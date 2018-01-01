PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since the IPO, monday.com (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MNDY) shares are up more than 100%. However, in our opinion, the company's potential has not been exhausted. Monday is growing significantly faster than its competitors, and its retention rate is very high. MNDY will be able to maintain a high growth rate for quite a long time because a) the potential of the industry is huge and continues to grow, and the company has a good competitive positioning; b) some companies with a similar business model and product have already gone through the growth stage that MNDY is in today, and the dynamics of their financial indicators prove that monday.com can maintain a high growth rate for a long time. The company is close to its operating break-even point. MNDY can increase its operating margin since the main share of operating expenses falls on Sales and Marketing. Due to the high Net Dollar Retention Rate, the company can keep S&M expenses reasonable. The current price looks reasonable in terms of the EV / Sales forward multiple. We are bullish on the company.

Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. is an Israeli company specializing in the development of software applications and work management tools. The company provides a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used to create work management tools for marketing, project management, software development, CRM, business development, consulting, and other fields. MNDY focuses on clients with over ten users. monday.com clients include a large number of well-known and large corporations, including Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD), The National Hockey League, BBC Studios, Universal Music Group, and Canva. The company operates on a SaaS model.

(Source: Company's presentation)

New York-based venture capital and private equity firm Insight Venture owns more than 37% of the company, the founder and co-CEO Roy Mann owns 13.5% of the shares. Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) collectively acquired about 2.5% of the shares through private placement during the IPO. The list of the main shareholders is presented below:

(Source: Marketscreener.com)

The management is headed by:

Roy Mann (Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director)

Eran Zinman (Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director)

Eliran Glazer (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Lereya (VP-Product, Research & Development)

Industry Overview And Competitive Positioning

MNDY's Total Addressable Market is difficult to estimate since the industry is very young, and the company is very neatly embedded in the value chain of its customers. monday.com values its TAM at $56 billion. At the same time, the target market is growing rapidly. According to IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, MNDY's TAM will hit $87.6 billion in 2024.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

According to Reportlinker, The Global Online Project Management Software market is valued at $5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.9 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period. At the same time, the Large Enterprises segment will grow at a CAGR of 9.1%. This segment currently accounts for a 49.2% share of the global Online Project Management Software market. monday.com will benefit from this growth as the company is now growing its enterprise customer base with more than $50K ARR significantly faster than its competitors. At the same time, Net Dollar Retention Rate is very high, representing 116%, 119%, and 125% for 2019, 2020, Q2 2021, respectively.

(Source: Created by the author, based on the company's information)

This high growth rate is partly due to the low base effect. However, these same numbers tell us that the company can still grow its client base for quite a long time before reaching the size of competitors. It is important to note that the company can easily coexist with its competitors. MNDY is adjacent to peers in the value chain and does not try to displace them. Co-CEO Eran Zinman emphasized this on the conference call:

So, essentially there's a lot of things that could build within Monday, but one of the key things that were super important for us being a Work OS is to integrate really well with other tools. So, essentially our goal is not to replace all tools within the organization, but to be a place where people can build stuff and manage a lot of the core functionality within Monday.

Where MNDY meets competition, the company is in a strong position. According to G2, monday.com has the highest user experience ratings in the industry.

(Source: G2)

Thus, MNDY has tremendous market opportunities. The Total Addressable Market is large and will continue to grow in the coming years. The company is actively expanding its base of large clients while maintaining a high retention rate. Users love the company's product, which can be seen in the operational indicators and the ratings of third parties.

Financial Performance

Since 2018, the company has been increasing its revenue at a CAGR of 124%. At the end of Q1 and Q2 2021, revenue increased by 85% and 94% YoY, respectively. For the full year 2021, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $280 million to $282 million, representing 74% to 75% year-over-year growth.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

When investing in growth companies, it is essential to assess the growth margin of the business soberly. According to our estimates, MNDY will be able to maintain a high growth rate for a long time to come because a) the potential of the industry is huge, and the company has a good competitive positioning; b) some companies with a similar business model and product have already gone through the growth stage that MNDY is in today, and the dynamics of their financial performance proves that monday.com can maintain a high growth rate for a long time.

(Source: Created by the author)

Atlassian and Workday are prime examples. Having reached $303.6 and $273.7 million in revenue, the companies continued to grow by more than 25% for at least another five years. Thus, Wall Street's expectations for MNDY revenue look rather conservative.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

One of the company's business model features is the gross margin growth as the revenue grows. We saw this in older peers, and MNDY will probably show it as well.

(Source: Created by the author)

However, what is already visible is the improvement in operating leverage. The company is close to its operating break-even point. MNDY can increase its operating margin since the main share of operating expenses falls on Sales and Marketing. Due to the high Net Dollar Retention Rate, the company can keep S&M expenses reasonable. We expect the company to demonstrate positive operating income as early as Q1 2022.

(Source: Company's Presentation)

Thus, MNDY can sustain high growth rates over the long term, both through market potential and through the business model. Operating leverage has improved significantly and will continue to improve thanks to higher revenue and lower S&M expenses as a percentage of revenue. MNDY is at the beginning of its life cycle today.

(Source: manrajubhi.com)

Valuation

The market believes in the industry, which is why all companies trade pretty expensively. On the EV / Sales multiple, MNDY is trading more expensive than peers, but the reason is the higher revenue growth rate.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It isn't easy to objectively assess the company you are offered to buy for 69 annual revenues; however, the forward multiple looks much more attractive given the expected growth. We have defined the forward EV / Sales for three different scenarios:

Revenue grows in line with the Wall Street consensus. Revenue trend matches Workday trend while achieving comparable revenue. Revenue trend matches Atlassian's dynamics while achieving comparable revenue.

(Source: Created by the author)

In our opinion, the street's expectations are conservative. However, even in this case, the forward EV / Sales is 10.4, which is lower than the current Workday multiple (13.95), while the WDAY's Gross margin is significantly lower than that of peers. If MNDY grows in line with historical WDAY or TEAM performance, the forward EV / Sales is between 8.29 and 8.89, well below current market averages.

Conclusion

monday.com is a growth company that looks expensive at first glance. However, the company has excellent prospects. MNDY has tremendous market opportunities. The Total Addressable Market is large and will continue to grow in the coming years. The company is actively expanding its base of large clients while maintaining a high dollar retention rate. Users love the company's product, which can be seen in the operational indicators and the ratings of third parties. MNDY can sustain high growth rates over the long term, both through market potential and business model. Operating leverage has improved significantly and will continue to improve thanks to higher revenue and lower S&M expenses. MNDY is at the beginning of its life cycle today. According to our estimates, the current price looks quite attractive in the forward EV / Sales multiple. We are bullish on the company.