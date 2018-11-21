A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

PagerDuty has been a regular topic on The Razor's Edge for over a year, with our first episode focusing on the stock coming in February 2020. Akram's Razor started following the name even earlier, shorting it off of its IPO before flipping to a long position by the aforementioned podcast episode.

A lot has happened since February 2020, of course, and a lot of that affects PagerDuty. Their Q2 FY 2022 report, released a couple weeks ago, underlines that the effects were not as straightforward as the rush other SaaS (software as a service) companies saw. PagerDuty had 33% year over year revenue growth, their first 30%+ number from a full pandemic quarter. The market liked it, sending the stock up 10+%, though it's since come back down to pre-earnings levels amidst a wider market bump.

We invited Howard Wilson, CFO of PagerDuty, to join the Razor's Edge to talk about the quarter and PagerDuty's broader positioning and outlook. Howard made the case for why the company's competitive positioning is so strong, and explained where product and revenue expansion might come from.

We were joined by frequent The Razor's Edge guest (and PagerDuty long) Justen Stepka, and the conversation went deep into sales tactics and product development, as well as where opportunities might lie for PagerDuty going forward. If you're following SaaS as a whole or PagerDuty specifically, I think you'll get a lot out of this. Click play above to listen.

