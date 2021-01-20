Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares have been sliding after the company posted second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates at the end of July. The fact that quarterly revenues rose by 15% to $133.5 million was ignored by the market, and instead gave more credence sales falling short of analysts' average estimate by $8.34 million.

Data by YCharts

Even subsequent positive news on September 9, like the FDA granting breakthrough designation to the NovoTTF-200T System, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) delivery system intended for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic liver cancer, had little impact on the health-care equipment play.

A commercial-stage company

For investors, NovoCure is a commercial-stage oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment therapy called TTFields for patients with solid tumors. The key differentiator here is that TTFields therapy is a non-invasive and antimitotic treatment, or one which is able to stop cancer-induced cell division. Electric fields reverse tumor progression by triggering death of tumor cells. For this matter, NovoCure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme ("GBM") in the USA, Europe and Israel. GBM is one of the most aggressive type of cancer that begins within the brain.

Optune is principally marketed in the U.S., Austria, Germany, Israel, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland, with sales and marketing efforts focused on driving adoption with both neuro-oncologists and radiation oncologists.

The bulk of Q2-2021's revenues of $133.5 million, or $87.1 million of came from the United States, representing 7% growth compared to 2020, while EMEA sales totaled $32.7 million representing 29% growth.

Source: SEC filings on Seeking Alpha

There was also 22% growth in Japan and more importantly 130% in Greater China, where the company granted a license to Zai Lab (Shanghai) for commercializing Optune.

It was precisely the increase in shipments of equipment to Zai Lab as well as higher shipping volumes of transducer arrays for commercial patients which contributed to cost of revenues for Q2-2021 being $3.1 million more than for 2020. Despite this increase, gross margin was 79% for the second quarter compared to 78% one year earlier. This has been made possible by continuously increasing efficiencies and scale within the supply chain.

Another noteworthy point is the $8.2 million in revenues recorded from Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries Q2-2021, a decrease of 24% from the $10.8 million recognized in 2020. According to the executives, this decrease does not reflect a reduction in patients, or a decrease in contribution expected from beneficiaries, but is instead due to the impact of an extended appeal timeline for certain claims billed after coverage was established.

Furthermore, since the company did not record a material amount of sales resulting from successful appeals of previously denied claims in Q2-2021, it can reasonably be expected that this will be recouped in the second half of the year.

For investors, the company won approval for its second-generation TTF technology in glioblastoma in 2016 but has seen sales constrained by a Medicare non-coverage policy. Moreover, five plus years after launch, the therapy is now at the maturity phase and revenues seemed to have already reached a peak (blue chart below).

Revenues and R&D spend

While the company is still seeing improving sales on a per active patient basis, we can expect some moderation in core active markets, as NovoCure works to engage academic centers and brings on additional markets in the medium-term. In this respect, NovoCure is expanding commercial operations into France.

Source: Charts built using financials data from Seeking Alpha

Looking into the reasons for the company also missing out on earnings expectations, was a significant rise in R&D as part of total operating expenses (in green above).

Now, R&D and clinical trials expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $50.3 million compared to $29.9 million for the same period last year, or a 68% increase. The expenses were incurred in late-stage pivotal, post-marketing and label expansion trials, with eight forthcoming clinical milestones spanning from the second half of 2021 to 2023:

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (Q3 2021)

Data from phase 2 pilot EF-31 trial in gastric cancer (2022)

Interim analysis of phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2022)

Data from phase 2 pilot EF-33 trial with high-intensity arrays in recurrent glioblastoma (2022)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in NSCLC (2022)

Data from phase 3 pivotal METIS trial in brain metastases (2023)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer (2023)

Final data from phase 3 pivotal PANOVA-3 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer (2023)

Further verification in clinicaltrials.gov showed that the company is involved in 33 studies, in turn signifying that management's focus is clearly on accelerating research capabilities, thereby spending for growth.

Exploring further, with $899 million in cash and equivalents as at June 30, 2021, or $57 million more than in December 31, 2020, the company has the financial capacity to create growth drivers through research.

Potential growth drivers and valuations

One potential growth driver is in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) therapy with three studies in recruiting phase, including the important KEYNOTE B36, being carried out with Merck's (MRK) KEYTRUDA or pembrolizumab where enrollment of patients is ongoing.

Then, there is the LUNAR study, where the data monitoring committee ("DMC") recommended a reduced trial duration and patient numbers for the phase 3 trials. Going into specifics, the DMC, which provides an independent assessment of safety, scientific validity and integrity of clinical trials, recommended the lowering of overall patient accrual number to 276 (from 534). The committee also shortened the follow-up period for enrollment of the last patient in the study to 12 months from 18. Thinking aloud, this development should accelerate trial completion by at least a year, and as per the executives, the DMC did give a rationale for its recommendation.

The market also seems to think likewise as it rewarded the stock with a 50% surge on April 13, but one analyst from Wedbush downgraded shares of NovoCure to underperform from neutral as he viewed the LUNAR data as likely being negative. He lowered his priced target from $159 to $154.

Still, the share price of $154 represents around 17% upside from the current share price of $131-132.

On a further positive note, there is also the liver cancer pipeline.

Here, the breakthrough designation attributed to the NovoTTF-200T system, intended for use together with atezolizumab and bevacizumab, both developed by Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) subsidiary Genentech for first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic liver cancer represents a milestone.

First, the designation is in part based on clinical data from NovoCure's phase 2 HEPANOVA trial for testing the safety and efficacy of TTFields together with sorafenib for the treatment of advanced liver cancer. While, historical control data showed objective response rate of 4.5% and disease control rate of 43% for patients treated with sorafenib alone, HEPANOVA showed better figures, or 9.5% objective response rate and 76% disease control rate.

Second, according to Immuno-oncology news, the atezolizumab/ bevacizumab combination significantly prolongs the survival of people with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer according to updated data from an ongoing Phase 3 trial, where the IMbrave150 study (NCT03434379), showed that the cocktail lowered the risk of death by 34% compared with sorafenib, a current standard of care.

Based on these two points, this signifies that, in addition to meeting the FDA's stringent requirements for breakthrough device designation, TTFields has the potential to be a more effective treatment for this life-threatening advanced liver cancer.

Looking at valuations, two active biotechs in the liver cancer therapeutics market include: Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) and Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), in addition to giant pharma Roche. Comparison of the trailing Price to Sales metric reveals that NovoCure's high 25x multiples relative to the health sector, is not necessarily overvalued when specifically comparing to peers. Thus, a $154 target looks to be on the moderate side.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, TTFields is one step closer to becoming standard of care for liver cancer therapeutics, whose market size is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026 to reach $1.148 billion.

On the cautionary side, the company may find it difficult to beat the $132.7 million sales obtained in Q3-2020 by a significant margin when it announces third quarter results in October, due to its GBM therapy having reached maturity stage. Earnings may also be under pressure due to high R&D spend. Additionally, last patient enrollment in the Phase 3 pivotal INNOVATE-3 trial in recurrent ovarian cancer is also anticipated during this quarter. Therefore, this may be a volatile H2-2021.

This said, in addition to chemotherapy, surgery and radiation therapy, TTFields has proved to be another option in cancer treatments, with NovoCure enjoying a leadership position in electric fields modality which disrupts cancer cells. Its technology is proving effective in other forms of cancer as well, with GBM constituting a stable revenue stream.