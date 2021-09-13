Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference September 13, 2021 9:40 AM ET

Atif Malik

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Citi's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference. My name is Atif Malik. I cover U.S Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Stocks here at Citi. It's my pleasure to welcome Bob Bruggeworth, CEO from Qorvo, as well as Mark Murphy, CFO.

The format of our conversation is fireside chat. I will go with my questions first, and then we'll take your questions. If you have a question for the Qorvo team, please click on the link and submit your question. But before we get started, I'm going to give an opportunity to Bob to say a few comments. Bob?

Robert Bruggeworth

Thank you, Atif, for inviting us here today. I want to thank everyone for joining us virtually. We appreciate your participation. I'll remind our audience that our Safe Harbor language that accompanies our press releases also applies today's presentation. I will begin with a few remarks and we'll spend some time on discussion and Q&A.

In our earnings announcement a little more than a month ago, we said end market demand is robust, and Qorvo's outlook is strong. Today, that continues to be the case. We're at the forefront of multiple secular growth drivers in 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, our programmable power management, IoT, defense, ultrawide band and other markets where you're investing in technologies or markets need and we're expanding into new areas where Qorvo is best positioned to serve our customers.

In smartphones, popular question among investors is where are we in the 5G cycle. We believe we are early in the cycle with years of growth opportunities ahead of us. What can be overlooked, however, is how well-positioned we are in the 5G cycle. More specifically, how well Qorvo's technologies, customer exposure and portfolio management position us to participate more broadly, more profitably and more durably in the current cycle than the last cycle.

A broad set of smartphone OEMs rely on Qorvo's best-in-class products and technologies to develop next-generation devices that are superior to the last ones. As 4G phones are replaced with 5G, that is first generation 5G phones contain $5 to $7 of incremental content. In second and third generation 5G phones, the opportunities grow further as content and performance requirements increase and as the integration trends accelerate. We expect this to support growth through the cycle.

Outside of handsets, our markets are supported by a diverse set of secular drivers, where we see expanding over many years. Those include 5G network deployments, the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, ultrawide band, the transition to brushless DC electric motors, and the transition to solid state drives, and a range of content drivers in smart home and smart cars, including automotive smart interiors.

Across our markets and end market demand is broad based and supported by strong secular tailwinds. We're broadening our reach in existing markets, and investing strategically to enter new markets and extend our technology leadership.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to you for your questions you may have. And I know you have some.

Atif Malik

Thank you, Bob, for this opening comments. Let's kick it off with the mobile business. What are your latest thoughts on 5G smartphone unit expectations? For this year, you have talked about the 550 million units on the June earnings call. And then I'm curious, we conducted a survey at Citi recently that indicates 63% of the consumers plan to purchase 5G smartphone within the next 24 months versus 71% who purchased in the past 24 months. So a modest decline. Are you seeing any impact from the resurgence of the COVID variant to the OEM build plans?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks for the question. And first of all, at our last earnings call, we talked about smartphone growth in that 5% to 10% and we're sticking with that. We also as you pointed out, we saw the market more than doubling from roughly 275 million last year to roughly 550 million this year. So we're continuing to see that. So we're still very optimistic for the market for 5G phones and we think we're well-positioned across many customers to do extremely well.

Atif Malik

Great. And just sticking on the supply constraints impacting the overall smartphone units and mix, we are hearing that the 4G SOC components are in extreme shortages, which is also boosting 5G low end adoption. Are you seeing any impact to the RF components from the 4G SOC shortages and maybe a high adoption in 5G components?

Robert Bruggeworth

I think what's interesting is if we step back and it's quite well-known that there's tightness in the silicon supply chain. So if you're a motor manufacturer, would you want to sell a 4G modem or a 5G modem. So I think as they allocate their capacities that they have available to them, as you pointed out, they're picking more 5G modems, so much higher dollar content. The good news is, we're aligned with that. Our dollar content, as you will know is a 5G phone is $5 to $7 more than a 4G phone. So that's all been contemplated in the guidance that we provided on our outlook for 5G phones, along with comments that we've made also about our overall revenue expectations for the fiscal year.

