Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock's performance has been excellent in the recent several months. But the stock just like all cyclical stocks has been quite sensitive to the Fed's policies. Alcoa has been even more sensitive to Chinese macroeconomic statistics. These have shown the growth rate in the manufacturing industry is slowing down after the brilliant post-Covid-19 recovery. However, there are obvious supply shortages of aluminum, a clearly beneficial factor for Alcoa. The stock is trading near 2-year highs, something I do not like while investing. However, I believe the stock is still a buy and still has sound growth potential. Let me explain why.

The demand for and supply of aluminum in China

In the middle of August China released statistics showing aluminum production fell for a third straight month in July. Much of this was due to summer power rationing. This is a temporary factor.

However, a more long-term factor seems to be the fact China has set ambitious emissions targets. The problem is that a significant part of China's aluminum production is due to coal-fired electricity. In Europe where nuclear power is widely used, the production of 1 ton of aluminum generates 7 tons of CO2. In China, in contrast, 20 tons of CO2 are generated. This partly explains why the Chinese government took strict measures to curtail the supply of aluminum.

Several of the country's provinces suffer from pollution and produce excessive amounts of CO2 more than other parts of China. Over 45% of the coal plants used for aluminum production in China are found in Shandong, followed by Xinjiang (13%), Inner Mongolia (10%), Ningxia (8%), and Henan (8%).

Source: EMBER

But the conditions are getting tougher for aluminum manufacturers since the government aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Some major companies also aim to make the use of the least efficient coal power plants fall to zero by 2030.

Source: EMBER

This means it will be much costlier and more difficult to maintain the same levels of aluminum production. Of course, it is also possible to make the process much more environmentally friendly but it requires plenty of investing in infrastructure. This is a great concern for aluminum buyers since China is the largest producer of the commodity in the world.

It seems to be quite worrying for the long-term commodity investors that the economic activity levels slowed down in China. The data published in the middle of August suggested the growth in retail sales and the industrial activity levels slowed down. China's industrial production rose 6.4% Y/Y in July against expectations for 7.8% growth and after increasing 8.3% in June. Retail sales were up 8.5% in July, far lower than the predicted 11.5% increase and June's 12.1% uptick. The expectations were indeed higher than the actual results. However, the growth rate still seems to be quite high.

The aluminum production in China slowed down. But it is not the only reason for the supply shortages. Goldman Sachs analysts also note that the commodity stocks also keep diminishing, whilst the level of economic activity remains high. At the same time, the analysts expect the global economy to completely recover from the coronavirus-induced recession by the middle of 2022. So, if that is true, the global economy still has potential for growth.

In that case, aluminum is here to gain, especially given the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that is about to be passed in the US. A lion's share of it will be spent on roads, bridges, passenger and freight rail, transit systems, and electric vehicle infrastructure. All these projects require aluminum.

Environmental transition

As paradox as it sounds, aluminum is essential for the world's ambitious environmental transition targets but at the same time producing it is bad for the environment.

The use of aluminum provides significant weight reductions for automakers. This is important in order to increase fuel efficiency, something the US government strongly encourages. Obviously, the car companies would increase their purchases of the commodity. Aluminum is an essential component in power infrastructures, solar panels, and wind turbines. So, the demand for the commodity is set to explode massively.

As I have mentioned above, the supply is very low and is therefore unlikely to meet demand.

All these factors are obviously highly bullish for the commodity's pricing.

Stock valuations

The stock is lingering near its 2-year highs, which is not highly attractive for investors on its own. However, if we take the price-to-earnings (P/E) measure, we will see that the 2017 and 2018 P/E figures were much higher compared to today's P/E ratios. The reason why I am considering 2017 and 2018 is that years 2019 and 2020 were loss-making. The current P/E is around 20, whereas if we take 2017 and 2018, the lowest P/E was around 30. I personally believe the company will beat its second-quarter earnings record in the third quarter. So, the current P/E ratio is not too high.





The company's price-to-book (P/B) ratio is quite high, indeed, if we consider the company's P/B history. However, a P/B figure of somewhat over 2 is not extremely high even if we are to talk about mining companies.





What is more, Alcoa's management did a terrific job whilst improving the company's balance sheet.

Conclusion

Alcoa has a great future due to its exposure to the aluminum industry. True, there is always a macroeconomic risk of a downturn. An economic recession will make the demand for aluminum go down since it is an industrial metal. However, so far, it looks like the commodity will be essential for the environmental transition, which is highly beneficial for its demand. What is more, it seems like there are serious supply shortages and they are here to stay. Although Alcoa stock hit 2-year highs, it still has growth potential, I believe. It is often a bad idea to buy an asset when its price is near historic highs, of course. But, according to the other valuation criteria, namely the current P/E and the P/B ratios, there is no excessive overvaluation. I am still bullish on the stock.