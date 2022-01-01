JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The last couple of months have not been so great for Ciena’s (NYSE:CIEN) share price performance, and the same is true on a year-to-date basis, as a broad comp group of Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), and Nokia (NOK) have noticeably outperformed, while other comps like NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Infinera (INFN) have had their own struggles.

I believe the main driver of this lagging performance is soft near-term guidance from management that supply constraints are going to prevent the company from shipping to underlying demand. I also believe the prospect of increased competition from coherent pluggables is a concern to some analysts and investors, though I’ve maintained for a while that I think the magnitude of the threat is likely both exaggerated and manageable by Ciena.

The lack of near-term upside is definitely a drawback, but I still like Ciena. Service providers will continue to spend on network expansion/upgrades, and the company continues to make inroads in the enterprise (Webscale) market. The Huawei replacement opportunity is still in place as a driver, as are opportunities to gain share in edge routing. All in all, I still expect mid-single-digit revenue growth and I see double-digit annualized return potential at today’s price.

June Offered Better Results, But A Weaker Guide

Ciena management is usually good about setting beatable near-term expectations, and that continued in the June quarter. Revenue was a modest beat (2%) while stronger gross margin drove a nearly 15% operating income beat. The downside was that supply constraints have only intensified, and that is going to limit revenue growth and upside in the near term.

Revenue rose 1% yoy and 18% qoq, with core networking equipment sales down 3% yoy and up 23% qoq. Software continues to see strong outgrowth, with revenue up 27% yoy this quarter (though down 9% qoq), with Blue Planet up 47%. Service revenue rose 2% yoy and qoq.

Gross margin improved 30bp yoy and declined 70bp qoq to 48.5%. Supply chain and component shortages are definitely having a negative impact on the business. Operating income declined 14% yoy and improved 43% qoq, with margin declining 330bp yoy and improving 330bp qoq to 19.1% – relative to expectations, gross margin beat by 200bp, while operating margin beat by 210bp.

Management guided to $1.02B at the midpoint for the fiscal fourth quarter (September), or about 3% below sell-side expectations, while also guiding to a lower gross margin range (45% to 47%) on those supply challenges and a more adverse card/chassis mix.

The magnitude of the guide-down wasn’t that bad, but the bull thesis here had been resting in part on meaningful business re-acceleration into FY’22. Although management still sounds bullish on FY’22 overall, that’s clearly going to be dependent upon component shortages easing up and chip companies have sounded a little less optimistic on that front lately. In the short term, then, whatever upside there can be is likely tied to the software business, though order flow could still provide some upside.

Speaking of order flow, management indicated that orders exceeded sales, including record orders for Blue Planet. As per the 10-Q, remaining performance obligations (backlog, basically), was up 44% yoy but flat sequentially.

Reacceleration Is Still Positive On Balance

Across the board, there is evidence that Ciena’s core service provider and enterprise markets are reaccelerating. Telecom revenue rose 20% qoq, and Cisco, Juniper, and Broadcom (AVGO) call called out stronger service provider demand, with Broadcom quite bullish on demand over the next four quarters.

Likewise with enterprise, where Ciena saw 25% qoq growth, including record 800G/WaveLogic 5 (or WL5) shipments. Management reported another 11 WL5 Extreme wins (bringing the total to 106), and will be launching the WL5 Nano pluggable last year – a product that I believe mitigates the threat from coherent pluggables like those coming from Marvell/Inphi (MRVL).

I do want to be clear, though, that I’m saying “mitigate” and not “eliminate”. Underestimating Inphi has historically been unwise, and there is a risk that Ciena sees WL5 demand at least partially cannibalizing generation 4 and 3 demand. Still, with Broadcom and others noting that the 800G upgrade cycle is just starting, I think Webscale is still a growth opportunity over the next 12-24 months.

The Growth Is Still Partly Share Driven, But There Are New Market Opportunities In Play

The main bullish thesis for Ciena remains the company’s opportunity to gain share in its markets. I’ve talked about the opportunity for Ciena to benefit from countries/companies turning away from Huawei, and management sounded more confident that this will be a driver in the near term, though more so in India than in Europe (where I’ve really been hoping to see the improvement).

Share gains in enterprise (hyperscale especially) and telco edge routing also remain significant parts of the story. On the latter, Ciena has bought AT&T’s (T) Vyatta business, a developer of virtual routing and switching products for edge/convergent routing and switching applications. Routing has been getting more and more attention at Ciena, with management believing they have an attractive opportunity to gain share at metro edge through its converged optical and IP capabilities, with software automation on top of the stack.

The Outlook

Supply constraints are bothersome, but not unique to Ciena – Infinera management also commented that supply constraints are impacting their ability to ship to demand. Hopefully, this situation improves over the next couple of quarters, but I do deliberately use the word “hopefully”, as there is still some doubt about the extent to which component shortages may ease in the first half of calendar 2022 and this could remain a source of downside risk to near-term expectations.

Longer term, I’m not that concerned about Ciena’s market growth opportunities. There are risks of improved performance from Nokia and greater competition from Marvell, among others, but I believe Ciena can handle these risks, and I still see the company as a net share-gainer in its core optical markets among service providers and enterprise customers. I’m also a little more bullish on the ongoing strength in the software business – it’s taken a little while, but the business seems to be on a good path now.

Between management’s guidance for the fourth quarter and commentary that FY’22 can still be a strong year, I’m not doing that much with my modeling estimates relative to my last update. The end result is that my long-term revenue and FCF growth expectations remain at around 5% and 7%-8%, respectively, though with a potentially weaker margin outlook in 2022.

My DCF and multiples-based valuations likewise don’t change much; I still see a short-term fair value in the low $60’s, with long-term annualized total return potential back above 10% with the recent underperformance of the shares.

The Bottom Line

“Steady as she goes” is not what the Street wants to hear with companies, and Ciena’s limited near-term growth upside is going to be a headwind for the shares. Hopefully, we’ll soon see more confidence from the component suppliers that capacity/supply will improve early in 2022, and I’m not that concerned about service provider or enterprise demand in 2022, particularly with the ramp of the 800G upgrade cycle.

Ciena shares will require more patience, and I understand that some investors will have had enough of the lagging performance and be looking for greener pastures, but I think the second half of FY’22 will be a strong one for the company and shareholder patience may be rewarded ahead of that.