Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more.

Source: Created by the author

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. If you buy a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend. If you buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, you will receive the dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (10.Sep) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 09/14 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/13) Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 10 $98.62 3.57% 32.0% 0.88 09/30 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A) 10 $96.18 3.66% 32.0% 0.88 09/30 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 18 $757.80 1.03% 14.2% 1.95 09/30 BCE Inc. (BCE) 6 $52.51 5.49% 6.1% 0.875 10/15 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 14 $169.96 1.51% 13.9% 0.64 10/05 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 9 $29.22 2.74% 13.6% 0.2 10/01 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 29 $67.80 2.54% 6.3% 0.43 10/08 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) 8 $188.36 2.82% 8.4% 1.33 09/30 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 11 $52.25 3.06% 4.1% 0.4 10/01 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 11 $72.80 3.74% 26.2% 0.68 10/01 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 10 $25.16 3.97% 6.9% 0.25 09/30 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 18 $128.32 1.50% 9.1% 0.48 10/05 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 8 $47.19 2.12% 11.1% 0.25 09/28 Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) 6 $27.44 6.85% 75.6% 0.44 09/30 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 41 $40.22 3.98% 4.4% 0.4 10/01 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 17 $155.37 2.99% 5.7% 1.16 09/30 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9 $510.87 0.74% 20.1% 0.94 09/30 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 7 $43.84 1.73% 16.2% 0.19 09/30 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12 $109.47 2.52% 8.9% 0.69 10/01 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12 $187.05 2.67% 8.3% 1.25 09/30 GATX Corporation (GATX) 11 $88.38 2.26% 4.7% 0.5 09/30 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6 $70.99 4.00% 9.6% 0.71 09/29 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 10 $22.61 2.65% 26.4% 0.15 10/01 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 11 $47.02 5.26% 5.1% 0.619 10/06 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 59 $55.61 3.02% 4.1% 0.42 10/01 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 50 $46.68 3.60% 4.5% 0.42 10/15 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 12 $50.60 7.11% 8.8% 0.9 10/12 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 11 $73.45 3.54% 7.0% 0.65 10/07 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10 $242.68 1.17% 12.0% 0.71 10/15 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 8 $334.58 2.51% 4.2% 2.1 10/01 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6 $57.82 2.84% 11.9% 0.41 09/30 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 17 $62.72 3.95% 4.5% 0.62 09/30 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6 $63.45 2.15% 10.2% 0.342 09/30 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 23 $66.80 2.93% 10.5% 0.49 10/01 Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) 11 $151.82 2.63% 11.5% 1 10/15 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 $66.24 3.59% 3.9% 0.595 10/05 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 26 $147.14 0.98% 3.1% 0.36 09/30 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 6 $49.98 0.96% 20.9% 0.12 10/15 Service Corporation International (SCI) 11 $62.28 1.48% 10.9% 0.23 09/30 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10 $27.46 2.62% 8.3% 0.18 10/04 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 7 $23.64 3.05% 13.6% 0.18 09/30 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 11 $21.00 3.81% 6.6% 0.2 09/30 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 47 $19.71 3.55% 3.6% 0.175 09/30 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 35 $216.60 1.99% 13.3% 1.08 09/29 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7 $28.64 2.79% 23.3% 0.2 10/05 UGI Corporation (UGI) 34 $44.83 3.08% 7.7% 0.345 10/01 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 11 $53.28 2.10% 6.3% 0.28 09/29 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 20 $71.73 0.72% 8.5% 0.13 09/29 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 18 $67.76 2.70% 6.1% 0.458 10/20 Ex-Div Date: 09/15 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/14) Allegion plc (ALLE) 8 $144.56 1.00% 25.3% 0.36 09/30 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 $117.38 2.15% 5.5% 0.63 10/15 Eversource Energy (ES) 23 $88.33 2.73% 6.3% 0.603 09/30 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 5 $42.00 2.48% 3.6% 0.26 09/30 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 11 $43.68 1.37% 10.4% 0.15 10/01 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 $46.47 3.44% 10.9% 0.4 09/30 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 13 $42.52 2.02% 1.2% 0.215 09/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12 $39.93 3.11% 3.5% 0.31 09/30 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 6 $27.82 2.59% 11.9% 0.18 09/30 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 8 $118.84 1.11% 14.5% 0.33 09/30 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 34 $57.97 4.36% 0.4% 0.633 09/30 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 9 $21.06 5.32% 4.3% 0.28 10/14 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 5 $200.29 0.40% 0.0% 0.2 09/30 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $33.25 2.65% 5.0% 0.22 09/30 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $40.25 3.28% 23.5% 0.33 10/01 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 11 $90.00 1.27% 1.9% 0.285 10/05 The Western Union Company (WU) 7 $21.09 4.46% 7.9% 0.235 09/30 Ex-Div Date: 09/16 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/15) Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 27 $241.17 0.65% 5.4% 0.39 10/01 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 22 $27.86 2.30% 6.8% 0.16 10/08 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 $47.28 1.80% 12.8% 0.213 10/07 Chubb Limited (CB) 28 $180.24 1.78% 3.1% 0.8 10/08 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 6 $33.44 4.55% 5.3% 0.47 10/05 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 $29.50 3.66% 5.8% 0.27 10/04 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $15.35 3.91% 17.3% 0.15 10/01 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 11 $150.87 0.64% 6.9% 0.24 09/30 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 8 $133.63 1.89% 8.1% 0.63 09/30 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 11 $38.21 2.98% 4.3% 0.285 09/30 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 23 $49.34 2.50% 8.2% 0.308 10/15 Ex-Div Date: 09/17 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/16) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $19.05 3.36% 4.4% 0.16 09/30 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 17 $160.63 1.58% 9.0% 0.633 10/11 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 5 $15.71 1.02% 32.0% 0.04 10/04 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 26 $36.42 3.98% 6.7% 0.363 10/01 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12 $53.09 2.11% 9.9% 0.28 10/01 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 36 $56.98 4.91% 1.5% 0.7 09/30 Ex-Div Date: 09/20 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 09/17) Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10 $75.36 0.77% 14.9% 0.145 10/13 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 6 $19.33 2.07% 24.6% 0.1 10/05 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 8 $101.19 0.86% 10.5% 0.875 09/22 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 6 $233.20 2.44% 46.7% 1.42 11/08 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 8 $71.67 3.91% 5.7% 0.7 10/12 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 9 $64.89 3.27% 31.2% 0.53 10/05 Ex-Div Date: 09/21 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 09/20) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12 $498.15 2.89% 50.0% 3.6 09/30 Bank First Corporation (BFC) 8 $68.20 1.23% 9.0% 0.21 10/06 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 54 $117.76 3.63% 2.4% 1.07 10/15 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $22.34 2.42% 2.2% 0.046 09/30 Ex-Div Date: 09/22 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 09/21) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 9 $30.28 5.15% 8.5% 0.39 10/07 Ex-Div Date: 09/23 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 09/22) CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9 $77.01 2.70% 8.0% 0.52 10/08 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 6 $68.54 0.90% 20.5% 0.19 10/25 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 17 $84.02 1.73% 12.0% 0.363 10/08 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 9 $17.95 3.12% 9.2% 0.14 10/12 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 8 $20.13 1.99% 11.1% 0.1 10/08 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 19 $147.59 2.14% 6.6% 0.79 10/05 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 6 $22.12 1.58% 18.2% 0.175 10/15 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.87 3.03% 10.4% 0.09 10/15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 44 $131.14 1.92% 15.8% 0.63 10/15 Sempra (SRE) 17 $132.49 3.32% 1.9% 1.1 10/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10 $60.89 0.72% 6.5% 0.11 10/08 Ex-Div Date: 09/24 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 09/23) Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 8 $32.59 1.72% 9.7% 0.14 10/11 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 15 $50.35 3.42% 6.3% 0.43 10/15 Ex-Div Date: 09/27 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 09/24) Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7 $598.11 1.00% 34.1% 1.5 10/13