Atif Malik

Good. Bob, I want to dive into your supply situation a bit more. And you talked about tight in-house capacity, even Wi-Fi supply constrained in the September quarter, and some of your customers are having knitting issues. Is the supplies situation getting better, or worse or about the same?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. Let's take a look at it. In the last call we talked about three buckets, as you've pointed out. One is the suppliers to us, one is our internal capacity and then externally our customers kidding challenges that we've seen. Let's take the one that we control the most, which is our internal capacities. And we've been bringing on capacity and as we mentioned in our call, we thought we'd be in much better shape in December, and then in March, and that's tracking quite well.

When we look at the external supply chain, some places we're seeing some improvement some places we're not. So it's kind of a little bit of mix there. And then in the kidding, we've continued to see challenges there. But what I'm proud of, and I think it's worth pointing out is the ability of our organization to adapt and change to the mix requirements that are put on organization, as customers find out that, Oh, I can't get this component, but I get this one, hey, let's push more of this model versus that model. I've been very pleased with how the organization has been able to respond to what is a very dynamic market at this point.

Atif Malik

Sounds good. And can you talk about what you see in the China smartphone market. It looks like the demand has stabilized in August after a bit of inventory adjustment, April through July based on third-party data. Are the RF component inventory levels at OEMs in China above or below or at normal levels?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. Let me start with I'm very pleased with how the organization is addressing the China market. As you know, it's a dynamic market. But what I think we've done a really good job of the major players within China of getting good share at each one of them. So that helps us a lot. The other thing that that we've seen go on and I want to make sure people understand, a lot of the data that we see is for the domestic market only, and doesn't pick up some of the export market.

And what we have seen as Huawei share has come down outside the United States. Several of the Chinese players along with Samsung, Huawei also have good share at has done a good job there. So from that perspective, I really like how we balanced our portfolio across a number of customers within China. So very pleased with that as well as what we're doing with building our business at Samsung.

Now, I'd say it's somewhat of a mixed on the channel of the RF components, somewhat returning a little bit back to normal levels. Some are still, let's just say hand to mouth is probably the best way to say it. And there's no doubt we're still in a supply constrained market there. But it's been pretty dynamic, as I've said throughout and real pleased with how the team is reacting to all this.

Atif Malik

Great. And just sticking up on China, Bob, you guys have done a very good job over the last few years in gaining market share in China with MediaTek Phase 6 and just across the OVX supply chain, we are hearing Honor is beginning to come back versus the domestic players OVX that have gained share like you pointed out, particularly Xiaomi and Apple also gaining share. And you were very well-positioned at Huawei before the U.S restrictions came along. How do you See the share shifts and your overall share situation in China, if the Honor brand starts to come back?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. Let me start with again, I think the strategy that we've been deploying in mobile is to really be well diversified across a number of different customers. In fact, I think it's safe to say that we built the most diversified, at least when it comes to the 5G handset business that there is out there of any of our competitors. So very pleased with that.

Now, more specifically to your question about Honor, we have an extremely long history with the Honor brand. We did extremely well. As you remember, we went through a tough place when the U.S government wouldn't let us ship the Huawei, okay. And then they spun off the Honor brand. We know all those players extremely well. In fact, I know their Chairman extremely well and I've known him for many years. So we continue to have dialogue with them.

Now, what they did is what they had to do is pivot when they initially went out on their own, they had a supply chain that was built up around not using U.S suppliers. So we've been working with them to build back their supply chain, much like it was at Huawei. In fact, they're using the Huawei playbook, if you will, for how they're interacting with Qorvo and their other key suppliers out there.

So as they continue to build their brand back, build their business back, our expectations are we'll be well diversified across Honor, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Samsung as well as our largest customer, Apple. So that, again, there is share shifts happen between these players, which they do, will be well balanced and be able to survive quite nicely, where others may not be as much as diversified as we are.

