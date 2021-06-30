janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

The Company

BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) develops novel, oral, and small molecules that inhibit enzymes playing a key role in biological pathways of rare diseases. BioCryst has built a world-class sales team to launch Orladeyo in the US and EU. The company has signed a licensing agreement with Torii to launch the product in Japan. Management hired dozens of professionals with 10-plus years of rare disease sales experience, many of these sales executives came from competitors offering HAE treatments. The vice-president and US general manager Allen Hodge was even responsible for the successful efforts of HAE drug launches of Cinryze and Firazyr, two pioneering injectable treatments for HAE. You could not get a more promising leader for this task. Last December, the 7, 2020, BCRX announced a royalty agreement with Royalty Pharma (RPRX) and Athyrium Capital Management. This agreement gives BCRX $325,000,000 to launch Orladeyo worldwide and start pivotal trials on Oral Factor D.

The Blind Spot

To date, Wall Street has produced six months of ridiculously low estimates for sales of Orladeyo. So bad that in the 9/10 Wells Fargo conference analyst Jacob Hughes asked how Wall Street got their estimates so wrong. Most ironically Jon Stonehouse, the CEO of BCRX, stated, "Wall Street refused to listen to all of the market research BCRX had meticulously shared with Wall Street for years." Few analysts were able to believe the burden of treatment is way more important than any other factors when it comes to rare disease treatment. Analysts are way too busy looking at drug trial results, while completely ignoring data on what type of treatments are in demand in the real world. Shots vs. pills is not even close in the real world.

Orladeyo Approval

With the worldwide approval of Orladeyo for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema, BioCryst is in a position to finally cash in on 20-plus years of R&D. Orladeyo is an oral, once-daily, small molecule kallikrein inhibitor positioned to capture a significant share of a $1.5 billion market. This market is expected to grow to $3.8 billion by 2025. This market is currently dominated by Takeda (TAK) and CSL Behring LLC which offer preventive and rescue therapies. These therapies require intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous administration which is highly invasive and time-consuming. The HAE market is clambering for an oral solution and Orladeyo is here to fill that void. The current solutions cost approximately $600k per year, and BioCryst is charging 485k per year for its daily oral pill. Orladeyo is a once-a-day pill given to patients with a terrible lifelong disease called Hereditary Angioedema. The available treatments for this disease are all IV drugs that are painful and produce local reactions. Orlando is the first oral drug approved to treat this disease. On December 3, the US granted approval - very importantly with zero label statements - meaning that they had no concerns about side effects or dangers. On January 22, Japan granted approval. EU and UK approval soon followed. In the US, there are at least 10,000 people with HAE, yet only 7,500 are currently being treated. There has been a peer-reviewed survey finding that 98% of IV prophylactic patients (the 7,500) would prefer an oral treatment and 96% of the non-prophylactic patients (the 2,500) would want an oral treatment. As it is shown on page 13th of the January 2021 Corporate Presentation, 59% of the patients expressed a high willingness to use Orladeyo, with the number rising to 71% with physician recommendation. Japan had no approved treatment until Orladeyo was approved on January 22. The UK has awarded early access to the drug on November 9th. For further information on Orladeyo, one should review this excellent piece written by Bio9999.

The Holy Grail - Pivotal Oral Factor D trials

The FDA has granted both Fast Track status and Orphan Drug Designation to BCX9930 for PNH. BioCryst met with regulators in the fourth quarter of 2020 to discuss the advanced development program for BCX9930. The FDA has agreed that the key endpoints of this trial will be raising hemoglobin levels and eliminating the need for transfusions. These data endpoints will prove Oral Factor D as BOC for treating PNH. In BioCryst's previously published Phase 1 study, it was clear that BCX9930 works much better than all of Alexion's industry standard treatments for these endpoints. Alexion's PNH treatments struggle to sufficiently raise hemoglobin levels high enough to avoid transfusions. These transfusions are costly and time consuming. Alexion was recently purchased for $39 billion, mostly based on sales from these products.

Efficacy level

The key for efficacy with this kind of treatment is improving the number of Hemoglobin levels. BCX9930 showed 3.8g/dL improvement (page 31). The competitor Novartis (NVS) showed 2.87g/dL improvement and Alexion 2.4-2.6g/dL.

"In the study, BCX9930 was highly specific for the alternative pathway and, after oral dosing of BCX9930 in primates, alternative pathway activity was completely suppressed." "These data demonstrate that BCX9930 is a highly potent and specific orally bioavailable Factor D inhibitor with potential for treatment of patients with PNH and other alternative pathway mediated diseases," said Dr. William Sheridan.

