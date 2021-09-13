Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 13, 2021 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Micha Kaufman - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ofer Katz - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Jones - Citi

Nick Jones

Okay great, I think we're live. We're really excited to have Micha Kaufman, Fiverr's CEO; Ofer Katz, the CFO here with us today. Do read my disclosures, please email me at our corporate address, so we can get those to you.

But maybe to just kick things off, Fiverr is public for a while now a couple years with a leading digital marketplace connecting freelancers with people looking to get variety of jobs done. But maybe for those who still are a bit new to Fiverr's story, can you give us a quick background Micha on the business and the potential it has in the freelancer market and the flywheel effect of the market as approach you guys have built?

Micha Kaufman

Absolutely. Good morning Nick, thanks for having us. So Fiverr operates in a massive market that is almost a blue ocean. There's big multiple changes in the past decade or decade plus. Fiverr started in 2010, right around the time when millennials started getting into the workforce, and what we've seen is acceleration of independent work or freelance work as a percentage of the workforce in total. Right now, about 40 percent of Americans are independent workers and probably basically data that we see by the end of this decade it's going to be close to 50%. That's a massive market of people that do not want to be full-time employed, but it's tremendous amount of talent and it's global.

And what's Fiverr really set for itself to do is, is to simplify, make the process of working with a freelancer or getting a digital service done so much more easy. Now when you talk and say that freelancing was not invented in the past 10 years, what happened though, was that right now freelancing is not something you do in between jobs, but it's actually a career and it's a lifestyle decision, and we wanted to enable that.

The average time that it takes to find and hire a freelancer anywhere is about 30 days. It's a very lengthy process that has a lot of complexities built into it, reference and trust, and then how do we actually do the transaction, and invoicing, and the payments, and confidential information, all of that and contracting. And what Fiverr has done is, it made the experience of buying digital service in over 550 categories as easy as shopping on Amazon. We productized services.

We created a skew-like system that allows a customer to come in with a need, say I need a graphic design for my website, do a quick search on the catalogue, find the different offerings, find a way to unclick order and you're done. The average time that it takes a visitor that lands on fiverr.com to take their credit card and place an order is 15 minutes. We've reduced 30 days to 15 minutes and we're not done yet. We're going to continue compressing that and making that as efficient and as quick as possible.

So that's in a nutshell why we started this company and why we're so excited about this. It's a company that started from six different categories which are now over 550 and they are growing at a rate of about 30 new categories every quarter. It's a massive, massive community with millions of freelancers and millions and millions of businesses of all sizes. And there's a tremendous flywheel effect as both sides of this two-sided marketplace continue to grow. As each one grows, it fuels the growth of the other one. And this is why 11 years after starting the company, the majority of our new business is coming from organic channels. It's a flywheel effect. It's high flywheel co-efficiency. Customers love it. Freelancers love it and they both grew more customers and more freelancers. That's the beauty of them all.

Nick Jones

Yes, I know, that's a great overview, thanks Micha. Maybe could you expand a little bit more on really the market kind of e-comm like experience, why is it the right approach and does that create a limiting factor and how complex the job being good and how the buyer, and the freelance interact? Is there lot of communication or are they very kind of connected to the process if they do want to do something more complex?

Micha Kaufman

Absolutely. So, if you look on the buyer side, for buyers the e-commerce experience provides tremendous amount of transparency that never existed before in work with freelancers, because what they see is, they know exactly who they work with because they have a profile with us and that profile is being fueled by our rating, repetition system that includes ratings and we collect hundreds of data from every transaction, plus the reviews of previous customers of that specific service. And you see the profile of that freelancer to know they are notable clients, they're experienced and so forth. So they have a lot of information on that, on the person offering, the person or agency offering that service.

In addition, they know exactly what's being offered, because that as being defined by the freelancer or the agency. So they know what the contract is. They know exactly when they are going to get it because that's also defined in the offering and they know the exact price of that service. No the hourly price, not an estimational time, the exact price of that service, getting that thing done. And that level of transparency never existed before.

On the other side, the supply side, the freelancing side, the revolution is even bigger. Because for the first time I think in freelancing history, freelancers do not need to actively try and win projects. All they have to do is come in, create a profile, it's free, create an offering so the usage of our tools that help them productize our offering and then sit back and relax until we bring them work, we bring them customers, customer that have already paid, so that on this page and now they're being introduced. This is mind blowing for freelancers.

