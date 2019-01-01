Manakin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

This article analyzes Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the most two important aspects of profit Sustainability: return on capital employed ("ROCE") and marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go. The results show that DIS has been enjoying not only high ROCE in the past but also acceleration profitability until the pandemic interrupted in 2020. The results also suggest that the next year is the key for DIS both in terms of the renormalization of its operation and the success of its alternative profit stream from Disney+.

The moat and the network effects

DIS' moat is in its scale and the synergies between its business sectors. As an example, the following two charts show A) its North American box office revenue and B) the attendance at its Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida. First, these business sectors enjoy leading positions in their industry not only in the US but also globally. Take their film business as an example. They own some of the most popular and locative characters and series in the industry. If you happen to have young kids as I do, you would understand the magic spell those characters cast on the kids. When DIS completed its acquisition of 21st Century in 2019, it only made its magic spell even more potent. Take the theme park as another example. The Magic Kingdom in Florida reported annual attendance of around 20.4 million in 2019. Disneyland Park in France received more than 9.7 million visitors in 2019. That was almost twice that of its closest European competitor, Europa Park in Germany.

What makes DIS business more formidable is the positive synergies among their business sectors. The films draw people to their characters and stories, which in turn attracts people to visit their theme parks and buy their franchised toys, which in turn attracts more people to their characters and stories, and the positive synergies continue on.

Source: North American box office revenue of Disney/Buena Vista in million U.S. dollars from Statista.

Source: Attendance at the Magic Kingdom theme park in millions from Statista.

In the end, DIS' business model is a textbook example of the so-called "network effects". The network effects refer to the fact that the value of certain products or services increases as more people use them. In other words, certain networks become increasingly more valuable as they become bigger. Not every network enjoys this magic feature, and as a matter of fact, most networks suffer a diminishing marginal rate of return - i.e., the additional return decreases as the network becomes bigger - as to be elaborated later. A chain restaurant network is an example. As the network becomes larger, the nodes begin to compete against each other for customers and the return diminishes.

But certain networks, like the services DIS provides, seem to enjoy this magic trait for a long time. There is nothing new about the concept. It was true of railways, telephones, and fax machines. All these examples share these common traits: A) the larger the network becomes, the more valuable it becomes (one segment of a railway linking city A and B is far more valuable when this segment also links to other railways linking other cities); and B) the larger the network becomes, the higher the switching cost (if everyone uses a fax machine and you do not want to use one, good luck to you).

Unfortunately, like all good things eventually run to an end, so do the benefits of the above network effects. At some point, gravity always catches up, and return begins to diminish. In the railway example, if enough railways have already been built to link all cities with high population density, building the next segment would suffer a diminished return now. In the fax machine example, if every office already has one, adding a second one to each office would also suffer a diminished return.

Therefore, as investors, we do not only need to examine the ROCE, but also equally importantly, to examine the marginal return. Because the marginal return tells us if the business is still in a scalable stage, or if the business has already passed the tipping point of scalability and begins to see a diminishing return. In another word, MROCE let us see if the gravity of diminishing return has caught up yet or not.

Under this above background, the remainder of this article analyzes the ROCE and MROCE of DIS in more detail to gain insights on its profitability sustainability.

Return on capital employed ("ROCE")

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how effectively the business uses its capital to earn a profit. For businesses like DIS, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (a minor expense for a business like DIS).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of DIS over the past decade is shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average ~36% for the past decade until 2019. To put things in perspective, the next chart compares DIS's ROCE against the FAAMG stocks - a group of quintessential examples that exploit the network effects to the extreme. As can be seen, DIS earns a pretty competitive ROCE among this group of overachievers. Every $1 of earnings reinvested will fuel an additional $0.36 of future earnings growth.

The dramatic change happened in 2020 when the COVID pandemic interrupted its theme park operation and its film box offices. Because of such interruptions, the ROCE dropped to an average of 17%, less than half of the pre-pandemic level. And we will examine the implications of such a drop in more detail below.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Introduction to marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE")

In addition to ROCE, an equally important concept is the marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the most fundamental two aspects of the same central issue of profitability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

A bit of background and introduction for readers who are new to the concept. For readers familiar with the concept already, definitely skip this section. From what I've learned, the legendary economist John Maynard Keynes first explicitly expressed this concept, although people before him have observed and thought about it for some time already. What the concept tries to capture is a basic law in economic activities: the law of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say that interest rate acts like gravity on all economic activities. Well, diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities too, if not more so, as long as human nature does not change in any fundamental way.

The next chart illustrates the concept. As long as shareholders are seeking profit, a public business will first invest its money at projects with the highest possible rate of return (i.e., picking the lowest hanging apples first or getting the most bang for the buck first). Therefore, the first batch of available resources is invested at a high rate of return - the highest the business can possibly identify. The second batch of money will have to be invested at a somewhat lower rate of return since the best ideas have been taken by the first batch of resources already, and so on. The last batch of money invested may earn a rate of return that is only above the cost of capital. And finally, the end result is a declining MROCE curve as shown.

