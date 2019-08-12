Ирина Мещерякова/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) has built a "clinic on the wrist" health monitoring solution and now seeks to fully commercialize this technology as a public company. This single sensor essentially enables continuous health and wellness monitoring of multiple biomarkers all from the wearer’s arm. It would be a significant upgrade to the current generation of wearables, allowing your future Apple Watch or Garmin (GRMN) to non-invasively track multiple biomarkers, including alcohol, lactate, core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, and glucose trends.

If successful it would be a material upgrade on the current use of green LEDs and a method called photoplethysmography to detect heart rate. Rockley's system uses infrared spectrophotometers, these are sensors housed on a single silicon chip that can penetrate much deeper into the body to pick up biomarkers previously only measurable by bulky and high-cost medical lab equipment primarily available in hospitals. The company has stated that this spectrophotometer-on-a-chip technology is 1 million times more accurate than existing LEDs used in wearables today.

Rockley Photonics Healthcare TAM (Source)

The company is targeting a healthcare TAM set to be worth around $48 billion in 2025. It has already engaged with four consumer electronics companies holding more than 55% of the market for smartphones and more than 50% of the wearables markets. In seeking to expand beyond these two core markets, the company has also signed strategic partnerships with two of the world’s largest medical equipment and device manufacturers. This will focus on assessing the potential of incorporating Rockley's single sensor in a range of medical equipment and devices. Rockley expects that these partnerships will also help establish use cases for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology in mobile devices for outpatient monitoring.

If the company is able to fully commercialize its technology, then it holds the chance to entirely revolutionalize consumer health and wellness by materially expanding the functionality of the next generation of wearable devices. Apple (AAPL) is on board. Rockley has been working with Apple since 2017, with the Cupertino-based multinational technology company committing at least $70 million to Rockley in research and development funding. The potential enablement of glucose tracking for Apple's future watch releases forms a critical part of the partnership.

We believe this technology is a game-changer for wearables, consumer, and medical devices. This is more ground-breaking than the first touchscreen or voice recognition in your smartphone and will change the way we monitor our health going forward. Andrew Rickman, Rockley Photonics CEO

There has understandably been a lot of excitement behind the potential of Rockley's non-invasive single sensor chip with its CEO describing it as "ground-breaking." Hence, it is odd that the company has remained relatively under the radar with no analyst coverage and a small retail investor following. Fundamentally, if reality comes to reflect the touted technological advancements and the company can adequately commercialize its technology while defending itself through its more than 134 patents, then it likely stands to substantially increase its total market capitalization in the years ahead.

Guided Financials Point To Large Upside Potential Of Common Shares

Rockley Photonics Financial Guidance From 2021 to 2024 (Source)

However, it faced a large setback as its merger with SC Health was subject to heavy redemptions. The company raised nearly $168 million following the completion of its merger with the special-purpose acquisitions company, this was down from the $323 million expected when the transaction was announced. This is problematic for a company expected to be cash-burning at least through to fiscal 2024 and that has guided for free cash outflows to total $246 million at minimum over the next three fiscal years. Rockley is likely going to conduct an equity raise in the near future or take on a not insignificant level of debt to plug its funding gap. It does have strong institutional backing, with Medtronic (MDT) participating in the company's PIPE so might not face too much of a barrier when it comes to raising further cash.

Rockley is guiding for its revenue to grow from $78.6 million in 2022 to $1.125 billion in 2024. This type of astronomical rate of revenue growth should always invite healthy scepticism as it can always be pulled with punitive effects on holders of the common shares. This is especially true as there is likely to be a large dependency on a small number of customers, a type of concentration that makes Rockley more susceptible to counterparty risk. However, as the company currently trades on a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, its forward price to revenue multiple on fiscal 2024 revenue stands at 1.1x. If Rockley actually comes to realize this level of revenue growth, the upside on its common shares will be material.

A Breakthrough Health Upgrade

Rockley has built a clinic on the wrist through its non-invasive single sensor that enables continuous monitoring of multiple biomarkers. The touted upgrade on the current technology is significant and opens up a large TAM for Rockley to conquer. However, the company is asking shareholders to extend a large degree of trust and that might not be prudent for those who would prefer a level of commercial traction before committing their capital to an investment. I took a position on the back of this being a high-risk speculative play on a large and growing TAM.