Alternative Pathway

What makes BCX9930 a game-changer is the wide spectrum of Alternative Pathway Dysregulation disease it can treat. With potential to treat up to 8 diseases currently, one understands why insiders call Oral Factor D a pipeline in a molecule. Here are the known diseases Oral factor D treats:

PNH (Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria)

aHUS (Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome)

ANCA vasculitis (antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis)

Lupus Nephritis

IgAN vasculitis

C3G (Glomerulonephritis)

PMN (Primary membranous nephropathy)

IgAN (IgA nephropathy)

The potential market size BCX9930 will be aiming for by 2025 scores up to $44.53B annually. That number is obtained by summing up the following:

PNH Treatment Market Size Worth $5.8 Billion by 2025 The global systemic lupus erythematosus market size is expected to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2025 aHUS, having in mind the disease prevalence (2 and 5.5)/MM, and the disease being treated with Soliris - 500,000$/ year. The worldwide market size Vasculitis treatment market size forecast to reach $743.2M by 2025 IgAN, having in mind the 1/3,707 incidence rate, and the yearly cost of the drug $12,456 we are aiming for a market size of $4,660,088,544 Having in mind C3G can be treated with Soliris and it costs $500,000 a year. Summing up all those 45,700 patients the market size we aim for is 22.85B".

Valuation

BCRX has approximately 185 million shares outstanding and has a current price of $15.25 a share. This means BioCryst has a current market value of $2.8 billion. It is extremely hard to value an evolving drug pipeline, but I will try to give a conservative estimate.

Galidesivir

Galidesivir is an antiviral that is currently being funded and studied by BARDA. The purpose of this effort is for BARDA to find a broad-spectrum antiviral to stockpile against possible bio attacks. The government has awarded a total of $147 million to study this drug. Galidesivir could easily be worth $2-6 billion with the right approval.

Orladeyo

Orladeyo has US, Japanese, EU, and UK approval. Being the only oral treatment for HAE, Orladeyo could easily gain 30-70 percent market share of a current $1.5 billion market. This market is anticipated to grow to $3.8 billion by 2025. Orladeyo could have sales of $500 million to $1 billion by 2023 and potentially $2-4 billion by 2025. Based on these sales, BCRX easily garners a multiple of 8-12 times sales. This would equate to $7.5 billion on the low side to $30 billion on the high side.

BCX9930 Oral Factor D the Ultimate burden of proof play

"While Orladeyo is currently moving the needle and taking the spotlight, it will soon be upstaged by one of the most dominant drugs to hit the rare blood disorder market. BCX 9930 is the real pride and joy of BioCryst and for very good reason. The touted "pipeline in a molecule" is showing insane efficacy in early stages and has more than proven itself a behemoth in the rare disease space with its recent PNH results giving patients a taste of transfusion free freedom. While PNH is the current main target, and recently given the green light on a pivotal FDA trial, the company is also putting the drug into a basket of renal diseases to show just how flexible this drug can be. A twice a day oral pill has the ability to change patients' lives in a way never done before with these rare blood disorders giving them freedom from the burden of treatment. For example, in PNH alone, patients often have to go into the clinic two to three times a week to receive infusions from a medical professional. These are NOT able to be administered at home and often leave patients waiting in long lines at the hospital or clinic for treatment. A simple 2 hour infusion often takes 4 to 5 hours per treatment, adding into 10 to 15 hours of wasted time every single week for patients to get any sort of relief. That all changes with BCX9930 if approved. The drug has proven effective mono-therapy and gives patients their lives back by only having to take a pill twice a day vs hours and hours of treatment every single week." - Source

This drug could easily be worth 50 billion or more. With 1-5 billion in potential sales for more than 10 indications, the upside is unlimited. Oral vs. shots, not even close according to all the market research.

Conclusion

While it is possible for any biotech company to suffer failure of a drug trial or other unforeseen disappointments leading to share depreciation, BioCryst has proven they know how to get FDA approvals and bring drugs to the market. I have been covering BCRX since October 27 when it was trading at $3.73 a share. It was cheap then but nowhere near as cheap as it is now. The eventual approval of Oral Factor D for PNH makes this stock worth at least $100 a share. Alexion was bought for $39 billion with far inferior results than BioCryst produced in the 9930 phase 1 PNH trial. There are at least 10 other rare drug indications BioCryst could directly enter phase 2-3 trials. Safety trials should no longer be needed. The opportunity to possibly invest in an early-stage Regeneron (REGN) should be priceless. The opportunity to buy this stock at reasonable valuations is ending. The third quarter is ending in 3 weeks. Another massive earnings beat and the beginning of the pivotal PNH trials will send BCRX to new levels. The ease of burden for treatment will win every time. Twenty million shares short are soon to figure out there is no way out of this position until you can find 20 million shares for sale.