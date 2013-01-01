cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) is a CEF from the same management team at Eaton Vance that brought you (EVV). EVG is a multisector CEF with a robust interest rate and credit risk mitigation strategy. The fund has a 0.44 5-year Sharpe ratio with a very short duration of 1.4 years. Currently the fund pays a 9.61% yield from an asset pool that only generates 5.73% interest per year. When your asset pool does not generate enough interest income to pay the yield on the fund, the manager takes cash from the principal balance (i.e. the NAV) to make this unsupported interest yield payment. Expect a give-up of ~3% per year from NAV by paying this yield. In effect you have a "right pocket - left pocket" effect for a new investor. For a new investor, after one year, on one end you have a 9.61% yield but you also have a loss of ~3% from the NAV give-up. Ultimately, net-net, you only have a 6.61% gain which is close to the yield that the underlying assets actually generate.

CEF Metrics

This section details some closed-end fund specific metrics and overall fund analytics:

Leverage Ratio: 29%

in line with other equivalent funds

Expense Ratio: 2.05%

in line with other multisector bond CEFs

Manager: Eaton Vance

premier asset manager with a solid track record

Premium / Z-stat: +3.9% premium, 2.34 1-year Z-statistic

the fund is trading at a premium

the premium is high when comparing the historical premium/discounts for this fund (Z-stat)

Source: Author

Portfolio Composition - Credit Risk

In this section I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the EVG portfolio that relate to credit risk - i.e. the probability of non-timely payment of interest and principal, and generally the risks that arise from the credit quality of the underlying debentures.

Source: Eaton Vance

EVG is a multisector bond fund and has allocations to leveraged loans (Senior Loans), HY Bonds, Agency MBS, CLOs and sovereign bonds.

Source: Eaton Vance

The credit quality profile is quite balanced with MBSs making up the AAA bucket while the leveraged loans and HY bonds making up the BB and B buckets.

The fund carries a chunky allocation to CLOs - Collateralized Loan Obligations. These are securitized vehicles that bundle leverage loans and then tranche out the risk. It is basically a leveraged way to have exposure to senior loans. This securitized product, while volatile from an mtm perspective, has proven very robust from a default perspective (i.e. low default rates)

Credit Risk Summary

portfolio composed of multisector instruments - AAA MBS, Leveraged loans, HY Bonds, sovereigns and CLOs

good credit quality with inflation hedge via re-setting leveraged loans

exposure to AAA MBS pools (~29% of the portfolio)

Portfolio Composition - Market Risk

In this section I will discuss in more detail the aspects of the EVG portfolio that relate to market risk - i.e. fluctuations in risk free rates and credit spreads that can cause upward or downward pressure on the EVG portfolio NAV.

The fund has a very short duration profile and actively manages its risk free rates sensitivity. Also to note that a large portion of the portfolio is composed of leveraged loans which are floating assets (i.e. they pay Libor + Spread) hence naturally mitigated for interest rate risk.

Credit Spread risk is well mitigated given its Agencies MBS concentration (>27%) which is a natural offset. What do I mean by that? If we have a market sell-off the HY bonds and Leveraged loans in the portfolio are going to lose value but the Agency MBS are going to increase in value (to a smaller extent than US Treasuries, but nonetheless a natural hedge).

We can see the well managed market risk from the low volatility the fund has for a CEF, with a standard deviation of only 8.13

Market Risk Summary

fund has a very short duration profile

credit spread risk is well contained and mitigated via the Agencies MBS portfolio composition

A large part of the portfolio is composed of leveraged loans which do not carry interest rate risk since they are Libor (now SOFR) based instruments

Returns

Source: Author

The fund has decent returns with 40% negative returns in the past decade. Let us have a look:

2013 - this is when 10-year yields started the year at 1.9% and ended the year at 2.6%

2018 - the year when Nov-Dec was a market wide risk-off event

2020 - Covid-19 year, but to note other funds recovered

Overall a decent performance from this multisector bond. Currently the fund hedges a portion of its interest rate exposure and from a credit risk perspective it allocates a large portion to AAA MBS pools.

Distributions - "Rob Peter to Pay Paul"

Source: Eaton Vance

This is the Section 19a notice for August 2021 that details the distributions. About 46% of the dividend is supported by the underlying securities cash-flows/distributions while the rest comes in the form of return of capital. So coverage is not there for the current yield.

Source: Eaton Vance

The above is the April 2021 Section 19a notice which shows that the distribution coverage was higher in April

What happened? The fund raised dividends in June 2021 by ~50%. From where you might ask - from the NAV! The shareholders are getting a monthly dividend that actually comes 55% from the principal investment of the fund. This means less assets in the future, which means less yield.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Eaton Vance

The fund has lost ~ 2.5% of NAV per year in the past 10 years.

Source: cefconnect.com

The weighted average coupon of the underlying assets is 5.73% vs 9.61% yield for the fund.

Conclusion

Coming from a very solid management team at Eaton Vance, EVG is a multisector CEF with a robust interest rate and credit risk mitigation strategy. The fund has a 0.44 Sharpe ratio with a 1.4 year duration. The only downside is the fund's propensity to erode NAV by paying a very high and unsupported yield. Currently the fund pays a 9.61% yield from an asset pool that only generates 5.73% interest per year. This means that the fund pays interest yield from the fund's principal (or better said NAV). The fund raised its dividend in June 2021 by almost 50%, unsupported by underlying assets yield. The intent was to eliminate the discount at which the CEF was trading (~6% at the beginning of the year). This move was beneficial for the existing shareholders which saw the discount move from -6% to a premium of 3.9%, but makes the fund unappealing for new money. Expect a give-up of ~3% per year from NAV by paying an unsupported yield. For existing shareholders this fund is a hold, while for new money this looks like poor entry point.