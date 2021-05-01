SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Masonite (NYSE:DOOR) is riding the waves of the residential construction boom. If interest rates remain low and new home construction remains robust, shares of Masonite should double within three years.

Overview

Masonite designs, manufactures and distributes interior and exterior doors. The company is almost one hundred years old and has a $2.9 billion market cap.

The company derives most of its sales from the North American market and is largely dependent on the renovation and new home construction market.

Source: Masonite Presentation, May 2021

2nd Quarter Highlights

In the most recent quarter, net sales increased 32.6% to $662 million. The adjusted EPS was $2.23, a 48.7% increase from 2020.

Source: Masonite Presentation, May 2021

The recent boom in home construction is also due to the migration out of cities. Ever since the pandemic started there has been a net migration out of cities into the suburbs and lower cost locales. I expect this trend to last longer than most imagine.

Risks

Like many manufacturers Masonite has had to deal with cost inflation over the last year.

On the recent conference call, the company noted that supply chain disruptions have caused material inflation to exceed 13%.

Countering these tailwinds was the negative impact of a quickly changing inflationary environment on our cost of goods sold. Material costs dramatically increased. And we're $31 million dollars unfavorable year- on-year. Strong demand and sporadic supply chain disruptions also required us to source more material subject to higher tariffs and duties. Coupled with higher logistics expenses to bring raw material into our facilities and move components within our supply chain internally, we experienced material inflation of almost 13% equivalent to mid-single digits as a percentage of net sales compared to the second quarter last year.

The company increased their cost inflation expectation from 7% to low teens inflation for the full year.

Another risk is interest rates might rise. Home construction and renovation are largely dependent on interest rates. The Mortgage Bankers Association predicts the rate on the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will rise from 3.1% this quarter to 3.5% at the end of 2021 and 4.2% at the end of 2022. A small increase in interest rates would not dent demand for home construction products. However, a larger increase would certainly lower demand.

It should be noted that mortgage rates were roughly 4% from 2011 until the start of the pandemic. The recent mini-boom was spurred by a decline in mortgage rates where the monthly payment dropped by 12% on the average house.

Finally, another risk to the outlook for Masonite is that U.S. home prices have been rising at a torrid pace over the last eighteen months.

Source: Financial Times

The steep price increases have arisen fears of another housing bubble brewing. A bubble and bust scenario would be deeply negative for shares of Masonite.

Valuation

Earnings estimates this year are $8.50-9/share. If you add back the amortization of 80 cents, the price to earnings ratio is only 12.5x. Earnings are expected to almost double to $15-16/share by 2024. The company is also targeting $100 million/yr of buybacks.

The balance sheet is conservatively financed with total debt of $950 million.

A multiple of 15 times 2024 potential earnings would yield a share price of $220 a share in three to four years.

The home builders association forecasts that new-home sales in 2021 will total 809,000 units. This represents 18.4% more sales than 2019. The home builders association forecasts slight increases for both 2022 and 2023.

Conclusion

Masonite is a relatively safe long-term investment. It has been a well-managed company over the last five years. It is currently experiencing tailwinds from a strong housing market. If the construction industry remains stable, shares of Masonite could double in the next three years.