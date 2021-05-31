Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream companies, particularly master limited partnerships, have long been favorites of income-focused investors. This is largely due to their very high yields and generally stable cash flows. The sector as a whole lost its shine last year as the pandemic-driven crash in crude oil prices devastated of the market values of many of these firms even though the cash flows of most midstream firms were not really affected. We also saw a few of these firms cut their distributions even though they could have actually afforded to maintain it at the previous levels. We may find that the cuts were able to create new opportunities though, as will be discussed later in this article. It can be difficult to put together a portfolio of these companies however, particular if capital is somewhat limited. One effective solution then is to invest in a closed-end fund that specializes in the sector. These funds provide investors with a generally diversified, professionally managed portfolio with one simple trade. In many cases too, these funds are able to deliver a higher yield than the underlying midstream companies. In this article, we will discuss one of these funds, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN), which currently yields an impressive 8.87%. I have discussed this fund before but it has been many months so obviously a lot has changed. This article will therefore focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of total return with an emphasis on making current distributions to its shareholders. This is not exactly unusual. In fact, most equity-focused closed-end funds have similar objectives. This is especially true for infrastructure funds, nearly all of which cite the generation of after-tax total return as their primary objective. The thing that is slightly more unique is the strategy that the fund uses to achieve its objective. As suggested by the introduction, the fund invests heavily in midstream companies, which transport fossil fuels as their primarily business function. This fund also invests in renewable infrastructure companies, which performed much better last year than traditional midstream firms did. This is an interesting combination as it provides the reliability and consistency of traditional firms and provides exposure to the emerging and rapidly-growing renewable energy sector. In some ways then, this fund provides us with the best of both worlds.

Over the past several years, I have devoted a great deal of time and effort towards discussing various midstream companies on this site. As such, the largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to long-time readers. Here they are:

Source: Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors

I have discussed most of these companies at one time or another. There is a good reason for this as many of these are among the best companies in the industry. This is evident in the fact that most, but not all, of these companies were able to maintain their distributions despite the troubles that the energy industry encountered last year. This was not true of all of these companies though. Perhaps the most high-profile of the distribution cuts was Energy Transfer (ET), which earned the ire of many investors late last year when it reduced its distribution. Curiously though, this company was earning double the cash flow that it needed to cover the distribution prior to the cut. The company now is generating substantially more than it needs, as I pointed out in a previous article. This surplus of cash flow has allowed the company to reduce its leverage and management has even suggested that it may increase its unit buybacks in the near future. A buyback program could prove to be a positive for the unit price and thus provide the fund with some capital gains. We have seen a similar desire to reduce leverage at quite a few of the other midstream companies that reduced their distributions, which should overall reduce their risks.

One of the defining characteristics of midstream companies is that they typically enjoy very stable cash flows regardless of economic conditions. This is due to the business models that they use. As already mentioned, the primary business of these companies is to provide transportation of fossil fuels through pipelines or other methods. All of the companies above are pipeline operators. The transportation services are performed under long-term contracts that should be of sufficient length to outlast any short-term economic problems like what we saw last year. The midstream companies are compensated based on the volume of resources that they handle and not on the value of them, so they are fairly well insulated against declines in commodity prices. Admittedly, some readers may point out that when oil prices decline, upstream producers tend to reduce production due to the incredibly high cost of producing in North America's various shale plays. This could be expected to reduce the volume of resources being transported, which would indeed have a negative impact on midstream firms. These companies fortunately have a way to protect themselves against this as well. In short, their contracts often include what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that the customer must send through their infrastructure or pay for anyway. All of these things combined provide these firms with incredibly stable cash flows regardless of any problems in the broader energy industry.

A look at the largest positions in the fund may lead one to think that the fund is very heavily focused on traditional midstream companies as opposed to renewable infrastructure firms. This is indeed the case as fully 83% of the fund is invested in midstream firms with the remainder in utilities and renewable firms:

Source: Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors

This is something that may be appealing to more income-focused investors. This is because traditional midstream companies tend to have substantially higher yields than either utilities or renewable firms. Admittedly low, despite the strong rebound that midstream firms have seen this year following their weakness in 2020, their capital gains have not come anywhere close to what some of the renewable companies have produced. A closed-end fund is capable of paying out both distributions that it receives and capital gains, which are both able to contribute to the cash that the fund is able to pay out. However, distributions and dividends tend to be more reliable, so the midstream companies are somewhat better holdings for the fund from the perspective of an income investor.

