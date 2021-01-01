Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment

Digital Shift Builds Deeper Consumer Loyalty For Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) has gone on a stellar run since their peak COVID lows. The pandemic may have been a saving grace in the long run for BBW as it has forced a more rapid shift and focus on online sales for the company (Figure 1). Digital sales have brought new highs in both revenue and gross profit margin for Build-A-Bear. A fair valuation may allow the stock to run a bit further barring any significant headwinds caused by the Delta Variant.

Figure 1. Digital sales have accelerated in 2021 allowing for new revenue streams as well as increased profitability for BBW. Source: Company.

Build-A-Bear still holds a solid argument for value investors with analysts still hinting at as much as 50% upside from current prices. The downside risk is still there though as more shutdowns could push the stock back down to the $8 support level which would indicate the possibility of a mirror image of 50% downside as well. Therefore we recommend holding tight on Build-A-Bear until the stock cools down and pulls back from highs.

Current Valuation

Build-A-Bear Workshop trades at a Price to Earnings ratio of 11.2x earnings. This is in line with peers indicating the stock is valued relatively fairly in comparison to competitors. As the company shifts their focus from pure brick and mortar sales to incorporating more online sales, we may see that 11x earnings is fairly cheap in comparison to the past.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2. Build-A-Bear Workshop trades right around the middle of the road in comparison to other brick and mortar businesses but may hold potential growth figures that compare closer to that of mature e-commerce companies such as GameStop (GME)

Looking more towards growth we see that Build-A-Bear Workshop is growing at around 35% annually. This is considerably faster than their competitors. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward.

Wall Street Analysts are behind Build-A-Bear Workshop as well with an average analyst rating of $26 signaling as much as 50% upside from current prices (Figure 3).

Figure 3. There is currently only one Wall Street Analyst covering BBW with a price target hinting at significant upside potential. Source: Company.

The combination of value, momentum, growth, and earnings consistency makes a strong case for Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock going forward. There may be better entry points following the current run, but the potential for upside is still there for BBW.

Risks

Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has a debt of approximately $117 million. This is a fairly significant amount in regards to their total equity and therefore should be monitored going forward as always.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $8 mark. This would indicate more than 50% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds such as COVID Delta Variant shutdowns.

Investment Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop has been one of the most eye-popping turnaround stories of the pandemic. They have managed to make the transition to digital sales that other companies such as GameStop hope to do as well. Their P/E ratio does not yet fully reflect these drastic changes to their business model which is why considerable upside still remains.

With a potential upside of as much as 52% in an approximately 1-1.5 year time frame due to enhanced value, ongoing momentum, accelerated growth, and reliable earnings consistency, Build-A-Bear Workshop looks to be a decent overall investment going forward. In my opinion, there is still around 50% downside risk if COVID shutdowns come back into play, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies. Monitoring the continuation of the business' growth as well as keeping an eye on the fairly large amount of debt on their balance sheet will be crucial in earnings reports going forward.