Source: author

The ROCE we normally talk about and companies report refers to the average of this curve - averaging the return on all batches of money invested. Obviously, the average is very useful information by itself. It tells us how efficiently the business has been converting resources into profit so far - but its limitation is that it only tells us the efficiency of the resources that have already been invested SO FAR. What is of equal importance to investors is the MROCE, which tells us how much incremental profit the business WILL generate when the next batch of resources are invested.

For investors, a dream business to invest in would be a business that enjoys a flat MROCE curve as shown by the solid blue line. This would be a business that is perfectly scalable. A business that earns a consistent and stable profit for every batch of resources invested. However, such a business is really only a dream business. I mentioned earlier that diminishing returns act like gravity on all economic activities - because they really do. There has been no business (at least not so far in human history) that can keep growing while at the same time maintaining a constant return on capital. At some point, gravity always catches up and the return begins to decline (as shown by the dashed blue line).

DIS' MROCE

So for investors, the next best deal is to invest in a business that A) has a high and stable ROCE, and B) that is still in the scalable stage (the gravity of diminishing return has not caught up yet). And as shown in the next chart, DIS seems to be such a business at such a stage - again until the pandemic hit in 2020.

This chart shows the MROCE and ROCE for DIS over recent years. The ROCE data are the same as those shown in the previous section. The MROCE data are estimated by the following steps. First, the capital employed was calculated for each year. Second, the earnings were calculated each year. Third, then the incremental of capital employed year over year was calculated. Similarly, the incremental earnings year over year were also calculated. And finally, the ratio between the incremental earnings and incremental capital employed was calculated to approximate the MROCE. During years when there were large fluctuations in either the incremental earnings or the capital employed, a multi-year running average was taken to smooth the fluctuations.

The results shown in the following chart show that up to 2020, DIS had been actually able to maintain an MROCE that was higher than the average ROCE. As seen, the ROCE had been on average 36% till 2020, and the MROCE has been on average 56%. Even though there were most likely some inevitable uncertainties in the financial data and rounding-off errors in these calculations. But the large gap between the MROCE and ROCE here must be a definitive sign of DIS' improving profitability during that period of time. And if that level of MROCE continues, DIS will continue to improve its ROCE till it stabilizes at 56%.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

However, as aforementioned, the dramatic change came in 2020 when the COVID pandemic interrupted its theme park operation and its film box offices. Because of such interruptions, the ROCE dropped to an average of 17% and the MROCE dropped to negative values. In particular, for the outlook of the remainder of 2021 and 2022, DIS is projected to scale back on its capital investment, that is, the change in capital employed would be negative. In this case, the MROCE is not meaningful anymore. As a hypothetical example, a negative change in capital employed and a negative change in earning (i.e., decreased earning) would lead to a POSITIVE MROCE, certainly meaningless.

The next year is the key for potential investors to monitor, and a key parameter that I would monitor is the MROCE. I have invested in DIS before, and fortunately, the investments had been very successful. I've been following and studying DIS closely for years. And as a conservative investor, I would stay on the sideline at this juncture. I would particularly monitor three parameters: A) the degree of the renormalization of its theme park and film operation, B) whether management resumes the expansion of capital employed into the business, and C) whether alternative profit streams such as Disney+ can become meaningful enough to offset its exposure/reliance on theme parks and films.

And MROCE is the end signal combining the effects of all these parameters. Again MROCE is a leading signal, shedding insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go in the future. In the most optimistic scenario, the business will renormalize to the pre-pandemic conditions. And the MROCE of DIS resumes its level of 56% as shown in the MROCE chart shown above. In this case, the ROCE of DIS will gradually improve and eventually stabilizes at 56%. In this case, the profitability of DIS would be very competitive even when compared to the highly successful FAAMG group as shown in the next chart.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha data.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes Walt Disney, with a focus on its profit sustainability and scalability. This analysis examines the most two important aspects of profit Sustainability: return on capital employed ("ROCE") and marginal return on capital employed ("MROCE"). To me, ROCE and MROCE are the most two important metrics for analyzing a business. They reveal the two most fundamental aspects of the same central issue of profit Sustainability. ROCE tells us how profitable the business has been or is SO FAR. And MROCE sheds insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go.

The results show that:

DIS not only earned a consistently high ROCE in the past but also showed signs of accelerating profitability up to 2020 when its operations were dramatically interrupted by the pandemic.

The ROCE has been on average about 36% and the MROCE has been also on average 56% pre-pandemic.

The next year is the key for potential investors like myself to monitor, and a key parameter that I would monitor is the MROCE. Again MROCE is a leading signal, shedding insights into which direction the profitability is likely to go in the future.

In the most optimistic scenario, the business will renormalize to the pre-pandemic conditions. And the MROCE of DIS resumes its level of 56%. In this case, the ROCE of DIS will gradually improve and eventually stabilizes at 56%. This level of profitability of DIS would indicate the network effects have fully returned for DIS, and it's a level of profitability on par with the highly successful FAAMG group.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!