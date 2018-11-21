PagerDuty's Present And Future Growth With CFO Howard Wilson (Podcast)

Sep. 14, 2021 8:00 AM ETPagerDuty, Inc. (PD)ZM, TWLO, TEAM, AMZN, SPLK, OKTA2 Comments4 Likes
Daniel Shvartsman profile picture
Daniel Shvartsman
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • PagerDuty's CFO joins the Razor's Edge after a sterling Q2 earnings report.
  • We discuss both what drove the current growth - crossing the 30% year over year revenue mark - and which levers PagerDuty can still pull.
  • The conversation goes through the strategic thought process at PagerDuty to growth and product development, competition, and more details on the investing case.

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

PagerDuty has been a regular topic on The Razor's Edge for over a year, with our first episode focusing on the stock coming in February 2020. Akram's Razor started following the name even earlier, shorting it off of its IPO before flipping to a long position by the aforementioned podcast episode.

A lot has happened since February 2020, of course, and a lot of that affects PagerDuty. Their Q2 FY 2022 report, released a couple weeks ago, underlines that the effects were not as straightforward as the rush other SaaS (software as a service) companies saw. PagerDuty had 33% year over year revenue growth, their first 30%+ number from a full pandemic quarter. The market liked it, sending the stock up 10+%, though it's since come back down to pre-earnings levels amidst a wider market bump.

We invited Howard Wilson, CFO of PagerDuty, to join the Razor's Edge to talk about the quarter and PagerDuty's broader positioning and outlook. Howard made the case for why the company's competitive positioning is so strong, and explained where product and revenue expansion might come from.

We were joined by frequent The Razor's Edge guest (and PagerDuty long) Justen Stepka, and the conversation went deep into sales tactics and product development, as well as where opportunities might lie for PagerDuty going forward. If you're following SaaS as a whole or PagerDuty specifically, I think you'll get a lot out of this. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

  • 3:45 minute mark - The second derivative effect
  • 5:45 - What's driving growth?
  • 8:15 - Where is the sales focus?
  • 9:45 - How the free tier fits into the business
  • 13:15 - The power of the freemium model for PagerDuty
  • 16:00 - The changing competitive stance and field
  • 19:30 - Success in competing as a public company so far
  • 22:30 - What is the future revenue growth strategy?
  • 26:15 - PagerDuty network opportunities
  • 29:45 - Customer sizing and how far penetration can go
  • 37:45 - Pricing tiering potential
  • 40:30 - Security Ops as an opportunity
  • 42:15 - Long-term operating leverage

This article was written by

Daniel Shvartsman profile picture
Daniel Shvartsman
1.47K Followers
I am a long-term stock investor who has been investing for the past decade. I manage my own accounts as well as those of a few family members and friends, mostly U.S. based (I manage one Europe-focused account). I am currently VP of Content at Investing.com. I worked for Seeking Alpha from 2012-2020 in a variety of roles, most recently Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace and host of the Marketplace Roundtable, as well as Podcast coordinator and co-host of the Razor's Edge. I previously worked as managing editor of Seeking Alpha PRO and director of Content Strategy. You can find my previous SA account here - http://seekingalpha.com/author/sa-editor-daniel-shvartsman - in case you want to see any of my work.I founded a podcast studio - Shortman Studios - in 2020, where I co-host the investing podcast The Razor's Edge as well the music podcast A Positive Jam. I continue to co-host The Razor’s Edge with SA author Akram's Razor. The show is an investing podcast that combines a prop trader’s viewpoint and deep-dive fundamental research to provide a unique take on the markets. We start with a theme or idea from Akram’s investing, then break it down to understand what goes into the idea, what could go wrong, and what else investors and traders need to know. We also interview industry leaders, executives, and other investors to get a wider perspective. The show has thousands of listeners around the world. You can subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple, Stitcher, and wherever else you get podcasts. I currently live in Valencia, Spain, with my wife and two felines, though we go back to the Lake Michigan coast in Michigan when we're in the states (the felines stay in Spain - they don't fly well). I'm the son of Russian Jewish immigrants and grew up in Massachusetts, and have lived abroad more or less consecutively since 2008. I love languages, visiting other places, writing, reading, music, and meeting new people, along with investing.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long PD.
Akram's Razor is long PD.
Justen Stepka is long PD, AMZN, and TEAM.
Howard Wilson is employed by PD.
Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.

2 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.