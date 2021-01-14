memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) struggled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company relies on impulse buying at checkout counters and grocery aisles, gift-giving, holidays, and social gatherings for much of its sales. Think of all the birthday parties and other events that did not occur. Halloween was relatively muted in 2020. So far, 2021 is proving to be a better year. Results for Q2 2021 were solid and better than expected. Vaccination rates are trending higher, and people are gathering for events again. I am also expecting a good Halloween this year. Tootsie Roll will benefit. The stock is touted as a Dividend King but that is a function adjusting for the 3% annual stock dividend. In any case, the current cash plus stock dividend yield is 4%. The balance sheet is a fortress. For those seeking income, you can take the cash dividend and sell the annual stock dividend. I view Tootsie Roll as a long-term buy.

Overview of Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. traces its roots back to the late 1890s when its namesake product, the Tootsie Roll, was first created. Today, the company sells a wider variety of candy and gum products. Other well-known brands include DOTS, Junior Mints, Andes, Charms, Blow Pops, Sugar Daddy, Razzles, Sugar Babies, Charleston Chew, and Dubble Bubble. Tootsie Roll has a dual-class share structure with the Chairwoman and CEO, Ellen R. Gordon owning approximately 53.9% of common stock and 82.8% of Class B shares effectively giving her control of the company. Total revenue in 2020 was about $471M and in the LTM it was $505.

Revenue and Earnings for Tootsie Roll

COVID-19 put a dent in Tootsie Roll's revenue and earnings in 2020. The chart below shows that revenue has been relatively constant over the past 5-years. But dropped about $60 million in 2020. Gross margins also took a slight hit. Similarly, operating income and net profit were lower than in 2019 and the average in the past 5-years.

Source: TIKR.com

That being said, Tootsie Roll has performed better each quarter during the pandemic. Revenue was flat in Q1 2021 compared with the prior year. Revenue in Q2 2021 grew ~44% compared to Q2 2020 and was even higher than in Q2 2019. Operating income and net profit also grew in Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020. It is possible that momentum will continue into Q3 2021, which contains Halloween.

Halloween Will Be Better

The most important part of the year for Tootsie Roll is the second half. The company's best quarter is the third quarter. In fact, Tootsie Roll has never had revenue below $180 million in the third quarter in the past decade except one. The table below shows how badly Q3 2021 was affected by the pandemic.

Source: TIKR.com

Tootsie Roll faced headwinds due to the pandemic in 2020. However, rising vaccination rates, pent-up demand, and a reopening economy are now providing a tailwind. The company indicated that Q2 2021 had higher demand, and this was seemingly unexpected. Tootsie Roll is raising prices to counter inflationary pressures. This is similar to most defense consumer staples stocks. Halloween was relatively muted in 2020 but it is likely that sales will be higher in 2021. A recent survey illustrated pent-up demand and the fact that parents may do more for Halloween than in the past. The combination of pent-up demand and higher prices bodes well for revenues in Q3 2021.

Tootsie Roll's Dividend Growth and Safety

Tootsie' Roll's stock price has declined since mid-August and the dividend yield has simultaneously gone up. The current regular dividend yield is 1.19%. This is higher than the trailing 5-year average dividend yield of 1.11%. In the past decade, the dividend yield has not been over 1.5%. The regular cash dividend is $0.36 per share. It was last raised in 2016. However, Tootsie Roll issues an annual 3% stock dividend. Investors can sell the shares and effectively receive a 4% dividend yield.

Tootsie Roll's dividend is safe based on earnings, free cash flow, and debt. The forward payout ratio is roughly 39% based on a forward dividend of $0.36 and expected earnings per share of $0.92 in 2021. This is below my target value of 65% or less.

Operating cash flow was negatively impacted in 2020 due to COVID-19. If we use 2019 as a more typical year, operating cash flow was ~$100 million and capital expenditures were ~$18 million giving free cash flow of ~$78 million. The dividend required ~$24 million giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~31%. This is very conservative and well below my target value of 70% or less.

Tootsie Roll has a fortress balance sheet. The company's only long-term debt has been an industrial revenue bond for $7.5M since 2014. Tootsie Roll has $96.6M in cash and equivalents and $42.6M in short-term investments on hand at the end of Q2 2021. Interest coverage is over 400X, Debt is clearly not an issue for dividend safety.

Valuation of Tootsie Roll

To determine an estimated fair value for Tootsie Roll, we use a price-to-earnings ratio of 34X. This is near the average in the past decade and seems high. But we use 34X due to limited float, fortress balance sheet, and brand strength. At the current earnings estimate and a 34X fair value estimate, we are looking at a fair value price of $31.17.

We apply a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 33X and 35X and obtain a fair value range from $30.25 to $32.08. The current stock price is ~95% to ~100% of my estimated fair value. The current stock price is ~$30.36, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued based on the P/E ratio.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 33 34 35 Estimated Value $30.25 $31.17 $32.08 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 100% 97% 95%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

Final Thoughts on Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll is a stock most investors seeking income should love. The total dividend yield is over 4% based on a ~1% regular cash dividend and 3% stock dividend. You can sell the stock each year and in effect have a 4% dividend yield. The dividend safety is solid and backed by a net cash position on the balance sheet. Granted, there has been downward pressure on the stock recently but that may be due to insider selling of shares in August. However, it is possible that Halloween this year will be better than last year, and it may be better than expected due to pent-up demand. I view Tootsie Roll as a long-term buy.