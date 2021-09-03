knowlesgallery/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was originally published in the SA Marketplace service Reading The Markets on September 9 and 10, and updated the morning of September 13.

Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) stock struggles may not be over. The shares have fallen sharply since peaking in April, and all signs point to the stock falling even lower. It has been reported on several occasions now that memory prices have been falling and may continue to fall.

DigiTimes has noted on a few occasions that DRAM prices are falling and notes that weakness may continue in the fourth quarter. This is noteworthy because falling memory prices will have an adverse reaction on Micron's gross margins. Micron's stock has always been highly correlated to changes in gross margins.

The DRAMeXchange DXI Index, which tracks the DRAM price and output trend, shows the recent weakness in memory chip and how it relates to Micron's stock prices.

In fact, the stock price almost anticipates changes in gross margins. Unless this time turns out wrong, which has yet to happen since 2006, it seems that Micron's gross margins are set to fall in the coming quarters based on the current stock movements. This cycle is fascinating if margins drop because peak margins in this cycle did not exceed the prior cycle peak. Yet, the stock price rose dramatically higher, which may lead to an even sharper pullback over the next 6 months.

Margins are forecast to rise in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 to 46.9%, which the company will report on September 28. Meanwhile, the fiscal first quarter of 2022 is expected to have margins of 49.05%. Margin estimates for the first quarter have started to creep lower from a peak of 49.25% on August 27.

Betting On A Decline

Options traders are betting the stock continues to decline as well. The open interest for the September 24 $68 puts rose by 16,800 on September 9. These contracts expire before the earnings date. This would indicate that the trader is expecting the stock to fall going into the quarterly results. The data show the trader paying around $0.70 per contract and would need the stock to trade below $67.30 if holding until the expiration date, a drop of about 6% from its current price of approximately $72.50.

On September 10, there was more bearish option betting in Micron, with the open interest for the November 19 $75 puts increasing by 16,800 contracts. The data shows the puts were bought for $5.83 per contract. Additionally, 16,000 contracts of November 19 $75 calls were sold for $3.51 per contract. In total, the trader paid $2.32 per contract and is betting the shares are below $72.65 below the expiration date.

Expectations Are Too High

The options that expire in September are likely a bet the stock falls before results because Micron has 39 analysts following it, with 9 rating it a strong buy and 23 rating it a buy, and 7 rating it a hold. The average analyst price target is $114.34, almost 56% higher than its current price. If memory spot prices are falling and continue to fall, then one would imagine this stock will get many downgrades and price target reductions going into results. The buyer of the September options obviously thinks the stock will fall into these downgrades.

Weak Technical Trends

Micron's big level of support is at $70, and if the stock breaks $70, it could fall, potentially to as low as $58, where there is a technical gap to fill. The RSI is in a clear downtrend and suggests the stock is not finished falling. Adding to this bearish outlook is that the equity has tried on several occasions to rise above $75 and has failed.

All of this indicates the path ahead is likely to be very turbulent, at the very least. If spot prices for DRAM are falling and remain weak, it would explain why the stock has struggled for months and probably confirms the idea that the company has held off on increasing CAPEX because of this very short cycle.