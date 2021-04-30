danielvfung/iStock via Getty Images

The Dow Jones (DJI) and the S&P 500 (SP500) slid for a fourth day on Thursday, and gave up early gains on Friday, marking a weak holiday-shortened week and the longest losing streak in 12 weeks for the indices. COVID cases are back on the rise with the Delta variant's spread proving almost a mirror image of last fall's trajectory. Fears about the variant and its effects on the economy have played a role in the market's losing streak, as September kicks off in accordance with its fated title of the markets' historically worst month. Is the cautious tone warranted, or will the market rebound and continue with a nearly one-year long streak without a major pullback? Ramifications within global trade and supply chain issues and inflationary pressures stack up, bringing up a watchlist of stocks that could find more tailwinds or help mitigate potential volatility.

COVID Cases Surging

COVID cases have been on the rise since the middle of the summer, where the 7-day average hovered below 12,000 new cases; now, that figure sits just below 150,000 new cases after falling from 165,000. It's a spike that has led the EU to impose new travel restrictions on Americans, with the Union removing the country from the safe travel list at the end of August. In the US, Florida, Texas and California lead the way in terms of new cases, with each state recording 180,000 new cases or more in the past two weeks for about 670,000 cases between the three. Moderna (MRNA) is working on four vaccines for new variants, two of which target both the Beta and Delta variants, while it awaits an EUA decision for a booster dose.

Graphic from Google via NYT

Worldwide, it's the third such rise in COVID cases, following an April surge led primarily by India, recording over 6.6 million cases during the month alone. With that, the country sits second in terms of total cases, above 33 million, 7 million less than the US and 13 million more than Brazil. Globally, vaccination rates could be a contributing factor in the rise of the Delta variant, as it's estimated to be two times more contagious. While the US has over 208 million vaccinated with at least one dose (63.4% of pop.) and 177 million fully vaccinated (54.0% of pop.), global figures are much lower - only 41.7% of the population has received one does with just 29.6% fully vaccinated. India, for example, has just 12.2% fully vaccinated, which likely helped fuel April's surge in cases. As a major manufacturing hub, for textiles, electronics and home to dozens of global auto powerhouses (although Ford (F) announced it would stop selling cars in the country due to perpetual losses, similar to GM's (GM) 2017 move), India's rising cases could impact that manufacturing ability or its economic growth.

Graphic from Google via Our World in Data

The rise in COVID cases adds more pressure to already-impacted supply chains and global trade, while causing changes in corporate decisions, work environments and daily life.

Global Disruption

While supply chain disruptions and impacts visibly surfaced within the automotive industry from chip shortages, global supply chains still reel from the effects of the Delta variant.

Global trade is intricate and precise, and wasn't prepared at all for a grinding halt in 2020 due to lockdowns and a resumption soon after - global supply chains became imbalanced, and global shipping has been a key factor. Over the past few months, container shipping rates have soared as containers face shortages, ports back up or are cut off, and empty shipping containers can't return to key export hubs quick enough. Less containers in circulation as carriers chase most profitable shipments has only aided the imbalance. Ships carry near 90% of global trade, so these major imbalances in shortages of available containers, vessel capacity, port congestion and unmet shipping demand threaten a large spillover effect to many industries.

Graphic from Bloomberg

Cyber attacks at ports in Durban and Cape Town, as well as Union Pacific (UNP) suspending cargo shipments for a week were some developments in July that highlight the fragility of the shipping chain. Rising raw materials costs, like those in steel and aluminum, and previously lumber, and elevated shipping and freight rates has forced companies to raise prices of products to protect margins.

Not everything related to container shipping is negative - there's one major positive emerging. Demand for consumer goods, like back-to-school items, fashion, and holiday-themed goods were hitting ports in Los Angeles earlier this year, as companies prepare for a strong demand season and "a robust second half of the year." E-commerce is likely to be another mainstay in the upcoming holiday season, and while last-mile rates from UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) could spike again due to elevated demand, holiday reports and checks in retail could be particularly strong in active-wear apparel, including Lululemon (LULU) and NIKE (NKE), who both posted strong quarterly reports, and in Black Friday and Christmas go-to's of Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY) and Target (TGT). However, supply chain problems, materials costs, and shipping costs surfaced in lowered guidance from PPG (PPG), Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and PulteGroup (PHM) - so these factors are highly likely to remain in place through the holiday season.

