haryigit/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is expanding into new markets, namely green hydrogen production and Fuel Cell "FC" transport vehicles, capitalizing on environmental trends stemming from an accommodative regulatory environment. Green energy companies are reporting phenomenal growth, challenging critics and skeptics. However, if hydrogen investors can learn one thing from the US solar experience, it is business model matters. It is not enough to be in an expanding market. Margins, capital requirements, and revenue predictability are few factors that negatively affect solar companies' ROI.

PLUG recently announced what it calls a Giga Factory in New York. The name is parallel to the unit of power instead of the facility's size, which will house approximately 300 employees. When solar was a nascent industry, companies did open factories in the US; however, when demand increased, low-cost international producers entered the market, leveraging manufacturing scalability and beating US facilities on costs. Similar to Solar Panels, Fuel Cells have low product differentiation. FC technology has been around for more than a century. PLUG states that:

We believe that neither we nor our competitors can achieve a significant proprietary position on the basic technologies currently used in PEM fuel cell systems - PLUG Annual Report.

Lack of product differentiation, combined with Asian manufacturers' cost edge, offset some of the political credit of manufacturing in the US. However, given the industry's reliance on government subsidies, one can understand the motivation behind location decisions. Earlier this month, PLUG hosted Senate Chuck Schumer on one of its green hydrogen facilities.

Given PLUG's narrow moat, uncertain path to profitability, and generally the thin manufacturing margins, a Neutral rating is due. However, I believe that PLUG remains a momentum play, and any positive surprises on margins, and to a lesser extent revenue, can create an upside catalyst.

Industry Tailwinds

Corporate America is ramping up its efforts on sustainability, enhancing its role as a driver for the energy transition. A political sense of emergency and public awareness push corporations to seek ways to lower their carbon footprint. History shows that being insensitive to such trends can have dire financial consequences. Take the mining sector, for example. Stigma and bad publicity around miners' activities in politically unstable nations alienate many investors today. The sector's insensitivity to public opinion on governance and ethics, trends mirrored in the FCPA act and its amendments in 1988 and 1998, now artificially suppress shares. To offset this infamy, BHP Group (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) spend hundreds of millions on ESG and social issues, raising the bar not only for the mining sector but perhaps for all industries. However, public sentiment is proving hard to change.

The sustainability trend is not new. Alphabet (GOOG) has been carbon-neutral since 2007, touting the achievement to attract talent, recognizing sustainability awareness trends. Initially, the scope of corporate sustainability efforts coincided with economic efficiency, making it easier to bring stakeholders unanimously around the cause. Industry standards within the software industry emphasize shorter codes to reduce CPU processing, lowering energy consumption. Semiconductors are designed to be smaller to enhance speed and lower energy usage. Combustion engine purchase decisions are guided by fuel usage, with emission levels as a gauge.

Today, the quest that once collectively guided a whole generation of programmers, engineers, and decision-makers towards lower emissions has become politically polarizing and economically challenging. Companies are expanding their efforts and sustainability programs, extending definitions and scopes of emission indexes to include third-party energy providers. For example, BHP reports at least two scopes of carbon footprint; scope one measures direct greenhouse emission, while scope two includes third-party energy providers' emissions. Monitoring supply chain carbon footprint will soon become the norm. Environmental policies are becoming more strict as deadlines for national emission targets become nearer.

Government efforts created a strong demand for alternative energy, enhancing innovation and scalability necessary to increase clean energy's ability to compete with traditional sources. This will only get stronger as we approach national environmental target due dates. Below are the revenue growth rates of some of the top alternative energy companies.

Company/Ticker Alternative Energy 5-Year CAGR Bloom Energy (BE) Hydrogen 43.31% Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) Hydrogen 47.62% TPI Composites (TPIC) Wind 20.46% Sunrun (RUN) Solar 25.70% Tesla (TSLA) EV 55.75% NIO Inc. (NIO)* EV 743.46% Enphase Energy (ENPH) Solar 27.75% JinkoSolar (JKS) Solar 13.97% Daqo New Energy (DQ) Solar 35.49% Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) Wind 9.64% Xinjiang Goldwind (OTCPK:XJNGF) Wind 17.4%

Source: Seeking Alpha. * 3-Year CAGR.

There is a vigorous activity around the hydrogen economy, and PLUG's diverse portfolio positions it to capture this trend. The company recently raised its FY 2021 revenue guidance from $475 million to $500 million. Next year, management expects 50% revenue growth, supported by GenDrive and Electrolyser Systems sales.

PLUG recently signed partnerships with Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) to produce FC vehicles, paving the way for serving a highly unmet need for green trucking and long-haul transport. Lack of hydrogen infrastructure, including hydrogen production capacity and distribution points, led other car companies to withdraw from the hydrogen market, including Daimler Chrysler, Volkswagen, General Motors (GM), and Honda. The inability to lower Proton Exchange Membrane "PEM" FC costs made it hard to compete with lithium battery electric vehicles, contributing to the exit decision. PLUG was able to support its FC fleet with the necessary infrastructure because it targeted material handling vehicles operating in warehouses. Expanding into transport vehicles is another story.