If people keep getting that, freelancers spend a huge amount of their time trying to find the next customers. When they start their career they spend exactly 100% of their time chasing customers. And over time that reduces, but from our research, even the most successful freelancers and agencies spend about 30% of their time trying to get the next customer and sometimes data TAMs [ph] is extremely costly. They sometimes need to do a portion of the work just to bid on that project and they have a good chance of not winning the project. On Fiverr we don’t have this. It's very simple.

It's all about the power of the e-commerce model. And because of that, they can actually focus on the things that they are passionate about, which is not chasing customers. Right? But just doing what they love, what they're good at, and I think that this has fuelled the success of Fiverr and its business model.

Nick Jones

Got it, that’s really helpful. Maybe before we get into the TAM and some other elements, we could talk a little bit about what you saw through COVID, its interesting kind of last 18 months, how has Fiverr’s freelancer behaviour changed throughout the pandemic and how does it look today in terms of retention of the other cohorts performing as well as you thought? Could you provide an updated and a view there?

Micha Kaufman

Absolutely. So, we took the company public, mid 2019, and as we went public, we went in with pretty massive headwinds, in terms of the fundamentals of the business working and accelerating. So, we were a high growth company getting into the public markets, and what happened with COVID was simply an acceleration of everything that we've seen in the fundamentals, because in a sense what happened with COVID19 and maybe the high point of everything was end of March of 2020, when the entire world went into lockdown together.

And what happened was that the offline activity died off, at least for a certain amount of time, which made everyone, from employer working with their employees, to companies using freelancers to think about remote work in general, and to think about the digital aspect of remote work. And what happened was that everything that we've been preaching for 10 years happened overnight. And that created this massive-massive jump or pull forward that we’ve seen into the business, both on the supply side, and the demand.

More companies were saying, why are we spending 30 days trying to find someone offline that we need to meet at Starbucks and spend this amount of time just getting the work done, or started when we can just go online, spend 5 or 10 or 15 minutes and have that project strike it from your to-do list. That was an eye opener. And because of that, we’ve seen a pull forward in the business that made the business jump ahead by a year or two. Actually, if you look at Fiverr, Fiverr this year is going to be three times larger than the company that went public two years ago and it’s growing faster.

Now, what's really interesting, is the sustainability of those trends, because what we've seen is, we see the cohorts are not just higher quality and they spend more and they spend across more categories, but their revenue retention is better. They become more involved over time. And I think that the investment, that Fiverr has done in its strategic growth vectors, one of them is going upmarket meaning that we constantly innovate and develop newer tools to allow larger businesses to engage with the platform.

If -- you've asked about the limitation of the e-commerce model into more complex projects, we're dealing with that. So that solution is Fiverr Studios that allows agencies to be able to service customers for more demanding types of tasks. So, we've seen, is that those trends have sustained throughout the changes since COVID. And by the way let's not fool ourselves, we're not post-COVID right now, we're now experiencing a phase in what probably would be another year or two of COVID hanging above our heads in a way and we've seen the differences.

We have offices, international companies, we have offices all around the world, in the U.S. obviously, in Europe, in Israel, where Israel was kind of in the forefront of vaccination and then going out of lockdowns and then seeing the variants and all of that. We're in the midst of the pandemic and it's not done yet. But what we're seeing is that there is -- the openness or the embrace of remote work is not reversing itself.

Now it’s here to stay, because I mean, we're having this discussion remotely, right? And it works, it's amazing, right? All of us used to travel from all around the world to meet which was fun, but it’s still doable and it’s still as efficient. So, we're definitely thinking that this is going to be with us in the future and Fiverr is the perfect solution for that. It enables that connection which is why we're very excited about the future for us.

Nick Jones

Great, that that's really helpful. Maybe before we move on from the COVID topic, you know on the Q2 call there was kind of mention of a more challenging environment and winning new buyers maybe through the back half is seasonality normal now, does that mean things are not as sticky as maybe we all thought they would be or is this kind of a normalization of we knew -- we knew kind of would come one day that maybe came a bit quicker? And I guess ultimately it's kind of the adoption curve of people using digital solutions. Is it steeper exiting the pandemic though we're not fully out of it than kind of entering?