Previous Post: Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 7-20, 2021

High-Quality Candidates

DVK Quality Snapshots provides an elegant and effective way to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assigned quality scores to all Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates and screened those with quality scores above 23, producing a shortlist of the highest-quality candidates.

Below, we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. MRK is trading within the fair value range, while MDT and KO are trading at premium valuations above fair value.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TRRs that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). All of this week's stocks have 3-year TTRs of at least 10%, but only KO and MDT have stronger recent performances.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. KO and MRK offer yields above 2.5%, while MDT has a double-digit percentage 5-year DGR.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Let's highlight Dividend Contender Merck & Co, Inc. (MRK) this week.

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, MRK is a global health care company that offers health solutions through prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products. MRK markets its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government entities and agencies, physicians, physician distributors, veterinarians, distributors, animal producers, and managed health care providers.

MRK is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields 3.54% at $73.45 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 7.0%.

Over the past 10 years, MRK has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

MRK delivered total returns of 220% versus SPY's 365%, a margin of 0.6-to-1.

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, MRK's underperformance is even worse, with total returns of 126% versus SPY's 494%, a margin of 0.26-to-1!

Here is a chart showing MRK's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

MRK is growing its dividend consistently, and the last two increases have been larger than prior years! In fact, we can see that MRK's dividend is accelerating by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year DGR, indicating an acceleration factor of 1.29.

Here is a chart of MRK's earnings growth history:

While not as consistent as its dividend growth, MRK's earnings are generally growing at a faster rate than its dividend.

MRK's payout ratio of 46% is "low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Let's now look at MRK's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.60) by the stock's 5-year average yield (3.01%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $86 based on MRK's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $65, Morningstar's FV is $94, and Finbox.com's FV is $103.

My own fair value estimate of MRK is $85.

The average of the five fair value estimates is $87. Given the stock's current share price of $73.45, it would appear that MRK is trading at a discount of about 16%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering MRK:

Conclusion: MRK is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a premium valuation. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium of up to 5% above my fair value estimate. That puts my buy-below price for MRK at $89. For conservative investors, a buy below $76 is more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending MRK or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.