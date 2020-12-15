ymgerman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) fits all the typical signs of a great investment: tech e-commerce platform, stock buybacks, and apparently reasonable valuation. Unfortunately, I view the pandemic as having only temporarily masked the structural problems in its marketplace, as it has struggled to show meaningful growth over the past 10 years. The current stock setup of mid-teens P/E multiple + aggressive stock buybacks is potent at drawing in value investors, but Wall Street may be underestimating the potential for a re-rating downwards once growth once again turns negative.

EBAY Stock Price

If you were to look at the stock price of EBAY, you’d think that this has been a strong performer.

After all, at around $73 per share, the stock has outperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the last 10 years. However, as can be seen below, the stock actually was essentially a market performer heading into 2020 and did not begin materially beating the market until after the pandemic:

Where do we go from here?

Where Will eBay Stock Be In 5 Years?

It may be surprising to the reader that my 5-year outlook for EBAY is not very positive, in spite of the fact that EBAY is an e-commerce platform. Didn’t the pandemic provide jetpack tailwinds to all e-commerce stocks? Wall Street more or less agrees with my view, as it sees EBAY generating solid growth through 2023 but with growth stagnating in 2024 and onwards.

(Seeking Alpha)

Are these estimates too conservative? Some may argue that EBAY deserves a far higher valuation, but is the current ~15x 2023e earnings really off base, considering the low expected growth? I note that EBAY had historically been unable to consistently grow either its revenues or net income over the past 10 years:

Wall Street is projecting double-digit earnings growth through the end of 2023, but this appears to be incorporating the effect of buybacks as EBAY has been monetizing many of its assets. For instance, EBAY reached an agreement to sell 80% of its Korean business for $3 billion in the latest quarter. EBAY had $1.5 billion in net debt as of the latest quarter, and has guided for long term net debt to EBITDA of around 1.5x.

(2021 Q2 Presentation)

EBAY generates around $3 billion of EBITDA, suggesting that net debt can rise to around $4.5 billion - up $3 billion from today’s levels. That’s just over 6% of the current market cap, so not really enough to move the needle considering the stagnating earnings. With much of the stock buyback optimism already baked in, we should instead focus on the core business. Unfortunately, I do not see much changing over the next 5 years - here’s why.

Let’s first set the context: EBAY’s core e-commerce platform has struggled to show material growth in a decade. Business improved in 2020 and thus far in 2021, but I predict that the almost non-existent growth seen in 2019 will soon return. There’s two key reasons why.

What is one area that fits perfectly with an auction pricing system? The answer is trading cards. This is a segment that typically trades within a pricing range instead of a fixed price, making the auction system perfect for transactions. Why am I talking about trading cards all of a sudden?

In the latest earnings call, management noted:

“In North America, we continue to see substantial growth with approximately $2 billion of GMV in the first half of the year, equal to all of 2020.” (2021 Q2 Transcript)

That’s incredible growth, and I note that trading cards had already grown by 142% in 2020:

(eBay 2021 State of Trading Cards Report)

You could see some of the amazing prices realized for notable cards below:

(eBay 2021 State of Trading Cards Report)

I estimate that trading cards GMV was around $1 billion in 2020 and around $413 million in 2019. EBAY had $100 billion in GMV in 2020, representing growth of 17% over 2019. This means that trading cards made up around only 0.4% of 2019 GMV, yet accounted for around 4% of the growth in 2020.

That trend appears to have increased in 2021, as the growth in trading cards GMV has accounted for around 38.5% of the growth in GMV thus far this year. That’s even more significant.

There’s a problem. Unlike stocks, which in general deserve to rise over time due to growth in earnings of the underlying companies, trading cards have no such fundamental basis for growth. When card prices rise this fast, one must question the existence of a bubble. That bubble appears to already be popping. Sports Card Investor notes that the price of the iconic 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan PSA 9 sold for around $88,999 in February but crashed to $24,000 as of June. Yours truly is actually a sports card aficionado and has been closely following the developments in that market. My view is that the market got too hot - probably much hotter than it ever should have gotten - and there is little reason to believe that the future will hold much growth for the sector. There’s various reasons for that assessment: card manufacturers have taken advantage of the higher interest levels by producing more supply, and buyers appear to be questioning the projected upside at current levels.

This may add pressure to future GMV growth, especially considering that it has likely been a huge contributor to this year’s growth as discussed above.

I spent a lot of time discussing trading cards, probably a bit too much and that could be blamed on my personal interest in the topic. But on other hand perhaps it is justified considering that management is calling out trading cards on quarterly conference calls.

There is a bigger existential concern. With the rise of other popular peer to peer e-commerce platforms like Facebook Marketplace (FB) and OfferUp, I predict that EBAY will lose market share over time. I have personally found these two platforms to be highly competitive in terms of inventory turnover, and they charge less in transaction fees. I also view Amazon (AMZN) as being a huge threat to EBAY’s fixed listing categories and that should only get worse over time. I view these competitors to be the main reason why EBAY was not growing healthily prior to the pandemic. When I look at EBAY, I see a company that is being attacked from all angles. I don’t have confidence that it can boost its take rate from the current 11% level due to the above competition, and it seems likely that EBAY will struggle to grow or even maintain its market share over the long term. With little reason to see long term growth, secular decline seems unavoidable.

Is EBAY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Now?

EBAY is trading around 19x 2021e earnings and 15x 2023e earnings. These multiples might not appear expensive for an e-commerce platform stock, but if my bearish outlook comes to fruition, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock trading around 7-10x earnings, putting the stock at around $30-$50. While it is possible that EBAY can keep the party going for some time with ongoing stock buybacks, I expect the stock to re-rate downwards once it becomes clear that its marketplace is in permanent secular decline (revenues actually declined 2% in the fourth quarter of 2019). There may be a time and place to buy EBAY, but it won’t be at these growthy multiples. Because it is unclear if this would happen in the near term, I can not rate the stock a sell, but instead rate it a hold which is as close to a neutral-bearish rating as I can get.