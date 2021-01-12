roibu/iStock via Getty Images

The food industry has been greatly affected by the large ongoing global and domestic changes. Some of these changes have benefited food companies, while others have caused significant tumult. Overall, there is a growing shortage of certain food items like meat due to trade, labor, weather, and pathogenic reasons. This has caused a sharp rise in meat prices, which has benefited companies like Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) but has also caused a significant rise in input costs.

The meat industry is negatively impacted by rising inflation due to the long process required to raise animals and the high labor requirement for meat processing and distribution. Animal feed, energy, and labor costs have risen significantly, creating a compounded effect on the entire meat production supply chain. Thus far, Tyson Foods has been a net benefactor since meat prices have risen more than Tyson's production costs. Additionally, many of these supply chain issues have been more pronounced in Asia due to the African Swine Fever epidemic in 2019, giving the company a major export boost.

That said, I believe Tyson's prospects may shift again as the current situation develops further. The company's stock fully recovered from pandemic lows but has recently undergone a significant drop lower, implying a potential reversal in its fundamental prospects. Indeed, it seems that China's food shortage issue may be ending while there is no end in sight for Tyson's labor shortage struggle. Beef and poultry prices remain extremely high by historical standards. Still, Tyson is struggling tremendously to keep up with skyrocketing input costs, and high meat prices are causing many consumers to reduce animal product consumption.

Overall, this situation implies TSN may decline further as its margins and sales volumes reverse. The company has immense liabilities, which give it significant downside risk in the potential event of negative profits. Finally, while the stock may seem cheap with a "P/E" of 10X today, it seems to be a potential value trap given the high likelihood of a reversal in fundamental prospects. Let's take a closer look.

Inflation and Labor Shortage Harms Tyson Foods

While inflation is generally great for farms, it can be deadly for animal product companies. This is particularly true today due to the combination of commodity and labor shortages and growing transportation costs and inefficiencies. Indeed, inflation has been more pronounced in the meat industry more than perhaps any other. Since last year, beef and poultry prices have both doubled. See below:

(Trading Economics)

At first thought, it may seem the skyrocketing animal protein prices may be great for Tyson Foods since it should cause margins to increase. That said, consumer meat prices (i.e., grocery store prices) have not risen by nearly as much as meat futures prices. This has created difficulties for Tyson Foods since the firm is highly dependent on outside meat purchases from other producers. As discussed in its most recent investor call, they've all had inflationary difficulties from all inputs, including feed and labor.

Tyson Food's labor issues appear to be the largest area of difficulty facing the company. According to CEO Donnie King, the firm has seen a "really unusual" increase in absenteeism, up 50% compared to pre-COVID. Tyson Foods is also instituting a vaccine mandate which forced the company to increase benefits through bonuses and paid sick leave as part of a union deal. While the union agreed to the deal, it is a fact that a material portion of the ~25% of its not vaccinated workers would rather leave than be forced to take a vaccine they do not want. At this point, it is unclear how much labor Tyson will lose. Still, Tyson's labor shortage will likely be exacerbated in some manner by this decision, as implied by the numerous slew of negative employee reviews regarding the mandate.

While it is true that Tyson Food's profit margins have risen slightly during the pandemic, it seems that meat prices are topping out while labor costs may rise much further. Thus, the spike in profit margins may soon become a decline. To make matters worse, the White House recently created an initiative to give stimulus money to small meat producers to break up consolidation in the meat industry. The Biden administration believes that oligarchic pricing power is to blame for higher meat prices, while Tyson Foods has rejected this conclusion. In my view, the recent spike in meat prices is indeed due to unprecedented factors outside Tyson's control. Still, it also seems true that food monopolization has created negatives for food industry workers. As such, legislative actions driven by concerns regarding food inflation may negatively impact Tyson's financial power over the years to come.

