Investment Thesis

On August 6, 2021, Johannesburg-based AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) released its H1 2021 results ending on June 30, 2021.

The three main issues that have affected significantly the stock this semester:

It was a weak gold production, and the results were uninspiring. The company suspended mining operations at its Obuasi mine in Ghana after a fatal accident in May. Furthermore, the Obuasi mine is still under investigation, and AngloGold doesn't anticipate the mine to restart before the end of the year, prompting the company to revise guidance. The gold miners sector is out of favor right now, adding more gloom on any weakness.

Stock performance: One year

I have covered four other companies located in South Africa: Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW), Harmony Gold (HMY), Impala Platinum (OTCQX: IMPUY), and Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI).

AngloGold Ashanti has largely underperformed the group on a one-year basis, with a 47% loss so far.

The investment thesis has changed slightly since my preceding article. AngloGold Ashanti is a robust gold miner that should be considered a good long-term investment. However, the Obuasi mine is a definitive setback that will hurt results in 2021, and it is prudent to limit your investment until the issue is resolved.

Furthermore, it's crucial to trade short term a significant portion of your long-term position.

Global Presentation and Gold Production

Presentation

The company's asset portfolio is extensive and exciting, with a long list of projects and extensions. I counted about 12 projects or extensions (Geita, Kibali, Siguiri, Iduapriem, Obuasi, Gramalote, Quebradona, Cerro Vanguardia, Serra Grande, Cuiaba, Sunrise Dam and Tropicana.)

As indicated above, AngloGold Ashanti owns operations in three continents even after divesting its South African assets to Harmony Gold.

The company ore reserve is at about 30 Moz, which is about 3 Moz over 10 years.

Source: Company Presentation

Gold production details

The company indicated that it produced 1,200K Au Oz in H1 2021 (continued and discontinued), down 18.3% from a year ago. AngloGold Ashanti sold 1,214K Au Oz in H1 2021.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) was $1,333 per ounce in H1 2021.

The AISC went up significantly as a result of the low gold production in H1 2021. Gold price realized in H1 2021 was $1,801 per ounce.

In the press release, the company said:

This year and next remain transitional ones for the Company, with the higher volumes of waste stripping and underground development accompanied by lower grades and the movements of stockpiles. The Company expects the mining of lower grades and stockpile utilisation to be transitory in nature as the reinvestment programme provides improved flexibility and access to higher-grades, and as vaccination drives progress across our jurisdictions most affected by COVID-19.

AngloGold Ashanti - Balance sheet and production history for H1 2021: The raw numbers

Note: As most South African gold and PGM miners, full results are posted every six months.

AngloGold Ashanti 6/2019 12/2019 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 Gold revenue in $ million (6 months) 1,582 1,943 1,963 2,464 1,965 Net Income in $ Million (6 months) 114 -121 421 532 362 EBITDA $ Million (6 months) 551 819 960 1376 775 EPS diluted in $/share (6 months) 0.27 -0.30 1.00 1.27 0.86 Cash from operating activities in $ Million (6 months) 343 704 604 1,050 467 Capital Expenditure in $ Million (6 months) 264 439 307 395 429 Free Cash Flow in $ Million (6 months) 79 265 297 655 38 Total Cash $ Million (6 months) 349 466 1,292 1,330 1,081 LT Debt (incl. current) in $ Million (6 months) 2,055 2,033 2,728 1,931 1,929 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million (6 months) 417.08 418.35 418.35 419.22 419.05 Dividend $/sh - 0.09 - 0.48 - Gold Production (continued and discontinued) 6/2019 12/2019 6/2020 12/2020 6/2021 Gold production in K Oz 1,554 1,727 1,469 1,578 1,200 Gold production sold in K Oz 1,577 1,691 1,515 1,567 1,214 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,299 1,469 1,642 1,889 1,801 AISC in $/oz 1,002 993 1,031 1,086 1,333

Source: Company filings

AngloGold Ashanti: Balance sheet details.

1 - Revenues and Trends. Revenues were $1,965 million in H1 2021

Revenues for H1 2021 were $1.965 billion, nearly unchanged from a year ago. Net income was $362 million in H1 2021 compared to $421 million in H1 2020.

The performance was hit "by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, lower realized grades across certain operations and the voluntary suspension of underground mining activities at the Obuasi Mine following a fatal accident on 18 May 2021."

2 - Free cash flow was $38 million in H1 2021

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus capex. AngloGold Ashanti's FCF calculation came in at a loss of $25 million using a different free cash flow calculation.

Free cash flow for H1 2021 is now $38 million, compared to a free cash flow of $297 million in H1 2020.

3 - AngloGold Ashanti's debt situation is excellent.

Total cash is now $1,339 million (including DRC cash temporary lockup due to a listing issue) and LT Debt (incl. current) at $1,931 million at the end of December 2020.

The company is mulling the refinancing of the 2022 bonds. The net debt dropped to its lowest level in a decade now at $592 million.

Source: Company presentation.

4 - Revised guidance due to Obuasi mine temporary closing

2021 gold production has been cut by 10.9%, while AISC increased to $1,290 per ounce (midpoint) from $1,180 per ounce.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis and commentary

The world's third-largest gold miner, AngloGold Ashanti, is definitely a solid company with an impressive asset portfolio. However, the Obuasi's temporary closure has been a painful incident with deep negative consequences.

This black swan event could not have come at a worse time. Gold production was weak, and the gold miners sector is experiencing some significant selloff despite a quite resilient price of gold, holding between $1,790 and $1,815 per ounce.

For a contrarian type of patient investor, we could consider this significant slide as an opportunity. The reasoning is that this temporary setback will be followed by a strong recovery, and it is important to invest here when the stock trades at a discount.

Thus, invest with caution.

Technical Analysis

AU forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $17.2 and support at $15. The trading strategy is now to trade the channel and sell about 30% of your position between $16.80 and $17.80 and accumulate between $15.2 and $14.9. I also recommend trading LIFO that will let you wait for the recovery expected next year.

Do not forget to update often the TA analysis.