Corporate Impacts

In 2020, the main trend in the corporate realm quickly became work-from-home, and then hybrid; most education went virtual and later hybrid as well. Thus, some of the major work-from-home beneficiaries - Zoom (ZM), DocuSign (DOCU), Slack (CRM), Atlassian (TEAM), Chegg (CHGG), Asana (ASAN), and a handful of cybersecurity and CDN leaders including CrowdStrike (CRWD), Zscaler (ZS), Cloudflare (NET) and Datadog (DDOG) - could find some renewed or accelerated growth. Zoom in particular suffered a disappointing quarterly report, guiding almost no q/q growth, but an indefinite shift to hybrid workplaces from major corporations could serve to boost growth.

Companies like Microsoft (MSFT) are changing plans in terms of workplace environments, shifting away from a stated return-to-office date in favor of a hybridized environment; this follows the footsteps of Google (GOOGL) delaying its return-to-office plans until January at the earliest. Some major airlines including United Airlines (UAL) cut guidance for the quarter on bookings deceleration, as travel demand was impacted by the spread of the Delta variant. The Fed's Beige Book saw a decline in "dining out, travel and tourism" through the late summer months, which could impact chain restaurants, bookings and travel companies - some of the worst performers in these sectors since Q2/summer include Dine Brands (DIN), The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Shake Shack (SHAK), Red Robin (RRGB), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Carnival (CCL), and Expedia (EXPE).

In broader news, a wave of vaccine mandates hit - employers with 100 or more employees will be required to inoculate their employees or test them for COVID weekly, while offering paid time off for related side effects. Employers who don't conform to the mandate can face fines up to $14,000 per violation. All federal employees are also required to be vaccinated, while certain state and municipal governments are imposing mandates to employees. Some 100 million or more Americans are expected to potentially be affected. However, labor shortages, or disconnects between those able to and those willing to work, still persist - wages not high enough and generous unemployment benefits look to be two reasons, among others, supporting this disconnect. Amazon is another company taking an interest approach to land new employees, offering funding for education, including "college tuition, as well as high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications" for employees who work for over 90 days. While mandates could be helpful in the broader picture, to decrease cases, it could exacerbate issues already in the labor market by upsetting or offloading employees.

Rates And Tapering

Thursday's midday Treasury auction witnessed some high demand, sending the 30-year note down 7 basis points and the 10-year note down 5 basis points by midday, to 1.885% and 1.287% respectively; the markets followed this drop. However, rates and stocks usually move opposite - back in February March, rising rates sent growth stocks tumbling, sending the tech-heavy NASDAQ (COMP.IND) down over 10% and some of the work-from-home favorites down over 25% in just a few weeks.

While the Fed still remains reserved on interest rate hikes, inflationary pressures have risen. Rising home prices and higher rents, which have an outsized effect on core CPI readings, to the tune of approximately 40% of the measure, might not fully be reflected in readings yet, as the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, shown below, sees a y/y gain of 19.1%, the highest since 1987. Higher expectations for inflation, and more inflationary pressures on businesses including higher wages, higher materials costs and higher shipping costs all question the transitory take.

Graphic from CNBC

Quite a handful of economists still see inflationary pressures as transitory, with expectations for inflation to be peaking in the near-term; however, a complacent stance from the Fed could spark some issues. Food, housing and energy are the most visible forms of inflation - if these three indicators rise steadily, or sharper than expectations, it could spark more concern that inflationary isn't as transitory and more actions are needed, such as sudden rates increases, which would likely shock the market. Campbell Soup (CPB), for example, outlined that it expects to face higher inflation through fiscal 2022, with its internal inflation close to 10% in the back half causing pricing increases up to 5%. PPI for August rose 0.7%, ahead of expectations of 0.6%, and taking its y/y rise to 8.3%, propped up by food/meat prices, energy and trade services; this shows that inflation is still here to stay.

The Fed minutes from July showed that tapering asset purchases could be likely during the end of the year, seeing that "the economy had reached its goal on inflation" and most members agreed that tapering could be appropriate this year. However, it stressed that tapering "was not a precursor to an imminent rate hike" and that the two would not have any mechanical link. Interest rate hikes remain unlikely until the tapering process has completed. Higher than expected inflation or prolonged inflationary pressures might change that stance.

