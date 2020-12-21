CIPhotos/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for healthcare providers in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in this industry.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -41.67 10.39 0.0222 0.1536 0.0219 16.13 67.33 0.0356 0.2985 0.0358 14.29 62.38 4.61% 42.83% HC Providers -0.72 -0.86 0.0514 1.2776 0.0759 17.48 21.73 0.0536 1.5360 0.0639 16.05 24.33 0.76% 35.76% Pharma + Biotech -15.52 18.21 0.0298 0.2038 0.0361 26.81 79.59 0.0394 0.2688 0.0354 19.54 80.21 3.64% 7.12% Life Science Tools -48.52 10.34 0.0172 0.1133 0.0209 17.61 59.12 0.0314 0.3103 0.0331 15.39 55.62 7.00% 65.19%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Evolution since last month

The most notable change since last month is an improvement of value score in the pharma/biotech industry.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

Healthcare providers are at their historical baseline in value and quality, based on 11-year averages. Pharma/biotech is overvalued by about 15% relative to the baseline, but this may be justified by a good quality score. Life science tools and healthcare equipment are much less attractive: both are overvalued by more than 40% according to my metrics. Their quality scores are good, but not high enough to justify such overvaluation.

Focus on IDNA

Genomics is one of the most promising fields in the pharma/biotech industry. The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) provides exposure to innovative companies in genomics, immunology and bioengineering. Its total expense ratio is similar to the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB): 0.47% vs. 0.46%. Both are significantly above XLK (0.12%).

As defined in the prospectus by iShares:

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the NYSE® FactSet® Global Genomics and Immuno Biopharma IndexTM (the "Underlying Index"), which measures the performance of equity securities issued by companies in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare equipment and services industries that could benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in genomics, immunology and bioengineering (…). Companies must have equal to or greater than 50% of their revenue from one or more selected Level 6 industries, as defined by the FactSet Revere Business Industry Classification System ("RBICS").

IDNA hold 48 stocks with weights between 0.15% and 7.46%. The portfolio is quite concentrated: the aggregate weight of the top 15 holdings is about 64% (list below). For foreign companies with primary listing abroad, the next table gives tickers listed in the U.S., not those held by the fund.

Ticker Name Weight % Location MRNA MODERNA INC 7.46 United States NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 5.96 United States BNTX BIONTECH SE ADR 5.12 Germany MRK MERCK 4.64 Germany REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 4.33 United States OTCPK:EVOTF EVOTEC 4.01 Germany NVTA INVITAE CORP 3.81 United States SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 3.78 United States GMAB GENMAB 3.73 Denmark CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 3.64 United States GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC 3.58 United States BPMC BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP 3.5 United States SGEN SEAGEN INC 3.48 United States TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL LTD 3.44 Japan BGNE BEIGENE LTD 3.39 China

Since inception (06/11/2019), IDNA did better than the sector benchmark XLV and the biotechnology benchmark IBB (see next chart). It is also much more risky regarding drawdowns and volatility. However, its price history is too short to judge it on past performance.

Chart: Portfolio123

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0298 (or price/earnings below 33.56) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

CAH Cardinal Health Inc COLL Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc DGX Quest Diagnostics Inc DVA DaVita Inc INVA Innoviva Inc PKI PerkinElmer Inc. QDEL Quidel Corp SEM Select Medical Holdings Corp THC Tenet Healthcare Corp WAT Waters Corp

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.