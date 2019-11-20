Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Introduction

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. Founded in 1978, HD has 2,300 stores across North America (in the US, Canada and Mexico). Home Depot has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A and has increased the dividend for 12 consecutive years. Dividend growth has been 20.0% (10 years), 20.5% (5 years) and 10.0% (1 year).

FY 2020 ended on January 31, 2021. Revenue was $132.1 billion. Craig Menear (Chairman and CEO) opened the Q2 2021 earnings call on August 18th with, "We were pleased with our performance in the Second Quarter as we achieved over $40 billion in quarterly sales for the first time in our history."

From HD's 10-Q Quarterly Report for Q2 2021:

In COVID year 2020, home owners invested more in home improvements. Q2 weekday sales strengthened relative to weekend sales, which CEO Menear attributed to "consumers returning to travel and other recreational activities."

In the Q2 earnings call, CFO Richard McPhail reported Q2 diluted earnings per share of $4.53, an increase of 12.7% over Q2 2020 diluted EPS of $4.02. During Q2 2021, capital expenditures were $520 million, $1.75 billion was paid in dividends to shareholders and $3 billion of shares were repurchased.

Strengths

In-store and online sales are growing. HD's website home page banner proclaims "FREE DELIVERY: Over one million items available." Free standard shipping and residential delivery is available on most orders over $45 ($396 for appliances). Ted Decker (President and COO) said in the Q2 call that "physical stores ... remain the center of our customer experience due to the project nature of our business. ... more than 55% of our online orders were fulfilled through our stores, a testament to the power of our interconnected retail strategy." COVID year 2020 saw Q2 online sales grow 100% over Q2 2019. Digital sales were essentially flat in Q2 2021 as "customers blend physical and digital worlds."

Home Depot and competitor Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) both benefited from the stay at home trend that began in 2020. The pandemic showcased the strengths of both companies.

HD tweaks marketing based on their enormous amount of real-time information about customer preferences. The pandemic provided many millennials with their first significant home improvement opportunities. In the Q2 Q&A, COO Decker cited strong growth in paint sales because "painting is one of the initial home improvement projects that a customer engages in and starts to build confidence in home improvement."

Weaknesses

Like all retailers, Home Depot needs a strong economy and healthy customers to thrive. The pandemic has demonstrated almost universal supply chain problems. In 2020, HD had difficulty keeping stores well stocked. In the Q2 call, management did not offer earnings guidance for FY 2021. CFO McPhail said, "there's still a significant amount of uncertainty in the broader environment as it relates to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new and spreading variants."

It's difficult to find operational weaknesses in Home Depot. Jim Cramer thinks Lowe's is doing better with digital sales than HD, but he underestimates Home Depot. A recent Motley Fool article presents a more balanced view.

Ironically, Home Depot's strong price performance is a weakness because some investors see HD as too expensive. But, buying opportunities occur. (In early 2009, I spent a $20 bill at Home Depot. The stock was south of $20. I thought to myself, "I should buy a share of HD with this $20 instead.")

Opportunities

An alternating banner atop HD's home page declares "FREE IN-STORE PICKUP Over one million items available," including curbside pickup or "delivery on your schedule." A "FREE DELIVERY on Select Paints & Stains" icon promotes BEHR products. Ever the marketer, COO Decker's closing prepared Q2 remarks hailed "the most innovative paint offering in years, through our exclusive relationship with Behr. BEHR DYNASTY is a brand new, 4-in-1 interior paint that offers DIY-ers, Pro Painters and design professionals a unique product exclusively from The Home Depot. It is our most stain repellent, scuff resistant, fast drying, one coat coverage paint, all in one can."

Industry publications recognize that Home Depot's "One Supply Chain" is "taking shape with massive 2021 growth" to "meet the changing needs of DIY and professional customers." In response to a supply chain question during the Q2 earnings call, COO Decker cited the company's "ability to deliver all of our products, parcel and big and bulky, to 90% of the US population same and next day. And we're three plus years into this build-out."

In the Q2 call, CEO Menear said HD customers were "taking on larger projects, as evidenced by the continued strength with our Pro customer, which outpaced the DIY customer for the second quarter in a row." COO Decker said, "Big-ticket transactions (over $1,000) were up approximately 24% compared to the Second Quarter of last year." Decker said, "We are pleased with the momentum we are seeing with our Pro Xtra Loyalty Program."