Elsewhere, Canada maintained its pace of quantitative easing, keeping monetary policy highly accommodative and holding rates steady. The country has suffered from supply chain disruptions, and Q2's GDP contracted by 1% as those disruptions and rising COVID cases impacts the pace of growth. The European Central Bank is moving towards a reduction in asset purchasing, as it believes it can maintain current growth rates, while interest rates remain unchanged. As other central banks see maintained growth while slowing down asset purchases, it could signal that inflation and tapering this year might not affect growth.

An Unwavering Bull Market?

The S&P 500 is on its thirteenth longest run, going 308 days at the moment without seeing a 5% or larger correction. It's following in similar fashion to 2020's run after the March crash, where the markets ran over 50% higher before meeting volatility in September.

Graphic from Seeking Alpha

June 2016 to January 2018 was the second largest run without a 5% correction in the S&P, lasting 578 days, while there have been three other runs over 500 days. So while the run seems long or overdone, with signs in the past few months that could point to some possible pain ahead, there's still room for a rally to continue. Yet the market might face a typical September, with some volatile bounces and dips.

When looking at index performance, it's not always of true picture of the overall market - the major indices, primarily the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500, are heavily biased towards mega-cap stocks. Therefore the snapshots provided by day-to-day movements are heavily influenced by these stocks - Apple (AAPL), Amazon, Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) - while small and mid-cap stocks can go unnoticed; these smaller stocks are more prone to swings in the economic cycle, changes in COVID restrictions, changes in rates, etc. Those five stocks' weighting is 37.46% of the Nasdaq-100 (over 21% from Apple and Microsoft alone), and 20.71% of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

Although small and mid-cap indexes such as the Russell 2000, Russell Midcap and S&P 600 have performed relatively similar to the major indices, daily performance of the small-cap indexes show much more volatility, and possibly sensitivity to changes in the macro environment and rates. March and April's high rates saw the S&P 500 and NASDAQ slump, while small caps outperformed significantly in the middle of the month. There's no serious signs within advancing and declining issues - split nearly half and half in early Friday's trading - or companies reaching new 52-week highs - 155 companies reached a new high while only 22 reached a new low; the amount of companies above 50 and 200-day moving averages sat at 52% and 58%, signaling the cautious trading this month.

Some Stocks to Watch

With COVID cases still higher as the winter months near, and fears about the Delta variant's effect on economic growth and conditions, brings some new stocks to the watchlist, some for potential tailwinds and others to avoid volatility.

Some of the more defensive plays include Clorox (CLX), as shares return to pre-pandemic prices after a widely disappointing earnings and guidance miss, led by a range of cost inflation; Nielsen numbers in August/September are showing some accelerated growth. P&G (PG) is another standout in the Nielsen numbers, seeing "strong double-digit takeaway growth." Pantry-loading beneficiaries such as Costco (COST), after showing strong August sales, and PepsiCo (PEP) are two others that could perform quite well during the fall and winter months should the virus continue to spread. High yielding tobacco stocks Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) could continue with some recent gains in recent months.

Some of the work-from-home favorites also garner a look, including Zoom, even after its earnings stumble, and Chegg, as universities still see hybridized class models and students continue to utilize online methods. Chegg's strong growth in revenues and subscribers could see a boost in Q4 as semester exams approach. Corporate-facing hybridized environment and team-based leaders including Asana, Atlassian and Microsoft could see some persisting tailwinds.

Retail holiday sales are also of attention, with the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season soon to begin. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart are four of the top names in shopping, while logistics players UPS and FedEx are likely to see strong demand in last-mile fulfillment. Shopify (SHOP), PayPal (PYPL) and Affirm (AFRM) join the list for potential e-commerce boosts, online shopping and buy-now-pay-later tailwinds. Department stores Macy’s (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) are two more holiday favorites to watch after 2020’s affected season. However, higher freight and shipping costs could see some margin slipups or weaker earnings in apparel and other retailers.

September's weakness and volatility is already in play, with the markets giving up some good gains early in the day to end the week. While a correction could be ripe, strong consumer behavior and signs pointing a robust second half in holiday season sales can support more growth in retail sales. Inflationary pressures are rising, however, and tapering actions could start before the end of the year. Rising COVID cases do warrant a cautious tone, as the spread of the Delta variant continues to adversely impact supply chains and global trade.