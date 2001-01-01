Vertigo3d/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation has received a lot of focus from investors in recent months as economies globally begin to emerge from the pandemic. There is little to indicate that current levels of elevated inflation will be sustained beyond the next 6-12 months though as there are structural issues which are anchoring inflation to a relatively low level. The most likely reasons to expect sustained inflation are; increased government spending, regulations reducing corporate profitability, taxes targeting the wealthy and tight labor markets. This is important for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as many investors now view it as a hedge against high inflation or even a collapse of the US dollar. Weak inflation is actually positive for Bitcoin as it is a risk-on asset which benefits from loose monetary policy. If sustained high levels of inflation or a meaningful tightening of monetary policy were to occur Bitcoin's price would likely decline significantly.

COVID Pandemic

The COVID pandemic has resulted in a number of temporary disruptions which have created inflationary pressure. Lockdowns cut consumer spending, causing a spike in the personal saving rate. While this was a drag on the economy and created deflationary pressure in 2020, it also provided fuel for the reopening in 2021.

Figure 1: Personal Saving Rate in the US

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Consumer spending has spiked as the economy has reopened, driven at least in part by excess savings in 2020. This elevated spending is highly likely to be transitory, meaning the true state of the economy will only be visible toward the end of 2021 when consumer spending has normalized.

Figure 2: Total US Retail and Food-Service Sales

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

In addition to elevated demand, there have also been significant supply constraints which have led to higher prices for some items. Supply constraints in labor markets, shipping, semiconductors etc. have been large contributors to recent high levels of inflation. As unemployment benefits are rolled back in September and issues in other areas resolved, this supply driven inflation is likely to wane.

Figure 3: US Job Openings and Hires

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

This issue can be seen in the prices of constitute items in the consumer price index, some of which have witnessed large increases in recent months. This is not indicative of widespread inflation though and is distorting inflation figures. For example used cars account for approximately 25% of CPI inflation despite only having a 3.5% weighting in the index. Variation in inflation for components of CPI is high and causing CPI inflation to be skewed.

Table 1: Inflation Statistics for Components of CPI in the US

(source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Economic activity normalized significantly beginning in March and this caused a spike in inflation. Mobility data indicates that activity is not yet back to pre-COVID levels and still varies significantly across activities and as a result temporary price spikes for individual items remain possible. For example, elevated inflation for services like travel and dining out are likely once the current COVID wave recedes.

Figure 4: US Retail Mobility Index and Annualized Monthly PCE (Ex Food and Energy) Inflation

(source: Created by author using data from Google and The Federal Reserve)

Weak inflation induced by lockdowns in 2020 has also caused base effects that have artificially increased inflation figures in 2021. Adjusting for this, PCE ex food and energy inflation is closer to 3.2% rather than 3.6%.

Figure 5: US Annualized 1 and 2 Year Rates of PCE (Ex Food and Energy) Inflation

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Core inflation ignoring base effects and the impact of items like used cars is probably closer to 2.5%, moderately above the Fed's target. Inflation is likely to remain elevated into 2022 as economic activity continues to normalize and supply issues are worked through.

Demographics

As I have written about previously, demographics (both weak population growth and an aging population) have been a large driver of the weak inflationary environment over the past decade. This is one of the primary reasons inflation is likely to remain weak going forward, unless there is massive government intervention.

Inequality

Higher levels of inequality should lead to greater savings and less consumption at the aggregate level due to the lower marginal propensity to consume of high income individuals. Rising inequality has therefore likely contributed to elevated asset prices and weak demand growth (an issue I have written about in more detail here). This situation could be reversed by redistributive government policies.

Corporate Profits

Rising corporate profitability has also contributed to weak demand growth and excess savings. Highly profitable businesses with minimal capital requirements are able to distribute a large amount of their revenue to investors as profit rather than to suppliers as expenses. Declining competition and the increasing importance of structurally profitable businesses like big tech have contributed to this (an issue I have written about in more detail here). This situation could be reversed somewhat by higher corporate tax rates and a less business friendly regulatory landscape.

Labor Markets

Labor markets are an important determinant of inflation as wage inflation feeds through into the prices of most other items. Labor markets have had considerable slack in recent years, even when unemployment has been low, due to the low labor force participation rate. Prior to the pandemic there was some evidence that this situation was beginning to reverse, with low unemployment and a rising labor force participation rate. If this situation is reestablished after the pandemic it may contribute to rising inflation.