Micha Kaufman

Yes, so generally speaking, I'll say that we came out the pandemic much-much stronger than we entered the pandemic and this is, to this day and by the way we now have more history than we have when we reported on Q2. So we have we have some visibility that we didn't have a month or two ago. What we're seeing, we've talked about this, was that we've seen Q2, the fact that Q2 is not our strongest quarter, is not new. It has been the case for 11 years we know that. The only difference was that this year we've seen that seasonality being stronger than usual. We called it hyper seasonality and the reason for that we explained, the reason for that was the fact that people were locked for 18 months at home and all of a sudden were given the option to go out when it's summer and the reality was that the level of vacationing alone was pretty amazing.

We looked at public data on internet usage, the traffic for Amazon decreased by 15%, it’s like there's less people online. People are tired from spending all their time in front of the computer, they needed a break. And we said that it's very hard to define when will people recharge and get back to kind of normal life, whether it is from home or from the office. And we said that there is a chance that when summer is going to end and on top of that the variants and all of that, then we might see those trends, but we don't have a crystal ball for that.

What we can say is that the effect of COVID hasn’t been temporary and we see that from the numbers. It's sustainable, right and that's what we're seeing right now. And definitely it's fascinating to look at those trends and how September is starting to shape up and with back to school and it's autumn and it's very interesting to look at the numbers. Again, we're very excited about the future and we haven't seen that as a one-time effect. I think that the impact of how companies think about integrating freelancers and augmenting their teams by working with freelancers is here to stay and it's going to be stronger and stronger throughout the current decade.

Nick Jones

Great thanks. We have a question from an investor that came online, I'm going to squeeze it in here, but do you see the hyper-seasonality trends continuing after halfway into Q3?

Micha Kaufman

I will say that we are seeing some change during the quarter. Again, it's very, I want to be careful here, because again, I'm saying very clearly, we don't have a crystal ball. However, what we're seeing from the trends of the business is that there is a change. We actually said when we reported on Q2 that the hyper-seasonality effect started creeping in during Q2. It didn't show up overnight. And when we reported we said that, we think that we passed the peak point of that hyper-seasonality, which I think now we know is the case, meaning that we are seeing some trends of improvement or that hyper-seasonality changing course.

Again, it's very hard to know because it's being impacted by new variants and the fact that the variant is penetrating the U.S., right now more aggressively and it’s also being impacted by the fact that Europe is kind of closing itself and trying to keep itself safe and there are some trends on that. But generally speaking, yes, it's being more moderate during September.

Nick Jones

Great, great, thanks. And maybe switching gears a little bit to the total adjustable market, I think that an area investors need a little bit of help with trying to understand really the size of the opportunity within the vertical. How do you view this opportunity and how should we as investors look at this? Is it really people looking for kind of like development or logos or marketing or data entry? I mean there's so many categories, what is the best way to frame this opportunity? And you kind of call it blue ocean, is part of this educating buyers as to what they can even do through the platform to complete tasks maybe they are not doing today?

Micha Kaufman

Yes, so the way we are looking at the market and I think it's pretty conservatively. It’s to say, when you look at the overall market or freelancing, the reality is that about 95% of it may be slightly more even is offline, meaning it’s the old fashioned traditional way of, look I'll can ask my friends if they know anyone good that can do a project for me, and then you know getting in touch and maybe, ending up working with that person or agency. And only a small portion of the freelancing activity is online.

And when we estimated the methodology that we used was to actually look at governmental data and research that looks at the size of business and slice it by the categories that we operated. Only those categories and focus only on digital services, not look at the overall pie of freelancing in general, because freelancing probably also includes, gig workers, that work for Lyft or Uber or Door Ducks [ph]. And so, focusing on the categories in which we operate right now, we said that our study showed that in the U.S. alone it's a market of about $115 billion and Europe from our studies is about one and half Europe as a whole, is about 1.5 times bigger than the U.S.