Atif Malik

Great. And that a question on dollar content, we're in the second year of 5G migration, so still early innings here. You talked about $5 to $7 content increase in 5G over a 4G device, new diversity, received mid to high band, minor complexity increase, antenna control solutions, and then ultrawide band adoption are some of the areas of incremental content adders for you. And how should we think about your dollar content growth? The next 1 to 2 years as new 5G buying, plus a 5G phone upgrade, kind of layers on.

Robert Bruggeworth

I think it's best just to stay at an extremely high level there. I think you outlined many good drivers, why we believe we're still in the beginning of a multiyear secular trend of growth, that we believe we can grow this business 10% to 15%, year in and year out for the various reasons that you've outlined. I mean, clearly, we've also commented that it's our expectations by about 2025 that 80% of the phones will be 5G. And as you know, we're a long way from there now.

So you're going to continue to see more and more 5G, you're going to see the $5 to $7 of content, you're going to see added content as they put in added filters, added capabilities, we've got our dual connect modules, we've got a diversity path. We've got more antenna management going on, we're bringing in the sensor business as well, you commented on ultrawide band. So we see lots of opportunity to continue to see growth in our mobile business.

Atif Malik

Great. And not to leave Mark behind us. I feel like Qorvo has structurally changed over the last couple of years. It's better management on your product mix, a lot stronger execution. And the question I have for Mark is like [indiscernible] is just an better execution on the original merger synergies that you guys talked about between RFMD and TriQuint. What other steps, Mark, did the management and the company take to improve the mobile business?

Mark Murphy

Well, I think your question in a way answers the question. it was a coordinated effort across a number of dimensions. Yes, the company's heritage both RFMD and TriQuint is around technology and the vision that 5G and well advanced 4G and 5G is going to drive this integration trend, which was going to require best-in-class technology. So the company's foundation is built on that. And we continue to be a leader across a number of different technologies and continue to have elevated investment in R&D as you can see.

And then we -- post merger there was -- blessed with being able to do everything, we had to work our way to not do everything. And over the period of years, we've been focused on those technologies and products that were most differentiated and you see that today in our product portfolio, and that's an active process that we continue to make. We also, in that process, sharply reduced our capital spend and became much more circumspect about what we're spending our capital dollars on and ensuring that high probability products and highly differentiated products are those that are consuming our capacity and that we limit our capacity based on clear line of sight about where our customers value us the most.

And then finally, yes, we've driven tremendous productivity in the company. We arrived here soon after the merger and the maturation of the company around productivity has been remarkable and I think everybody is proud of that. And again, you see that in our results. And in the end, you have a model where we've been outpacing the market on the top line. We've sustained improvements on gross margin and believe that we've reached a new foundation around 52 that we can build on.

We've been generating operating leverage growth. On OpEx, we were around 22%, we will be close to 19% of sales this year and expect that to go down as we grow, which also sustains investment in the right areas in the business. So -- and lastly, in the end, the earnings growth and free cash flow growth as a result has been exceptionally strong and yielded that favorable outcome.

Atif Malik

Mark, as a follow-up, I just got a question from a client. Can you kindly ask, how sustainable are the gross margins and OpEx control from here?

Mark Murphy

We absolutely believe it's sustainable. I mean, that's, yes, the point we're making on the last earnings calls, yes, we've said what we believe is a foundation that we can build on and sustain or expand the margins from there. It's a combination of continuing to refine the playbook that we've run to date. But also its investing in some new technologies. And you saw -- you heard Bob talked about some of those earlier, including programmable power management, ultrawide band and the sensor fusion business. We have MEMS technology and we can talk about a few others. So it's continuing to deliver what the market needs and more and better RF, and then continue to expand the business in adjacent competencies and grow the business and leverage our fixed cost base.

Atif Malik

Great. Let's switch to the IDP business. The IDP business was down year-over-year in the June quarter, but is expected to be down in September. China 5G infrastructure demand was weak in first half, you're expecting it to pick up in second half. Can you talk about the number of play station units expectations this year and any views into next year?