Fundamentals Of Renewables And Midstream

The fundamentals for renewable energy and traditional midstream energy infrastructure companies are quite positive. This is particularly true for both renewables and those companies that are involved with the transportation and handling of natural gas. The biggest reason for this is the global fears with respect to climate change. These funds have caused governments all around the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the ways in which governments have been accomplishing this is the promotion of renewable sources of energy. Unfortunately, renewables are not reliable enough with today's technology to support a modern electric grid on their own so governments have also been encouraging the retirement and replacement of old coal-fired power plants with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than most renewables. The International Energy Agency expects that these trends will continue and cause the global demand for both fuels to grow over the next two decades:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

We also see that the demand for crude oil is expected to grow going forward, albeit far less than the demand for either natural gas or renewables. This is something that is likely to be surprising considering that a simple Google search will reveal numerous articles foretelling the end of crude oil demand growth. The reason for this demand growth can be found in the various emerging markets around the world. These nations are quite likely to see economic growth over the period, which will naturally increase the wealth of their citizens, boosting them out of poverty and into the middle class. These newly middle-class people will naturally desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require an increasing consumption of energy, including that derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations greatly exceed that of the developed nations, the growing demand for crude oil from these regions will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand in the developed nations.

It is fairly easy to see how renewable companies like the ones that this fund invests in will benefit from this trend. It may be somewhat more difficult to see how midstream companies will benefit, particularly since they do not actually produce any resources. The bullish scenario for these companies comes from the fact that the United States is one of the only regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of fossil fuels. This is due to the resource wealth of America's various shale plays. Thus, it makes sense that the nation's various upstream producers will increase their production in order to take advantage of this demand growth. This would be pointless though if they cannot get the resources away from the basins and to the market where they can be sold, which is exactly the business that midstream firms are in. Midstream companies should thus see rising volumes as this story plays out and since these companies make their money on volumes, this should result in rising cash flows going forward.

Distribution Analysis

As noted earlier, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of producing a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income provided to shareholders. As such, we would likely assume that the fund pays out a regular distribution to its investors. This is indeed the case as the fund pays out $0.1750 per share quarterly ($0.70 per share annually), which gives it an 8.87% yield at the current price. The fund's distribution has varied substantially over its history and while it did increase it just recently, it is still much lower than some of the historical levels that it has had:

Source: CEF Connect

The fact that the fund's distribution has varied so much over time is unlikely to endear it to any investor that is looking for a stable source of income, although the yield on new money invested today is respectable. Another thing that many conservative investors are likely to be concerned about is that the fund's distributions include a sizable proportion of return of capital:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this could be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is returning the investors' own money back to them. This is obviously not sustainable over any sort of extended period. There are other things that can cause a distribution to be considered return of capital, though. The two most notable of these are the distribution of unrealized capital gains and the distribution of money that was received from an energy partnership. These are both things that could be relevant with this fund so we should investigate how exactly the fund is financing its distributions in order to determine how sustainable they are likely to be.

Fortunately, we have a very recent report that we can consult for this purpose. Unlike most funds, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund releases its reports quarterly so the most recent one corresponds to the three-month period ended May 31, 2021. As such, it will give us insight into the fund's performance given that the energy sector as a whole performed fairly well during that three-month period. During the period, the fund brought in a total of $24,493,000 off of its investments, although $20,046,000 of that was return of capital distributions that were paid out by the various partnerships, so it does not actually count as income. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with a net investment loss of $3,815,000 but once we add back in the money it received from the partnerships, we get $16,231,000 available for the shareholders. This was not nearly enough to cover the $37,934,000 that the fund actually paid out though. The fund does still have other methods that it can use to obtain money to pay the distributions though such as through capital gains. The fund had some success here, posting net realized losses of $9,346,000 offset by a net unrealized gain of $335,485,000. That is obviously more than enough to cover the distribution. Thus, the return of capital distributions is a combination of the money received from the various partnerships along with the fund's unrealized capital gains. The fund's assets did increase substantially during the quarter even after paying the distribution so we can conclude that it is reasonably sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than net asset value. That is because such a situation implies that we are buying the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is certainly the case with this fund. As of September 9, 2021 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund had a net asset value of $8.93 per share but the shares only trade for $7.89 per share. This gives the shares an 11.65% discount at the current price. This is quite a bit better than the 10.90% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month, so the price certainly looks very reasonable here.