So, if you look at only those categories in which we operate, and as a reminder, we open about 30 new categories every quarter, so that, by definition increases the TAM. In only those categories, this is the addressable market. Obviously the freelancing market as a whole is much larger. But we’ve tried to take a more conservative approach to it and I think that even though it's conservative, you can understand that it’s an endless opportunity. Only a small portion of it is online, and that portion, we see ourselves as a leader in that space, but it's a small portion of a small portion, which again is why we are excited, because there is so much upside ahead of us, definitely much more upside than there is behind us. So that's how we think about the addressable market.

Nick Jones

Right, that's helpful, and maybe switching gears to kind of the competitive landscape. And we have a question from one of the listeners that I'll squeeze into kind of my broader question. But, this good economy kind of digitization is still in its early days. How do you view the competitive landscape? And maybe, how do you maintain a long-term competitive advantage, considered freelancers do have kind of an expanding menu of options to find work?

Micha Kaufman

Sure. So, I think this, I mean, the -- my previous answer was, it was a good segue here, because when we look at opportunity, and when we think about competition, we think about opportunity, we view the offline activity, which is 95% of freelancing activity as our biggest competitor, right? We're the alternative for that. And we should win, right? And ensure that people can enjoy the offline experience. And that experience would be 10 times better of their other options. So if we think about competition, this is number one, by far. If you think about who we're competing online against, they have a small portion of the online pie. It's not worth going against anyone because even if you eat their lunch, it's still a small portion in comparison to the huge opportunity that is out there. So that's how we think about competition.

Now, in terms of activity in overlap, what we're seeing on the market is, obviously there's within the online space, I'm not even talking about the offline, traditional staffing and all of that. If you look at the online, there's vertical players, those who are nice players, and those could be large niches. They are offering a very specific solution for a very specific need, that could be translation, or design, or software development or whatever. These are specialized players that are focusing on a very specific category.

In those categories, for us that might be one category out of 550, but still, on those categories, those might be considered as competitors. Again, because the opportunity is so big, we don't see ourselves going head-to-head with anyone, because there's, there's so much of an ability, there's so much demand out there that you don't need to take a competitor out of the equation. Nobody owns any market, even a vertical, right? And the other types of competitors or potential competitors are those who are trying to do more horizontal solution like Fiverr. But typically, they are in a different segment of the market. Right?

In our offering a different type of service, like freelancer.com or Upwork, which are kind of more of an online digital staffing, more a staffing service for enterprise business, which are two things that we don't do. We don't do staffing, and we don't focus on enterprise. So that's kind of the landscape in how we see. And again, as a start up, the offline is the opportunity. That's where the huge market is and we're very focused on capturing that opportunity as fast as we can.

Nick Jones

Great, great, that's very clear. Maybe shifting gears a little bit towards kind of product and solutions, earlier this year you launched Subscriptions, can you talk about how that's going? And give your thoughts on the number of categories that you think this approach to working?

Micha Kaufman

Sure. So when we talk about going up market and when we talk about adding more sophistication for the types of services that we offer for our customers, and our customers is also over time more and more sophisticated, we think about the types of services and type of engagements that are slightly more long run engagements, the types of services that require that you would provide them over time.

A good example for that is anything that has to do with search engine optimization, which is a huge thing for businesses, right? They want to optimize their position on Google or other search engines. And to do that, it's not like a task that is done once, and you're done. It's a task that you need to do over a period of time, sometimes months, sometimes years, to see that improvement going on. And for these types of services, we wanted to make simple for customers, is the ability to engage in a subscription type of model with a freelancer, so that they wouldn't need to renew that service every month module, because that was just unnecessary labor.

So we give that optionality to freelancers where they can, they can offer their service one off or they can operate on a subscription basis. It's probably not relevant for the higher capital size, but it's definitely relevant for hundreds of categories. And we've seen a very strong adoption for this feature, freelancers love it and customers love it? Because the repeat relationship between customers and freelancers on Fiverr is extremely high and that is another tool to do these longer term engagements.

Ofer Katz

When you think about the products and solutions you're offering the freelancers or active buyers today, what kind of runway led, how much runway do you have to add more enhancements or solutions or technology updates to kind of improve the upper funnel and then also down to conversion?

Micha Kaufman

Obviously, I can't go into too many details about what we're planning for the future. We're just getting more, that's my answer. There's so much in the pipe. There's so many super exciting things that we're working on right now, that every aspect of what you see right now could be further innovated on. And as we think longer term, as we think for the end of this decade, we think about Fiverr as a platform that really allows businesses to integrate freelancers into their workflows, in whatever manner or way you might -- you may think of.

