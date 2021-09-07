FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) is a holding company with $25.82 billion of assets and 156 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York as of March 31, 2021.

In July, 2021, Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) agreed to buy Investors Bancorp in a stock and cash transaction. Citizens Financial Group is a financial institution with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021 and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states across New England, the mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions.

Although the deal is expected to generate substantial synergies, Investors Bancorp stock hasn’t rallied much since the announcement.

On July 27, 2021 which was the day before the deal was announced, Investors Bancorp closed at $13.02 per share.

On July 28, 2021, which was the day the news was released, Investors Bancorp closed at $14.45 per share.

As of September 7, 2021, Investors Bancorp closed at $13.94 or just 7% higher than the unaffected price before the merger news and 3.5% lower than the day that the merger news was announced.

Given Investors Bancorp’s stock performance since July 28, 2021, there could be an opportunity in the stock for long term investors.

Pending Merger

Under terms of the merger deal, Investors Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.297 shares of CFG common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, former Investors Bancorp shareholders will own around 14% of the combined company.

According to Citizens Financial Group management's estimates, the deal could add approximately 6.4% to Citizens Financial Group 2023 fully diluted EPS and it could also be immediately accretive. The deal is also expected to generate modest tangible book value per share dilution for Citizens Financial Group of approximately 2.6% expected at close.

The deal is expected to close in the first or second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 For Investors Bancorp

If the pending merger does not go through, how Investors Bancorp did in the second quarter of 2021 will be more meaningful.

For the second quarter of 2021, Investors Bancorp's net income per share increased to $0.34 from $0.31 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $0.18 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Return on average assets was 1.22% and return on average tangible equity was 12%. The company's net interest margin also expanded 21 basis points quarter over quarter to 3.11% and the company's credit quality remained strong.

As of June 30, 2021, book value per share was $11.88 and tangible book value per share was $11.42.

Second Quarter 2021 For Citizens Financial Group

Given that Citizens Financial Group makes up most of the combined company’s value if the merger goes through, Citizens Financial Group’s second quarterly earnings is relevant to Investors Bancorp shareholders.

For the second quarter of 2021, Citizens Financial Group EPS increased to $1.46 from $0.55 in Q2 2020 and $1.41 in Q1 2021.

For the second quarter, tangible book value per share also increased 6% year over year to and slightly quarter over quarter to $33.95.

Average deposits rose 6% year over year while average loans decreased 4%. For the company's loan portfolio, the banks' retail loans increased 2% while the bank's commercial loans fell 10%, reflecting COVID-19 related line draw repayments.

The company believes it is well positioned to benefit from the economic recovery in the second half.

Insider Monkey Holdings

In terms of insider trading purchases, our data shows that director Sr E John Harmon bought 300 shares at a stock price of $14.74 per share in June of 2021. Harmon's purchase gives the director 1,100 shares in Investors Bancorp.

Risks

Investors Bancorp could run into headwinds if the merger doesn’t go as planned.

Any economic weakness would not be good for Investors Bancorp or Citizens Financial Group shareholders.

If the Federal Reserve doesn’t increase interest rates as expected over the next few years, Investors Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group could find increasing earnings more difficult.

If Citizens Financial Group overpays for banks it buys in the future, Citizens Financial Group shares could run into headwinds.

Potential

If the merger goes through, there is likely upside that the market hasn’t really priced in.

While Citizens Financial Group Inc expects that the deal could add approximately 6.4% to Citizens Financial Group 2023 fully diluted EPS, for example, Citizens Financial Group’s stock is nevertheless lower as of September 7 than what it was immediately before the deal was announced. On July 27, 2021, Citizens Financial Group traded for $44.32 per share. As of September 7, 2021, Citizens Financial Group shares closed at $42.91 by comparison.

How Citizens Financial Group stock does is relevant to Investors Bancorp shareholders because the latter will receive Citizens Financial Group shares as the majority of the merger compensation if the deal goes through.

As it stands, it looks like there is another 6-7% upside from the merger that’s still not priced into Investors Bancorp shares because Citizens Financial Group could rally by slightly higher than that percentage if it successfully unlocks the synergies expected and Citizens Financial Group P/E valuation remains the same.

Longer term, shareholders of both banks should benefit from the U.S. economic recovery and eventual interest rate hikes. According to The Conference Board, US real GDP could increase 6% for full year 2021 and 4% for 2022. Meanwhile, the consensus forecast for the Fed Funds rate tightening is Q2 2023.