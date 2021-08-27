JoZtar/iStock via Getty Images

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world where it has a substantial total addressable market. It is estimated that the used car e-commerce market represents only 1% of the total used car market in the US. Carvana offers quite an interesting buying experience for their clients, which attracts lots of new clients every quarter. We expect significant growth in upcoming years, which will bring double-digit returns for investors.

Buying a new car is a rather bad investment as you experience a 60% loss of your asset value in just 3 years. This is significant as the same investment in real estate will bring approximately 10% price appreciation in the same period. Let alone speaking about the stock market which appreciates 10% on average per year. In the USA, the average new car price is $36,500, which is out of reach for many low- and mid-income buyers. Thus, the used car market has much higher traffic. The average sale price in the used car market stands at the $20,000 level.

On average there are 39-41 million used cars sales in the USA per year; which is 2-2.5 times bigger than the new car market. The US used car market grew at a 6.5% CAGR in the past 10 years.

The car retail market has a significantly lower e-commerce penetration rate than other retail markets. According to analysts, the penetration rate in the market stands at a 1-2% level; which is substantially lower than the general US retail penetration rate of 20%. However, the trend is remarkable as used car buyers are increasingly using e-commerce channels. In 2017, only 3% of buyers were using e-commerce sites to explore the market, while in 2020 the number increased to 17%. It is clear that these new buyers are already gravitating towards e-commerce channels and will buy online as soon as trust towards e-commerce channels increases. Obviously, people are cautious when purchasing an asset that costs an average of $20,000. However, as soon as e-commerce brands establish a reliable reputation, and well-known brands are established, people will be more confident in making such large purchases online. This, in turn, will increase market penetration rates in the online retail car industry.

According to JPMorgan (JPM) analysts, e-commerce penetration in the US used car market is currently at less than 1%. However, they expect this to increase to 12% by 2030. The analysts believe that the lion's share (35% of these sales) will be processed on Carvana's platform. So, if the used car market continues to grow at the same rate as in the last 10 years, and e-commerce penetration reaches the predicted 12% by 2030, we would have a $1.58 trillion used car market and $190 billion used car e-commerce market. Considering JP Morgan's estimated market share of 35%, Carvana can reach $67 billion of revenue by 2030. This estimated value indicates an 1100% growth opportunity with a 28.2% CAGR. Considering a more optimistic scenario where e-commerce penetration reaches the current general retail e-commerce penetration rate of 20%, and expecting Carvana to keep its current market share of 40%, we get a $126.4 billion revenue estimate for 2030 which indicates a 36.6% revenue CAGR until 2030.

According to the Solving the Used Vehicle Trust Gap white paper, 70% of pre-owned car buyers are significantly concerned about the quality of the car they purchase. 30% of used car buyers were disappointed with their purchase. Thus, consumer anxiety is rather high when buying a used car, and thorough pre-purchase inspection is quite important. Carvana offers a money-back guarantee allowing consumers to return the car and get a refund within 7 days of their purchase. This lowers the risk of the purchase and gives buyers confidence that they can return the car if they are unhappy with it. According to the survey, 62% of consumers think that if a vehicle is certified by a third-party inspector, then it is worth more than a vehicle certified by a dealership or a manufacturer. So Carvana offers only third-party inspected cars to its consumers. CVNA is building new inspection centers to increase the quality level of the cars it offers on its platform. The company has built its 13th inspection and reconditioning center near Cleveland and has reached a capacity of inspecting 750,000 vehicles per year. The company intends to open 8 new IRCs before the end of 2022 to reach a full capacity of 1.25 million vehicles per year. The significant investments in the field, and rapid capacity growth, indicates management's strong belief in the skyrocketing sales of the company, as in 2020 Carvana sold less than 250,000 vehicles.

Carvana is making the car buying experience quite interesting and memorable. Consumers get their cars delivered either the next day to their driveway, or they can collect their cars from Carvana's car vending machine. It is worth mentioning that Carvana's car vending machine is the first fully automated machine of its type in the USA. The vending machine is a glass tower housing about 20 cars. Consumers enter their names into the machine and place their coins to verify them as the buyer. Thereafter the machine delivers their car, providing an interesting buying experience that can be shared on social media and can attract lots of new consumers to the platform. The company has already witnessed the success of vending machines. That is why the management intends to expand the distribution of their vending machines significantly.

The company has an advanced artificial intelligence technology that scans auctions and buys the hottest-selling cars to resell them in the future. This helps the company to keep the most popular cars in its inventory and offer them to buyers at a higher price. For sellers, the company offers a fast and efficient service: when the seller enters their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) into the system they receive an offer within 15 minutes; this eliminates some of the anxiety of car selling. Services like this have helped attract a significant number of new clients to the platform and explain why Carvana sold nearly as many cars (200,272) in the first half of 2021 as it did in the whole of 2020 when it sold 244,111.