Thin Margins Make For Volatile Earnings

TSN is currently trading at a seemingly attractive forward "P/E" of 10X with a healthy dividend yield of 2.4%. This makes the stock significantly cheaper than most on the market which often have "P/E" valuations of 20-30X+ today. That said, we must keep in mind that Tyson Foods has thin and volatile margins, which can cause its EPS to decline dramatically in an adverse environment. Its margins are also abnormally high today and will likely decline as labor issues and other inflationary pressures catch up to the company.

See its margin data below:

Data by YCharts

Overall, we can clearly see that Tyson Foods has financially benefited from consolidation efforts. Before 2014, Tyson's stock price was stuck in the $10-$20 range for decades. Additionally, the firm's profit margins were generally pinned below 3%, while its gross margins were around 8%. However, since then, the firm has made a series of large acquisitions to integrate vertically. This has led to a significant spike in all of its profit margin data besides "operating expenses to revenue," which have risen - a potential sign that Tyson has benefited from pricing power instead of an economy of scale.

In my opinion, it is not entirely true to say that Tyson and its peers are to blame for higher food prices, as a White House report recently implied. That said, it is a fact that Tyson's cash-flow margins spiked dramatically over the past two years. There are also numerous recent legal price-fixing cases regarding Tyson and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), implying meat price hikes may not be entirely outside of Tyson's (and peers') control. Still, real economic factors such as higher corn, fuel, and labor costs are the primary factors causing retail meat prices to rise since they've pushed up production costs dramatically. That said, many voters are concerned about rising grocery prices, so measures may be taken which threaten to reduce Tyson's abnormally high margins and apparent market pricing power.

Even without such measures, rising input costs and shifts toward plant-based meat from consumers looking to avoid high animal protein prices will likely create negative margin pressures. Truly, it would not take a significant increase in input costs to cause Tyson's profit margins to fall back to their historical norm of ~3% and below. Without any declines in revenue, this would bring its annual EPS to ~$3.8, giving it a "P/E" of 19.6X today.

Of course, it is possible, if not likely, that Tyson faces increased sales pressures due to higher prices. There has been a boom in U.S plant-based meat sales and a general decline in animal-based meat sales due to COVID and pricing impacts. Tyson is placing a focus on chicken which has weathered the storm far better than red meats. However, high prices will likely cause some consumers to permanently adjust their shopping and eating habits toward cheaper and often healthier protein alternatives. Indeed, imitative plant-based proteins like Beyond's (BYND) are slightly more expensive than animal meat. Still, plant-based alternatives are becoming cheaper, while animal meats are becoming significantly more expensive. As the two reach parity, I would bet Tyson's core business may suffer from significant long-term sales reductions.

The Bottom Line

There are also a few wildcard factors that may upend Tyson's gains. The company was a benefactor of Asia's African Swine Fever epidemic, which caused a surge in global pork prices and Tyson's exports. However, it appears that this has reversed as China's hog population has recovered. That said, there has been another ASF outbreak in China, which was recently detected in the Western Hemisphere. It is early to say, but this could devastate Tyson's pork business if not controlled.

It is also evident that the current U.S administration is fully aware of the growth in profit margins and record income in domestic meat producers and is looking to use anti-trust laws to encourage lower retail prices. At this point, we can not know what measures will be taken, but they are very likely to be adverse for Tyson Foods, considering it has been the primary benefactor of consolidation. On this note, Tyson's total liabilities have risen from ~$5B to over $18B over recent years due to these consolidation efforts, so any declines in profitability may create material financial pressures for the company.

Overall, I am slightly bearish on TSN as it seems that the stock should not be trading near its all-time high while facing such immense uncertainties. At this point, I would not be against Tyson Foods since the stock is not necessarily significantly overvalued. That said, I do not believe there have ever been as many potential bearish forces facing the firm as there are today. This includes a growing labor shortage, which I expect to be exacerbated by its recent vaccine mandate, significant commodity input cost growth (feed and fuel), and negative pressures facing animal protein demand.