Robert Bruggeworth

Let me start with the overall IDP business. It's our expectations as we commented in our last earnings call, we will grow in December and we will grow in March. So things are still on track there, feel very good about that. I think at times when people want to understand the number of base stations, I think it's as important to understand what type of base stations are going out, meaning are they going to be macro, or are they going to be massive MIMO. And I think we've made clear that where we really shine is in massive MIMO and then also at what frequency. So, a lot of the Chinese roll out, the tenders went out forward 700 megahertz, which we participate in the small signal chain, but not in the macro amplifier. So most of that. And then if you have to also then look at who won the tenders. And Huawei got a majority of those. Well, we can't ship to them. So if it's 700 megahertz, Huawei not likely going to be real good for us.

Now we did see some of our other customers pick up some business there, Ericsson and Nokia. So we'll get some business out of that some of that is going to be in the massive MIMO areas. What we also commented on the last quarterly call was that we're seeing pickup in Korea, Japan, Canada, USC ban [ph], some in Europe, and then further out more in India and the massive MIMO is in the higher frequencies that we like. So we feel good about that.

We also talked about small cells, okay. In the 3.5 and 4.9 gigahertz, we've got some fantastic filtering capabilities along with some of our other small signal components. So, we're starting to really diversify our business in our infrastructure. So that all remains on track. And we continue to believe we can grow that business 10% to 15%, given the growth drivers of the infrastructure business, of our defense of Wi-Fi and some of the others that we've already talked about.

Atif Malik

Great. And Bob, James has talked about 10x dollar content gain from $200 -- $250. range in 5G base stations. How should we think about the content growth for the base stations?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, and that's what I'm saying is, I think we need to be really careful on, are they deploying macro base stations and at what frequencies. Let's just take in those higher frequencies that I've already mentioned, and if they're laying out 64 element arrays, our opportunity is pushing over $1,000, okay. When it comes to 32, it scales down 16 scales down from that. So that's what I think is important is understanding the mix within that and then who's going to be able to manufacture those. So outside of Huawei, whether it's ZTE, Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, [indiscernible], we've got a great businesses with them and we've been building out a great portfolio for them as well.

Atif Malik

Okay. And how do you see your opportunities in Wi-Fi? Defense, which is the most profitable piece of IDP in the next few quarters.

Robert Bruggeworth

Sorry, could you repeat the question?

Atif Malik

How do you see your opportunities in Wi-Fi and defense which is the most profitable piece?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, yes, both businesses we expect to continue to grow nicely. Our defense business, we are a trusted foundry. We've got great products and technologies in that area. Many of those are high frequency. Many are those actually have fed the technology into what we're seeing in the millimeter wave as well areas of our business. So, great business, great growth, it's just a little bit lumpy, but it continues to grow year-over-year. From a Wi-Fi perspective, we've talked about on the last couple of calls the tightness in the supply chain that we've seen, and as we put in some of our own capacity, we expect that business to continue to be a strong growth driver and driving our productivity that Mark already spoke about to continue to improve our financial performance in our Wi-Fi business as well.

Atif Malik

Great. And Mark, one for you. What is the confidence level in IDP getting above $300 million in the march quarter, like you commented on the last earnings call? And is IDP 10%, 15% revenue grower long-term?

Mark Murphy

Nothing's changed in our guidance. So that applies to both the quarter and the corporate comments that we gave. As Bob mentioned, we are experiencing some supply chain disruptions in some areas, Malaysia is the latest but it is not impacted our overall guidance. We're still confident that IDP will see over $300 million revenue in the March quarter. It's going to be driven fundamentally by a strengthening of the base station business, as Bob talked about, stronger defense and also some Wi-Fi growth.

So, as we see it today, continues to be the case. It's been a weaker year than expected [indiscernible]. And in part because of the infrastructure dynamics that Bob talked about, the slowdown in investment in China, the change in the mix of the build out for more massive MIMO to macro, and then a little softer defense business midyear than we would have expected. But while it'd be a relatively low growth year for IDP compared to our expectations, it's a good setup going into next year and we believe, that the growth will be much stronger in that business next year and then the secular drivers for that business are very strong across virtually all its markets.

