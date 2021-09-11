Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

New markets and profits

It is not necessarily true that a new market will be profitable for those who try to supply it. It is not even true that a formerly illegal market made legal will be profitable to supply. Profit depends upon having costs lower than revenues and whether that happens will depend upon more than just lines of eager buyers.

In the past I have been dismissive of the prospects for the North American cannabis stocks. While I anchored this on Aurora (ACB) the suggestion was wider than just that one stock. All of them have, by global standards, high production cost bases. That's just not the way to be able to make lovely and excessive profits, whatever the regulatory regime.

As examples, here are the two times I made this point about Aurora, that poster child for my argument. May 2020:

And Dec 2020:

This isn't the result of someone getting their analysis wildly wrong. As I said, this isn't only about this one stock, it's using the one as the example of the sector:

My view here is pretty gloomy for the long term. I just can't see the value offered here, the moat that protects whatever profitable position that could be built. In the short to medium term, there are going to be ups and downs as fashionable views change. If you think you can ride those then good luck to you. But for the long term, I'm afraid I don't think there's anything worth investing in.

Little product differentiation is possible at that retail level. There's no moat around the business. Why wouldn't selling this agricultural product end up being much the same as selling others - the 2 and 3% margins available in the grocery trade?

It seems that the market has caught up with me:

Three years later, and things haven't exactly turned out as planned. Most of the big listed North American cannabis players, such as Tilray (TLRY), Aurora and Canopy Growth (CGC), have yet to turn a profit. Share prices have plummeted. Aurora's stock has crumbled by 95pc from highs at the end of 2018; Canopy's shares have slumped 70pc and Tilray is down more than 90pc. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF), which tracks the sector, is 60pc lower than the peak.

Competition does kill margins:

So, what went wrong? On home turf: the market became oversupplied, laws were patchwork and there were logistical issues with distribution and sales.

Plus there was that ability of the bureaucracy - California particularly comes to mind - to make legal sales more expensive than black market.

The base problem

Sure, we can all think of people who talk about really good bud and all that. And yet that's not really how the market works out, not in bulk it doesn't. There exists a market for fine and vintage wine and it's tiny as compared with that for beer which contains the same active ingredient - alcohol. So too with top end cigars, they're always a trivial add on to the market above cigarettes made from vastly cheaper tobacco. Well aged steaks are a thing but it's $s a pound beef that sells in quantity.

Luxury markets are luxury markets and the bulk of any market is for the workaday and good enough version. Which means that competition is going to drive down margins to being around the cost of capital. Just like the grocery business. High margin cannabis is going to suffer that same fate. There will indeed be a market for it, for particular strains and excellences. But that's not where the volume is going to be just as with any other method of getting a buzz.

The implication of this

The outcome of this is going to be the same as it is in beer, or groceries more generally, or tobacco. Competition is going to keep relentless pressure upon costs. That means that those who manage to reduce input costs the most will win. It is this which backs my insistence that it will be those who navigate the system well enough to be able to source internationally will win:

"I maintain that over the longer term this is going to significantly impact upon the new North American cannabis industries. International trade is going to undercut the margins of anyone trying to grow in North America. The price differences between what can be achieved there and what can be managed elsewhere are just too large - orders of magnitude different as they are - for this not to be true. I also think that longer term is going to be shorter than we might initially think. For the process is already starting to happen in the European market. There will be a fight back against it, I agree. Consumer tastes mean that the change won't be total, there will always be a luxury market. But the process of growing simple cannabis for the recreational and medical markets I expect to become a commodity business largely supplied from Southern Africa."

We are seeing licenses to grow being granted (or, in fact, sold) in Malawi and other such places. This is also where much of the world's tobacco for standard cigarettes comes from.

The current price difference for cannabis is about one thousand fold, of that order. $10 a kg in Malawi according to the UN, $5 to $10 a gram in California perhaps. That difference in sourcing price is such an economic lever that it is bound, in the end, to win out in a competitive and price dependent market.

My view

I cannot see that anyone producing in North America is going to be able to meet those sorts of prices. Nor can I see that people retailing the product as an expensive and fine experience will survive once that sort of pricing comes into play. So, I'm deeply unconvinced by the business models of the current market players.

The investor view

My advice is to be looking for the people who are able to source overseas. At present this is illegal into the US. It is potentially legal into Canada (I did check the law there, it's possible to gain an import license for the medical trade. Possible, that doesn't mean any have been granted, nor even will be) and the rules change for each different European country.

But that, to me, is the thing to be looking for. I am convinced that cannabis will, like other narcotic delivery systems, become a bulk and low margin business, thus dominated by those who can source the cheapest supplies. Any investment into the sector should therefore be looking for the people who can, or are, sourcing from Southern Africa.