I know that we're going to have big announcements in this area coming up in the next few quarters and I'm sorry to keep you in suspense, but obviously, for many reasons, both competitively and forward statements we can't get into too many details, but there's tremendous amount of runway in innovation in what we're doing, tremendous.

Nick Jones

Great. That's great. That's great. Maybe can you touch on partnerships? You recently announced a partnership with Salesforce and Wix. What's the opportunity here? There are a lot of partnerships out there that can be made that are mutually beneficial to Fiverr and the partners.

Micha Kaufman

We’re excited about this. That said, I think it's still early into the partnership. We're forming the programs. We're getting, we're starting to kick-off these programs. And I think, in a sense, we don't, I don't want to be in a position where we talk about this too much, too early, because there's going to be a learning curve here. Definitely the types of partnerships that we're excited about and I think that in the even medium term, are going to be extremely strategic for us. But I want to be careful to not get into too many details as we're internally learning this, would be very, very happy to start sharing, what we're seeing there. Yes, we're excited. We're excited about this. It's important and I think you're going to see more of that.

Nick Jones

Great, great. I know we have about five minutes left and we have, a question came through that I want to ask you guys the question is whether Fiverr is more focused on lower hourly wages for gigs versus maybe more traditional consulting or hourly compensation rates that may be in the several $100 range. So I guess the question is, is Fiverr more focused on kind of low hourly rates or are there also higher hourly rates on the platform as well?

Micha Kaufman

So to answer this question, I'll start by saying that we're not focusing on hourly rates at all, period. So, I've talked about the benefit of having full transparency into how much specific things cost and the hourly model makes this very complex and opaque. And therefore, the pricing methods on Fiverr is that you get fixed prices. And by the way, these fixed prices are being defined by the professionals that are being, that are offering those services. Now on Fiverr right now we have services that range from prices as low as $20 or $50, two prices that go above $10,000 per project.

So we're definitely not focusing on the low end services, but instead what we're seeing or what we're targeting is that the catalogue should contain the simplistic, standardized, simple to define small projects that oftentimes are being associated with also lower prices, up to as complex as you can imagine, and that could be developing an entire product for you on the platform and again, the strategy is we're going up market.

So as we go up market and again, the historical start was micro services for micro businesses, we now have some of the largest enterprises in the world coming to us and using the platform. And we want to make it -- we want to ensure that we have a catalogue that is the right catalogue for all of this range of different businesses. So we're definitely not focusing on the low end and I think we're extending the catalogue to include both simple and sophisticated types of services.

Nick Jones

Great. We've got a couple of minutes left. So maybe we touched on take rate? That's another popular question for Fiverr, it's above kind of the peers today and even pretty high for marketplace standard. So can you talk about how you think about the take rate today, can it move higher or does it come under pressure over time and move lower?

Ofer Katz

I think that this is indeed a very common question we are getting for, during the last few years. And while you're not addressing the question, we were able to increase the take rates. So we actually believe it's not only sustainable, but there's also some more of opportunity for us to increase, our wage increase, take rates historically is usually by providing more services on both sides, whether on the buy side or the sell side. As Micha mentioned earlier, we have a full pipe of format, product plan for the foreseeable future, which does give us the confidence that there are a few -- a few services that will enable us to slightly increase rate, take rate over time. So again historically, take rate is increasing slightly quarter-over-quarter. We believe this is the case for the foreseeable future.

And just to augment on that, we believe the take rate represent the value we provide on each transaction. You can, none of the marketplace even us can pay take more than seller and buyer willing to pay over the time as pent up buyer grow and ASP grow and produce more mature and established business, we haven't got any pushback on take rate neither from the buyer or the seller, which give us the confidence that the take rate is still to stay. And again by providing more services, we've been able to increase that. So to summarize, we feel confident and we think there is room to expand.

Nick Jones

Great. Well, I think that takes us to the end. So Micha, Ofer, thank you so much for joining us today.

Micha Kaufman

Thank you, Nick.

Ofer Katz

Thank you, Nick.

Micha Kaufman

It's on us. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Nick Jones

Great. Take care, everybody.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -