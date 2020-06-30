Jassen Todorov/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough year thus far for the precious metals sector, with significant volatility in gold (GLD) and silver. While a few names have managed to buck the trend with positive year-to-date returns, Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) has not been one of them, down over 60% year-to-date, and one of the few companies to make new multi-year lows. The recent silver reserve update was a positive development with a slight increase in ounces, but this was overshadowed by a reclassification of gold reserves at Relief Canyon [RC]. Given the continued challenges at Relief Canyon and a track record of consistent share dilution, I continue to see Americas Gold and Silver ("Americas") as uninvestable.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Americas released its 2021 reserve update last week, reporting total mineral reserves of ~32.5 million ounces of silver, a ~7% increase from the 2020 mid-year update. This was driven by an increase in reserves at the company's 60% owned Galena Complex in Idaho, with reserves now standing at ~9.95 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 475 grams per tonne. At Cosala, reserves remained static year-over-year due to the illegal blockade, which prevented exploration activities. Unfortunately, while reserves increased at Galena, they plunged at Relief Canyon, down from ~610,000 ounces to zero ounces after reclassifying reserves to measured & indicated resources while metallurgical testing continues. There's no guarantee that production at this asset will ever look anything like its initial mine plan, with one of the worst ramp-ups in years for a new mine in the sector. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart below, Americas' 60% ownership in Galena reserves came in at 9.95 million ounces of silver, while Cosala's reserves were reported at 22.58 million ounces of silver. This translated to a nearly 7% increase in reserves from the June 30th, 2020 reporting period, with total silver reserves up from ~30.6 million ounces to ~32.5 million ounces. If we assume a conservative valuation of $3.50 per reserve ounce, this translates to a fair value for Americas' silver reserves of ~$114 million. I have arrived at a more conservative fair value of $3.50 per reserve ounce, given that over 65% of the company's reserve base is in Mexico, at a mine that was just shut down for 18 months due to an illegal blockade. If these reserves were all at Galena (Idaho), one could justify using a higher fair value per ounce, but this isn't the case.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at how Americas' reserve base stacks up relative to peers, we can see that Americas comes in 3rd from the last among the 10 companies listed above, with Aurcana Silver (OTCQX:AUNFF) coming in last for total reserves. This shows that while Americas did increase its silver base on a year-over-year basis, it's still a relatively small reserve compared to its peers. Given that Americas has decided to make the pivot back to a silver focus from a gold focus after a pathetic ramp-up at the RC Mine, a larger silver reserve base would be ideal in showcasing that this is now a silver company. All other companies in the list except Pan American Silver (PAAS) do not have reserves listed for 2021 because they have a year-end reporting period or have yet to report reserves. Therefore, the best comparison is Americas' 2021 reserves vs. their 2020 reserves, with only a six-month gap in reporting (June 30th, 2021 vs. December 31st, 2020).

(Source: Company News Release)

The other good news worth noting is that while Americas' reserves are relatively low compared to the industry average, the company used a reasonable silver price to calculate its reserves. In the 2021 update, Americas' shared that it used a price of $18.00/oz silver to calculate reserves and a price of $22.00/oz silver for resources. Assuming the silver price can remain strong and above $25.00/oz, this would help to back up Americas' relatively small reserve base, given that the company has another 72 million ounces of measured & indicated silver resources. However, these resources are calculated at a much higher price of $22.00/oz. In addition, they are lower grade. As shown above, Galena's resources come in at 407 grams per tonne silver and Cosala resources at 93 grams per tonne silver (reserves: 145 grams per tonne silver).

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shared earlier, while the silver reserve update was positive, this was overshadowed by the reclassification of reserves at the RC Mine in Nevada. For those unfamiliar, Relief Canyon was supposed to catapult Americas to ~100,000-ounce producer status by FY2021. Instead, the asset has sputtered since entering production, with less than 10,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] produced since the first gold pour in Q1 2020. This is shy of what should have been more than 80,000 GEOs from this asset alone on a trailing-fifteen-month basis (March 2020 to June 2021), and the company has now announced that mining activities have been suspended. This is attributed to metallurgical issues that have led to increased mining selectivity after discovering carbonaceous material in the Relief Canyon Pit. This is not just a minor issue, evidenced by the fact that Americas had to halt mining to conduct additional metallurgical work to prevent continued net losses from operating at sub ~3,000 GEOs per quarter.