The management achieved significant growth in recent years, as the 5-year revenue CAGR was 112%. In 2020, the company recorded 41.79% YoY revenue growth, which reflects the 2020 economic slowdown. However, TTM revenue growth has already exceeded the 100% level and stands at 102%. These growth rates indicate that the skyrocketing growth is not going to slow down and we should expect further triple-digit growth rates from Carvana. The company is successfully improving its gross profit margin as the TTM margin is 15.61%, while it was only 5.78% in 2016 and 10.28% in 2018. The biggest contributory factor for this improvement comes from increasing Gross Profit per Unit (GPU), which stood at a $5,120 level in Q2, 2021 - the first time the company exceeded the $5,000 level. The GPU increase is significant as the current level is $2,394 higher YoY. The management had a GPU target of $4,000 for 2021 and in 2020 the figure was $3,200. However, due to macro-tailwinds the company surpassed its estimated targets and generated positive profitability. Meanwhile, the management continues to have a $4,000 GPU target for the entire 2021 financial year, which indicates that the climb in GPU is not sustainable and is expected to retrace to more reasonable levels.

Carvana is actively investing to expand its geographic presence in the USA. In Q2, the company entered into 27 new markets in the USA and now serves 79.4% of the US population - up from 74.5% in Q1.

Threats

The company has a huge debt burden which limits its future investment capabilities. Its total debt increased from $663 million in 2018 to a TTM debt of $3,252 million. Thus, Carvana's current debt to equity ratio is 8.01 which is worse than 97% of retail sector companies' ratios. Meanwhile, the debt to asset ratio is also climbing as it stands at 0.71 level - well above the 0.49 level it was a year ago. Given the fact that the company is in a growth phase and has significant investment requirements, current indebtedness seems rather concerning. The company has already recorded more than $1.9 billion cash outflows TTM, as it invested heavily to expand its inventories ($1.3 billion). Carvana has 95.4 days' worth of inventory indicating that the company sells its entire inventory (on average) over this period of time. It means that the majority of spending will be recouped within a quarter. However, for this kind of investment, the balance sheet should stay liquid.

Heavy competition is a significant concern for Carvana as the used-car market is substantially fragmented. Even among traditional dealership businesses the largest player CarMax (KMX) has a less than 2% market share. Until people trust completely e-commerce brands, they will continue using the traditional way of car buying, which might postpone e-commerce players' success. The digital car selling market also witnesses stiff competition as lots of start-ups enter the market with new ideas and with deep-pocketed venture capital firms funding them.

Valuation

To calculate the intrinsic value of the stock we have built a DCF valuation model. In the 2014-2020 period the company achieved 226.2% revenue CAGR, while for the last 2-year period the rate decelerated to 70%. To build a conservative model we used 30% revenue CAGR for the upcoming 10-year period. The company recorded a positive trend improving its EBITDA margin significantly during the 2014-2021 period from -32% to 0.05% TTM. Management's long-term EBITDA margin goal is in the range of 8% to 13.5%. Given the current improving trend, we believe that the management will succeed and will achieve its 13.5% target by 2030. In our model, we gradually increased the margin to reach 13.5% in 2030. As a CapEx margin, we have used a 2020 CapEx margin of 4.3%. To calculate the terminal value, we have used quite a conservative assumption of 2%.

To calculate WACC we have used a 60-month beta coefficient of 1.85, a risk-free rate of 1.34% and an equity risk premium of 4.61%. The debt cost for the company is 4.78%. As a result, we get a WACC of 9.5%.

Using these assumptions we have built our model.

As a result, we get the intrinsic value of the stock as $304.3, which is only 6.7% lower than the current stock price of $326. Thus, we can conclude that the stock is currently fairly valued and doesn't bear overvaluation risks.

We have also done scenario analysis to evaluate the stock in different cases. It is worth mentioning that the stock is extremely sensitive to estimated growth rates: if we assume 25% revenue CAGR for the upcoming 10 years then intrinsic value declines to $194.8 - 36% lower. If we assume a revenue CAGR of 35% then the value goes up to $463.4, which is 52% higher than the intrinsic value. The biggest risk which markets currently experience is associated with interest rate increases. If the rate goes up by 100 basis points and the WACC for Carvana becomes 10.5% then we might witness an 18.6% correction of the intrinsic value of the stock. In the event of a 200 basis point increase, we expect a correction of 32.9%.

Considering a price to FCF multiple of 25, and our 2030 FCF estimates of $7.1 billion, we get an estimated market cap of $177.5 billion for 2030. This indicates an annual return opportunity of 11.8% for the upcoming 10-year period.

Conclusion

Carvana offers a great business with a leading position in its industry. The industry will benefit significantly from digitization trends in upcoming years. Carvana offers a high-quality consumer experience that attracts a vast number of new clients every quarter. We believe that the business will succeed and will keep its leading position in the industry. Our valuation analysis indicates that the stock is fairly valued at our conservative model, that is why we assign a Buy rating to the stock.