Base station we've talked about, we expect the build out to pick up pace because of broader geographic distribution. We see more of a shift in massive MIMO than we saw this year, which is good for our content. We see sustained defense growth, electronic warfare applications are going to continue and that's where -- that's a strong suit for us. Wi-Fi, the requirements for Wi-Fi and performance expectations of that standard are increasing which plays the Qorvo strengths and power amplifiers and filters. So we expect to see above market growth there. And programmable power management as well and several other businesses in IDP, including automotive. So we’re -- we do believe that IDP is a double-digit grower long-term.

Atif Malik

Great. And Mark, just briefly on the Omnia antigen testing platform, you have one funding and understand the strong technology matters of not having any false positives. How do you see the bio piece fitting into the company's long-term strategy?

Mark Murphy

Well, it's early. It's very promising as you point out, and we're excited about the technology and the product that we have. So it's a commercial product now. I mean we have applied in the vet space, we've been at this for some time, for a different human application for testing but debited to COVID. It's a point of the pandemic. So we have a viable product as evidenced by the emergency use authorization from the FDA. It's a new market toss. And we've got a technology that's orthogonal to what is in the space today.

So we're working through this and building the case around the unique attributes of our system, which are it's highly sensitive, it's highly specific and in line with PCR testing, but it has a small form factor and is fast. So, you can imagine all the different applications that this can serve and important, testing capability that the government is helping [indiscernible]. So we’re making sure we're educated on the market, proceeding the right way, working with government and commercial organizations to roll it out appropriately and serve the market as we can.

Atif Malik

Great. I have received a series of questions from investors. Let me go on to that. The first one is what is going at your Farmers Branch facility.

Mark Murphy

Farmers Branch continues to be in a mothball status. We run about $3 million a quarter of expenses that all of you see. It's in our GAAP and non-GAAP results. And that just is to keep the fab ready for when we need it. We believe at this time that we're going to need to turn the fab on, so to speak, or utilize it in our fiscal '23. So that's I think what we stay on the last call, that's still our view. Now it used to be that we had a vision of Farmers Branch as a, call it a mirror image of our large Renner facility and build capacity that way, equal lines and so forth kind of redundant fab.

Our view has changed over the years as we become more and more efficient at Renner and better utilize that facility. And now we're looking at Renner and Farmers Branch, which are separated by about 10 or 15 minute drive. Looking at those sort of is as a single fab as a single operation, so to speak, where we can optimize a [indiscernible] Renner and optimize the use of Farmers Branch. So I think it's a good example of discipline we've been on CapEx, and how thoughtful we've been in expanding our footprint.

And it was not a very expensive fab for us. We purchased it, sold an office building on it and then sold tools we didn't need. So the net cost of the facility was not great. And then we've had this option value to expand efficiently. And over the past number of years, we've figured out a way to -- a different way to grow even more efficiently than we had expected before. So we're excited to turn it on at the appropriate time and I can assure you that we won't start it or pick up the investment until we're sure that we need it.

Atif Malik

Okay. And the next one is, can you talk about opportunities in automotive sector for connectivity?

Robert Bruggeworth

Sure. We've been talking about our automotive business, it's growing very nicely. So, some of those same solutions that we're selling into smartphones today, you'll see in automotive, 2 to 3 years out as you know their design in cycles are much longer. But we've got a very nice pipeline there of not just the cellular 5G connectivity, but also in Wi-Fi. And then also we recently picked up the sensor business that outsource in automotive. When you look at all that we've been in automotive for a long time, within the car through the XM radios, the filtering that goes in there, Wi-Fi, so the infotainment side as well as now on the cellular side. So definitely one of our growth businesses and is growing nicely right now.

Atif Malik

Okay. The next one, can you talk about what are you seeing as far as expected 5G base station deployments in North America? Are they deploying 32x32, or 64x64?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, they're deploying both. What we're seeing right now is a mix of both. And primarily, it depends on the carrier and which cities they're going after. So I'm sure in our next call, we will give you guys maybe a more clearer view on how we see that playing out, not just the end of this year, but also as we look into calendar year '22.