As shared in a previous article, Americas' CEO Darren Blasutti stated that he expects H2 2021 to be much better, "showcasing the strength of the company's silver portfolio." This is related to a restart of operations at Cosala after an ~18-month shutdown and increased production at Galena long-term. The company has estimated that it can increase production to up to 2.0 million ounces per annum by the end of 2022 and over 5 million ounces per year long-term, assuming continued exploration success. However, the company's history of meeting guidance has been spotty, to say the least, with Americas set to finish 2021 with annual production of fewer than 35,000 GEOs, 60% shy of its goal of ~100,000+ GEOs this year. So, while the forward outlook suggests Americas is deeply undervalued, this is dependent on Americas actually meeting guidance, which has been something it's struggled immensely with over the past two years.

Valuation

With Americas' silver portfolio worth ~$114 million at a fair value of $3.50 per ounce and ~32.5 million ounces of reserves, Americas may appear cheap at a valuation of ~$157 million. If we add in another $1.25/oz for measured & indicated resources, this pushes the valuation on the silver alone to $204 million, or a fair value just above Americas' current market cap. However, I would argue that it's hard to assign any value for Relief Canyon, given that it's producing barely ~5,000 GEOs per annum, has now been sidelined other than leaching operations, and it will be difficult to monetize if it were sold, due to the disastrous attempted ramp-up to full production. Americas' market cap is based on ~157 million fully-diluted shares and a share price of US$1.00.

If we assign a value of $10 million for Relief Canyon, this translates to a fair value for Americas Gold and Silver of $204 million, or US$1.30 per share. While this translates to ~30% upside, it assumes no further share dilution, and Americas has been steadily diluting shareholders over the past two years. So, if we do see another 15-20% share dilution in 2022, which has been below the norm, this would wipe out the majority of upside to fair value of US$1.30 based on reserves/resources. Given that there are several names with much better track records with more than 50% upside to fair value, like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), it makes no sense to invest in an industry laggard with a terrible track record with less upside potential. This makes Americas Gold and Silver an inferior way to play the sector. The below chart shows fully-diluted shares at ~145 million, but the updated figure is ~157 million, per the company's most recent presentation.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Moving over to the technical picture, the worst prospects for investments are those making new multi-year lows, since stocks typically only make multi-year lows if there's a significant issue with the business. In Relief Canyon's case, the drop is entirely justified, with the fully-diluted share count up more than 100% in two years, the recent mine ramp-up at Relief Canyon being a complete disaster, and the Cosala asset now carrying a higher risk of future shutdowns, given that it was just shut down for ~18 months. This doesn't mean that Americas Gold and Silver can't put together a solid bounce to the US$1.20 - US$1.30 level, since even the worst stocks will muster up oversold rallies during intermediate bear markets. However, if we were to see a rally back above US$1.20 before year-end, I would view this as a selling opportunity, given that there are so many safer ways to play the sector, and there's no reason to hold shares in companies that consistently over-promise and under-deliver.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Americas Gold and Silver has had a tough year, to say the least. While the recent reserve update was the first positive news in a while, it was mostly overshadowed by the cessation of mining activities at Relief Canyon and the downgrade in gold reserves. This temporary shutdown at Relief Canyon has put a massive dent in the investment thesis, given that it's hard to assign much value at all to this operation with no guarantee that it ever produces more than 20,000 GEOs per year, which would still be a 65% miss vs. the projections in the mine plan. So, while Americas could command a valuation of $150 million - $205 million as a silver company with a sidelined Nevada asset, this 30% upside at the high end doesn't justify the risk, which is continued share dilution. In summary, I believe there are dozens of better ways to play the sector, and I continue to see Americas Gold and Silver as un-investable.