Threats

Lowe's is a formidable competitor led by CEO Marvin Ellison. Home Depot management says HD is "taking share." I take with a grain of salt any management's non-specific claims about market share gains. In a complex industry there are many ways to measure "gaining share." Competition between two strong companies like Home Depot and Lowe's creates a "Lake Wobegon" situation where "everyone is above average." Lowe's is a threat.

In spite of Home Depot's strong 2020 results, and its continuing strength, coronavirus variants pose an ongoing threat. 2020 results would have been stronger but for what CFO McPhail called "COVID-related expenses that we incurred in the second quarter of 2020 to support our associates."

Home Depot is threatened by the fluidity of the retail market and fickle retail customers. Long-term customer trends are difficult to anticipate, so HD manages "a few weeks out" because of the changing marketplace (including price fluctuations for some products, such as lumber). CEO Menear said, "the volume ... coming through our system is not predictable."

Long-term Business Outlook

While short-term trends fluctuate, in Home Depot's Q2 call, Menear said the industry's "longer-term outlook looks solid.... when we look at the overall backdrop for support and Home Improvement from a housing perspective [and] from the re-modeling index." He continued, "Home price appreciation is a fundamental support of home improvement .... the housing stock of the US is over 20% more valuable than it was two years ago." Menear said both "the homeowner balance sheet [and] mortgage finance [are] incredibly healthy...."

Two investor presentations last week

On September 9, HD presented an Investor ESG Webcast (environmental, social, governance), with Chief Sustainability Officer Ron Jarvis, followed by Q&A about Home Depot's environmental efforts. Transcripts and webcasts are available at Seeking Alpha and the Home Depot website.

On September 10, Craig Menear and Ted Decker participated in Goldman Sachs (GS) 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference. Transcripts and webcasts are available at Seeking Alpha and the Home Depot website.

F.A.S.T. Graph

The (black) price line indicates five major advances since $17.49 in 2009, including November 2016, January 2019, March 2020, and March 2021. HD has shown strong earnings growth (total green area) and dividend growth (light green area). Since 2012, the price has dipped below the "normal P/E" ratio of 19 only twice (January 2019 and March 2020).

From F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Dividend

The current quarterly dividend is $1.65, annualized to $6.60. Based on the September 10 closing price of $331.95, HD's dividend yield was 1.99%.

The average high yield for the past five years was 3.00%, with the highest yield of 4.3% reached in 2020. This reinforces the graph's depiction of Home Depot's rapid price escalation and shows its impact on the dividend yield.

The current payout ratio is 46.4%, based on trailing 12-months EPS of $14.22. The five-year average payout ratio has been 47.5%.

The current Price/Earnings ratio is 23.3, based on TTM EPS of $14.22 and the September 10 closing price of $331.95. The average P/E for the past five years has been 20.1.

Personal Investment Thesis

The Home Depot represents 1.3% of my 25 stock portfolio. I use eight factors to rate these companies. To achieve relative parity for the eight factors, I adjust the raw data as indicated below:

S&P Credit Rating: Home Depot's A rating gets 4 points on a scale ranging from 9 for AAA to 1 for BBB. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases: HD's 12 years earn a 1.2 score, by dividing the years by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.5 to 6.5. Current Dividend Yield: I multiply Home Depot's 1.99% yield by 100 for a score of 1.99. Scores range from 0.59 to 7.60. Payout Ratio: F.A.S.T. Graphs estimated adjusted EPS of $11.94 indicates a 55.27% payout ratio. Subtract this from 100%. Multiply the remaining 44.73% by 10, for a score of 4.47. The portfolio range is 1.62 to 8.44. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate: Home Depot's 19.38% growth rate (per Seeking Alpha) is multiplied by 100 for a score of 19.38. For parity with other factors, I multiply this by 0.5, for a score of 9.69. Scores range from 0.82 to 10.92. Seeking Alpha's Quant Score: HD's 3.45 is an objective evaluation based on over 100 metrics relative to other companies in the stock's sector. The rating is from 1.0 (very bearish) to 5.0 (very bullish). Portfolio scores range from 2.67 to 4.91. Dividend Safety Score: Simply Safe Dividends gives HD a safety score of 87. I divide this by 10, for a score of 8.7. The portfolio range is 4.7 to 9.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital: HD's 1.20 score is based on its LT debt to capital (per Seeking Alpha) of 88.04% subtracted from 100%, or 11.96%, multiplied by 10. Portfolio scores range from 0.85 to 8.80.

These eight factors give Home Depot a combined score of 35.81, which ranks HD 16th among the 25 portfolio companies. Scores range from 25.19 to 47.14.