Enbridge (NYSE: NYSE:ENB), one of the largest multinational integrated energy companies, with an $80 billion market capitalization and an almost 7% dividend yield, has focused on consistently improving its portfolio. Among these decisions is the company's recent acquisition of North America's premier oil export facility which will help the company expand.
Enbridge is choosing to expand its Gulf Coast strategy with a $3 billion acquisition of Moda Midstream Operating LLC. The asset integrates incredibly well with the company's existing assets and enables the company to continue to expand its overall portfolio.
Enbridge Acquisition - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Enbridge is acquiring North America's largest export terminal with 15.3 million barrels of storage and 1.6 million barrels / day of export capacity. The company can expand this with 5.5 million barrels of new storage and 0.3 million barrels / day of additional export capacity. That growth isn't embedded in the current financial profile.
Financially, ~90% of the revenue is supported by long-term contracts with the deal at an ~8x forward EBITDA transaction value. The company is targeting net-negative emissions with a massive on-site solar farm. The company is still not changing its capital spending priorities and the company expects the transaction to be immediately accretive.
Enbridge Integrated Energy Center - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Enbridge is purchasing the asset at an optimal time. The U.S. is becoming increasingly focused on climate change, and even if it wasn't, continued efficiency improvements in automobile engines and other forms of transport mean that U.S. oil demand can be expected to decrease gradually over the coming years.
However, with modern technology, the U.S. still has massive embedded sources of production, like the Permian Basin, which are becoming some of the lowest cost product sources globally. That will result in growing demands for exports which will support use for Enbridge's infrastructure.
Outside of this acquisition, Enbridge's overall business focuses on exciting blue chip franchises.
Enbridge Blue Chip Franchises - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Enbridge's blue chip franchises consist of its liquids, gas transmission, gas distribution, and power franchises. It's worth noting that, despite the company's entire stock often trading like an oil company, only the company's liquids business is a true "oil" industry business in that sense, and even that business has reliable long-term contracts versus a standard liquids business.
The company earns roughly 54% of its EBITDA from this liquids business with $13.3 billion in 2020 adjusted EBITDA. The company has 98% contracted cash flow and 95% of the company's cash flow is investment grade.
Enbridge is focused on disciplined demand growth as its businesses continue to grow.
Enbridge Demand Forecast - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Despite a slowdown versus the past, the world is still growing. The global population is expected to grow to 9.1 billion by 2040. Urbanization is expected to grow to almost 6 billion by 2040 and the middle-class is expected to grow to 5 billion by 2040. That massive growth for these companies will come with growing energy use per capita.
That growing energy use will lead to more exports and more opportunities across the board to use Enbridge's infrastructure.
Enbridge is focused on capital growth to take advantage of this impressive business and its demand growth.
Enbridge Capital Growth - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Enbridge is continuing to invest in long-term capital growth. The company has a 2021-2023 secured capital program of $17 billion, that it can comfortably afford, with ~$8 billion spent to date and $10 billion expected to be placed in service in 2021. These projects can provide Enbridge with $2 billion in incremental EBITDA as the company continues to invest in its businesses.
These consistent investments, with some of the largest expected to be completed in 2021, can provide investors with continued shareholder rewards.
Enbridge has the ability to generate strong continued shareholder returns for investors.
Enbridge Shareholder Returns - Enbridge Investor Presentation
Enbridge is focused on steadily increasing its DCF / share, supported by its capital program. The company expects roughly 6% growth by 2023e pointing towards $4.95 DCF / share in 2023e. That's a roughly 12.5% DCF yield. That's enough to support the company's dividends along with its continued focus on long-term growth investments.
The company has ~$5-6 billion of annual financial capacity. We're not an enormous fan of the company utilizing consistent debt capacity as its cash flow grows to manage its investments, however, it's made up by the returns for the company consistently investing 12-15% of its cash flow in growth. Those continued investments will help support additional rewards.
Enbridge's risk is based on the company's continued substantial capital spending. The company has a unique portfolio of assets and strong, reliable cash flow. The company is focused on using those assets to drive continued shareholder rewards, however, there's no guarantee that it'll be able to do that forever.
A downturn, with continued capital spending, can hurt the company to drive long-term shareholder returns as it'll be forced to circle back to its debt.
Enbridge has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company recently made a $3 billion acquisition, one that isn't particularly significant for it, but a bolt-on acquisition that can help the company to drive additional shareholder rewards. That acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to DCF, highlighting the company's strength.
Going forward, the company has a 12% DCF yield. We expect the company to combine this with an almost 7% dividend yield. The company is continuing to invest heavily after dividends, however, that adds on to the company's risk. Still, if the company's business continues to perform, it can enable the company to drive strong returns to shareholders.