PLUG management chose to focus on one problem at a time, choosing to increase hydrogen production capacity, hoping that other companies would follow with hydrogen distribution projects. PLUG's recently entered the Electrolyser manufacturing and installation business. The company is building its hydrogen manufacturing capacity, which matches its position as North America's largest reseller of hydrogen. It also sells its electrolyzers for companies entering the market in anticipation of higher demand for clean hydrogen. Recently, management stated that Electrolyser's backlog reached $2 billion.

Profitability Challenges

PLUG's success depends on its ability to lower product costs. After years of design adjustments, PLUG's Fuel Cell "FC" engines are gross-margin positive, but only just. Adding maintenance and repair costs brings the product mix margins down into the red.

Clients are aware of FC's high maintenance and ownership costs. For this reason, most customers contract PLUG for turnkey solutions that include fueling, maintenance, and repair. On an aggregate level, PLUG turnkey solutions are gross-margin negative.

Source: Company filings.

In this year's first half, PLUG generated $86 million from GenDrive and GenSure, its forklift FC engine, and stationary generators, respectively. Along with these products, PLUG sold accompanying infrastructure (hydrogen tanks, fuel dispensers, etc.) worth $60 million. The gross margin for the products (excluding warranty maintenance, repair, and hydrogen delivery) is 25%. This is an acceptable margin and falls close to a sector average of 29%. However, FCs emit a significant amount of heat, causing system erosion. Stacks need to be changed often. To make its products competitive with the grid, PLUG offers warranties, maintenance, and repair services.

PLUG sells electricity to the end-user under a Power Purchasing Agreement while maintaining the GenSure assets on its balance sheet, generally after securitizing them with a lender. During the contract, which usually extends for a couple of decades, PLUG is responsible for the repair, maintenance, and stack replacement. In some cases, PLUG guarantees a minimum amount of electricity generation for its GenSure stationary generators.

In light of these incentives, PLUG spent $28 million on maintenance and repair under its warranties obligation. The company also recorded $8 million provisions for loss contracts, $24 million losses on its PPA sales, and $40 million loss for hydrogen delivery and sale. Adding SG&A expenses drags PLUG losses deeper into the red. Without significant improvements in the quality of its products, hydrogen generation costs, and GenSure efficiency, PLUG will struggle to achieve profitability.

Last quarter, PLUG reported a force majeure incident that disrupted hydrogen supplies, leading to rising hydrogen prices. PLUG bore the brunt of the costs of this disruption, creating more pressure on margins. Despite this being a one-time incident, losses from hydrogen resale in previous years support the hypothesis that PLUG's cost issues are structural, not operational. The same goes for Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) warrants, which added $3.5 million to COGS, representing a mere 1.4% of the total cost of revenue.

Balance Sheet

The recently acquired cash fundamentally changed the company's prospects, giving it a fighting chance. In Q1 2021, PLUG raised 3.6 billion from the new equity offering, on top of 1 billion in Q4 2020.

The company is changing rapidly, expanding into at least two markets in the past few months. This year, PLUG acquired Giner ELX and United Hydrogen Group for approximately $100 million. This might seem small compared to the current market cap of $14 billion; however, the company wasn't always this prosperous. In 2019, PLUG was on the verge of bankruptcy. In March 2020, it ended the quarter with a mere $74 million in cash, $57 million of which was restricted cash against its borrowing. Today, PLUG has $4.5 billion in its bank account.

The acquisition and cash balance signal a new era for PLUG, thanks to a meme trade that lifted shares higher, allowing the company to enhance its balance sheet, warranting a higher valuation premium. It is incredible how the meme trades have turned into self-fulfilling prophecies, as targeted companies reinvest the money into the future of the business, creating additional value.

Summary

PLUG will likely achieve its growth targets, supported by accommodative industry trends as the world reduces dependence on fossil fuel. Currently, the company is selling its products below total costs, which include repair, maintenance, and operating expenditure. This also encourages customers to sign in on deals with PLUG.

The best-case scenario is that the wide adoption of Hydrogen solutions will create economies of scale for lower costs, not necessarily to achieve higher margins, but to use higher quality materials to lower repair and maintenance expenses while maintaining competitiveness with the grid. I believe that problems related to hydrogen fueling stations will gradually lessen. PLUG pioneered a market for FC vehicles through its forklift fleet, creating a demand for hydrogen, attracting new hydrogen suppliers.

The ticker remains a momentum play, influenced by the investment community's enthusiasm and lack thereof around the hydrogen economy. Fundamentally, improvements in margins and, to a lesser extent, revenue will create a positive catalyst; however, the reverse is not necessarily true. Wall Street Analysts already expect the company to remain unprofitable for the next few years.