Monetary Policy

Extremely loose monetary policy over the past decade has had no impact on inflation as there has been an oversupply of savings and weak demand growth. While central banks can print money, they cannot spend it. Until appetite for borrowing increases, central banks will be left pushing rope (an issue I have written about in more detail here).

Fiscal Policy

Fiscal policy is the big unknown for inflation going forward and this will likely be somewhat dependent on the balance of power within the Democratic party. Highly redistributive tax policies, large government spending and a regulatory landscape less favorable to businesses could all contribute to inflationary pressure (an issue I have written about in more detail here).

Longer term trends (demographics, inequality and corporate profits) are likely to prevent inflation from rising significantly. Fiscal policy and tightening labor markets could potentially change this situation though and cause a tightening of monetary policy relative to the past decade.

Impact on Asset Prices

Demographics, inequality and corporate profits are largely responsible for the weak growth in investment and consumptive demand, falling consumer debt, falling interest rates, rising asset prices and an inversion of the historical correlation between bonds and stocks. The state of the economy and the monetary response to that state has exerted significant influence on asset prices. A failure to recognize this has left many investors permanently bearish, expecting catastrophes like hyperinflation and a collapse in asset prices. High asset prices are a rational response to current conditions and are likely to persist until conditions change.

Equity prices are generally negatively correlated with treasury yields, meaning that as yields decline equity prices increase. This relationship is expected as equity prices should be based on discounted future cash flows, with lower yields reducing the discount rate. This relationship reverses at very low interest rates though as low interest rates indicate weak economic conditions and investors likely require a higher risk premium or project weaker growth as a result. There may also be anchoring involved if investors are unwilling to pay extremely high multiples for stocks due to past comparison with what they believe is reasonable. If this is the case equity premiums could be expected to decline over time and multiples expand as investors acclimate.

Gold is generally positively correlated with interest rates except when rates are low or very high. Again, low interest rates signal negative economic conditions, causing money to flow into defensive assets like gold. At very high interest rates the opportunity cost of holding a zero-yield asset like gold becomes large, decreasing demand for gold.

While there is only data available over a fairly narrow range of interest rates for Bitcoin, it appears to behave similarly to equities. This should not be surprising as Bitcoin is a risky asset and yet many investors continue to view it as a digital alternative to gold. If inflation and hence treasury yields were to rise significantly, based on past behavior Bitcoin's price would likely decline.

Figure 6: Asset Correlation with Treasury Yields

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and blockchain.com)

If higher levels of inflation were to occur, it would result in a dramatic shift in monetary policy. The Fed’s balance sheet would be reduced and interest rates would rise, resulting in a significant contraction in money supply. There would be less money chasing returns in capital markets and higher discount rates, meaning asset prices would decline. Bitcoin is likely to perform extremely poorly under these conditions, particularly if yields were to rise to the point that gold prices were negatively impacted.

Figure 7: Bitcoin Correlation with Treasury Yields

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and blockchain.com)

As expected, Bitcoin performs better when interest rates are cut than when interest rates are raised. There has only been a limited number of changes in interest rate targets by the federal reserve during Bitcoin’s history making it is difficult to draw conclusions, but Bitcoin appears to react quite negatively to higher interest rates.

Figure 8: Bitcoin Return After Change in Fed Funds Rate

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and blockchain.com)

The impact of monetary policy and economic conditions on asset prices can also be seen from the relationship between money velocity and equity prices. From the 1960s through the 1980s money velocity was relatively constant at around 1.75 and the S&P 500 CAPE ratio fluctuated in a range that many investors would consider normal (CAPE = 10-20). In the 1990s as interest rates decreased, money velocity and the S&P 500 CAPE ratio increased. This situation evolved into the 2001 tech bubble, where many equities traded on unjustifiably high valuations. After the 2008 global financial crisis, central banks pursued quantitative easing after interest rates reached 0%, causing money velocity to decline. This easy money environment drove asset prices up as investors chased yield.

Figure 9: Money Velocity and S&P 500 CAPE Ratio

(source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve and multpl.com)

Conclusion

Bitcoin is a risk-on asset that is likely to benefit from a low inflation environment and loose monetary policy rather than a high inflation environment. Recent inflationary pressures are likely to recede over the next 12 months, which should mark a return to the economic conditions dominant over the past decade. This could be upset by a shift in government policy and a tightening of labor markets though. If this occurs monetary policy could meaningfully tighten for the first time since the global financial crisis resulting in a decline in Bitcoin's price.