shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:BATS:IYT) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to get direct exposure to companies in transportation, more specifically those operating airlines, railroad businesses and trucking businesses. The fund invests only in the United States, and carries an expense ratio of 0.41%, which is more than I would want to see for a U.S. equity fund, but this is in line with most other iShares funds. Net assets were $1.6 billion as reported by iShares as of September 10, 2021.

IYT is currently trading off its highs, and this coincides with significant fund outflows as judged by data provided by Morningstar (depicted below).

(Morningstar)

You can also see in the chart above that previous large outflows have managed to mark the "local top" of IYT.

IYT essentially tracks the performance of its chosen benchmark index, namely the S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index. The index is "designed to measure stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the GICS Transportation sub-industry and is float-adjusted market capitalization weighted, with a capping mechanism applied." The index's most recent factsheet reveals some basic characteristics as depicted below.

(S&P Dow Jones Indices)

There are only 45 constituents, with the median market cap of these being $6.3 billion as of August 31, 2021. There is significant concentration in the index, with over 70% of the index being represented by the top 10 component companies selected. As of September 9, 2021, these are as shown below under the IYT fund (i.e., the top 10 holdings at this date, which interestingly include Uber (UBER)).

(Data from iShares)

As the economy has been roaring back from the "least busy" times of 2020, when both consumers and businesses were locked down across vast swathes of the economy, consumer demand has bounced back and various operations have come back online. Consumer electronics and automotive industries have sparked shortages in the semiconductor industry, and generally speaking, logistics and transportation have benefited from a macro standpoint as demand for international and domestic shipments has risen. This is, in short, a case of moving stuff from A to B, including even people themselves as tourism has bounced back between "lower-risk" countries in light of COVID-19. IYT has therefore managed to bounce back too with the renewed economic activity.

(TradingView)

From "trough to peak", IYT has bounced over 140%, beating even SPY's (a popular tracker of the S&P 500 U.S. equity index; i.e., the broader U.S. equity market) recently registered high of about 108% from trough to peak. But IYT's return has been a little front-loaded; while SPY has been registering new all-time highs since, IYT marked its peak back in early May 2021. Since then, the fund's share price has been dropping fairly steadily.

The problem with "shortages" on a macro level is that they are usually followed by gluts, i.e., intense competition. Modern supply chains are generally pretty efficient, as are generally all businesses even domestically. Competitive pressures are high, especially in transportation industries that are usually thought to be fairly commodified. Margins are typically tighter than most other industries, so seeing IYT bounce so significantly is surprising, and leaves me skeptical as to the longer-term potential of IYT to outperform. The chart below shows the IYT/SPY ratio since inception of IYT in 2003.

Evidently there is no clear direction here; the ratio moves upward and downward in fits and starts. So, any outperform is more likely to be found over the short to medium term, and we are currently seeing a downtrend. Based on data from Yahoo! Finance, over the past five years it looks as if historical beta (relative volatility) is 1.26x, which means that IYT is notably more volatile than the overall market. But given the mixed history, this is not necessarily likely to generate long-term portfolio drag, rather one must be strategic with respect to entry.

Transportation stocks are essentially industrial stocks, meaning they are more "sensitive" than "cyclical". Yes, they are likely to do well in the early stage of the business cycle too, along with cyclicals. But they are more subject to the short-term ebbs and flows of the economy. Most recently, the 'delta variant' of SARS-CoV-2 is one of the greatest sources of concern for markets. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer sentiment seems to be dropping off a cliff.

(Trading Economics)

This, coupled with perhaps business conditions that are gradually moving toward normalization (albeit slowly), suggests to me that recent IYT fund outflows might be rational. The tide of sentiment has turned. And eventually, and by the time consumer sentiment comes back, competition is likely to be about as fierce as ever, which should push down margins of transport stocks, and see IYT make some more lows against the broader market.

However, this is speaking more abstractly; we can also gauge the short-term valuation of IYT by looking at consensus earnings estimates (for growth) from Morningstar, coupled with the equity risk premium recommendation of Professor Damodaran. I also take into account the higher beta of IYT, and use the U.S. 10-year yield as the risk-free rate. As Morningstar does not happen to provide fund-specific earnings growth rates, I use their category average (for Industrials) at circa 9% over the forecast period, by using 5% per annum earnings growth after forward earnings (which imply a near-term bounce).

At the moment, it seems as though IYT is probably still pricing in some degree of premium, although my valuation does (as I noted) adjust for the higher volatility that IYT generally sees across the cycle. If we assumed a beta of 1.00x (i.e., no increased relative vol), the fund's share price would offer potential upside of almost 10%. If transportation and logistics businesses continue to perform well, and if tourism bounces back alongside consumer confidence, I could see IYT growing into its current valuation and perhaps even rising steadily further.

I would also strongly caveat all of this with the fact that while Morningstar data implies forward returns on equity in the region of 25%, the fund's benchmark factsheet provided by S&P indicates the following data, including not only a negative trailing price/earnings ratio, but a much higher forward price/earnings ratio:

Price/sales and price/book ratios here are roughly in alignment with Morningstar data, and so the discrepancy is likely owing to Morningstar adjusting for interest, taxes, and frankly losses (see the negative trailing price/earnings ratio here on the index). With essentially the same holdings as the index's constituents, IYT's headline data is likely made on an adjusted basis, and does not reflect underlying problems. The fund's index's ratios depicted in the chart above imply a forward return on equity of just under 13%, which is likely far more reflective of the types of businesses that IYT invests in (competitive).

So, it is more likely that IYT is not just slightly overvalued, but significantly overvalued, and the large valuation premium for IYT is currently unwinding (given a falling price coinciding with fund outflows). I would therefore expect forward returns are likely to be in the region of 0% on a twelve-month basis, if not negative.

If we had more lockdowns and other governmental interventions of that nature to stem the spread of the delta variant, or some other (say, more dangerous) variant of SARS-CoV-2, IYT could easily reprice on higher forward earnings projections (although further lockdowns would probably ultimately be a net-negative for consumers and businesses, so any positive effect might be short-lived). More likely though, I see the world gradually normalizing, and IYT's valuation quieting down to "fairer" levels, probably lower still than present. IYT will probably need especially strong earnings to outperform going forward, and as such, I would be neutral at best for now.