to 6.75%, which means that not only is USD/RUB negative carry, but also fundamentally overvalued from several angles. This means the RSX fund stands to potentially gain from a strong ruble going forward, all else equal.

The underlying portfolio is, in spite of working within an environment of rising domestic rates (most recently), also in an environment of loose credit creation. Per BIS data, the credit impulse (i.e., credit to the non-financial private sector scaled by GDP, change year over year) is one of the strongest in the world as of Q4 2020. I think this is just about feeding through, hence why Russian equities have been performing well recently.

Using a combination of data from MVIS's most recent index factsheet cited earlier, Morningstar forward earnings growth rate estimates, Professor Damodaran for regional ERP recommendations, and Trading Economics for the most recent 10-year Russian bond yield (domestic risk-free rate), I arrive at a basic valuation gauge as below. Given Morningstar estimates three- to five-year growth rates above 8%, but also in light of the forward-year bounce implied by the price/earnings ratio, I have decided to suggest 5% earnings growth after year one without change.

Upside of about a third is implied. If I adjust future earnings down to 0% after year one, upside is still implied at 12%. And all of this is absent an adjustment in the FX value. The potential upside on the ruble might be 10-20%. If we call it 10%, and halve that on the "conservative side of optimism", that means we are looking at an overall potential return in the region of possibly 5-20% on FX, and still 10-35% on the equity (excluding FX). Therefore, we are looking at potential total upside (if the long-Russia thesis is correct) of 15-55%, potentially in as little as 12 months on a forward basis.

Provided the global economic recovery can continue (for example, if/as the so-called 'delta variant' (of SARS-CoV-2) becomes less of a problem with time, and/or as people and businesses adapt to new conditions, and as the business cycle continues to mature), Russia's highly cyclical portfolio should continue to perform well. While now might not be the best time for cyclicals specifically, it seems as though Russian equity valuations still have not reached fair value even when using the high local cost of equity (which I calculate above as being about 13.47%).

To return my base value estimate to fair value, the implied ERP would have to be over 4% higher, which would indicate a non-FX-adjusted return of over 17%. And returns of 17% are not easy to come by. I think Russian equities are still undervalued and still represent one of the most promising "emerging markets" for global equity investors today from a valuation and tactical perspective.