Atif Malik

Okay. The next one, what level of internalization is there amongst your customers with respect to envelope tracking technology?

Robert Bruggeworth

Sorry, could you repeat it again? I want to make sure I …

Atif Malik

Yes. What level of internalization is there amongst your customers with respect to envelope tracking technology?

Robert Bruggeworth

So internalization meaning using the technology or the …

Atif Malik

I think a little bit in sourcing, so your customers are more maybe in sourcing more.

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, we have not seen any of our customers doing their own envelope tracking. I mean, that's a technology we believe we're the leader in and have the best performance out there. And I think if you talk to our customers, I believe they would agree. So we have not seen any of our customers taking on trying to do their own envelope trackers.

Atif Malik

Okay. And the next one is, how much more profitable are BAW filters versus soft filters? And can you update us on your SAW manufacturing or outsource strategy?

Robert Bruggeworth

So, let me take the last part first. We're not outsourcing any of our SAW manufacturing. We did as most of the investors recall, we shut down one location in Florida and have transferred it to Greensboro and we're actually scaling it up right now. It's part of our capacity plans, we're doing extremely well there. On the BAW filter side, there are much more complex modules and fewer players. So the profitability is higher in those products where we incorporate our BAW filters than our SAW filters. But both are very solid businesses. As you can see, when we mix everything together within our portfolio, the company is it as Mark's pointed out, 52% plus gross margin business.

Atif Malik

Okay. I think one for Mark. On the OpEx to sales ratio has been below 20%. What are the OpEx priorities in the next 12 to 18 months?

Mark Murphy

I think the OpEx priorities are for us are going to remain R&D, obviously. But we -- if you strip out, if you take the last quarter, for example, and it's a pretty good proxy for how we like to run things. If you start out incentive comp, roughly half of the increase year-over-year on $1 basis was spent for what I'll call our base technologies or our core businesses, and about half of the R&D spend increase was related to new businesses or new opportunities. And I think that, I may wax and wane a little bit between those two, depending on the time of the year, but we're going to have -- we're going to certainly fund our critical core technologies and make that a priority. And we're going to fully invest and commit to those growth programs and new products, new businesses, new technologies that we feel are important to the future of the company. And those include, EWB [ph] as one example, power management. The -- we talked about the biosensor business that's been a area of investment, the sensor business, our MEMS technology, things like that.

Atif Malik

And then your IDP mix is around 30%. Where do you see this mix longer term?

Mark Murphy

Yes, I think one of the interesting -- to your earlier question on is the gross margin performance sustainable? Not too many people remark that, that the gross margin performance that we've had has been with an IDP business, which is our higher margin business, higher margin segment has been down on a percent basis of the company. So we do envision that business being a larger percent of Qorvo, and as a result, we expect that to be favorable to our gross margin trends. We talked about all the secular growth driver exposure that IDP has and, yes, we're just excited about the business and investing in it accordingly.

Atif Malik

And the next one is asking about the profitability of the bio initiative. Is it above or below corporate average? The gross margin …

Mark Murphy

Yes, we haven't given any margin guidance on that business. Yes, we wouldn't be sustaining investment in a business that we didn't think had a favorable growth and margin profile. So, I would leave it at that. We think that there's a market, we think that market, this technology is differentiated enough and has a competitive enough cost structure that it's resulting in a margin that would be positive for Qorvo.

Robert Bruggeworth

The only thing I would add just to give a little more color is the business that we currently have in the veterinary space that Mark spoke about earlier is, quite small and not in the total investment today is definitely dilutive to our earnings. So, as Mark pointed out, yes, we started in that space, but it's not covering all the costs by any means. So, we've got opportunity there, we wouldn't be investing in.

Atif Malik

Great. And we're almost out of time, Bob and Mark, so much -- thank you so much for attending the Citi's conference.

Robert Bruggeworth

Thank you very much for having us. And thanks to the investors for their interest in Qorvo and hope everyone has a great day. Thank you.

Atif Malik

Thank you.

