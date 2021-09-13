Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference September 13, 2021 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Shaun Andrews - Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dave Barden - Managing Director, BofA Securities

Dave Barden

Good morning everybody or good afternoon. Thank you for joining us again here at 2021 Telco [ph] Media Conference Bank of America. We are here for our second session today and we are really pleased to have with us today, Shaun Andrews who is the EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Lumen formally known as CenturyLink. And I’d like to welcome you Shaun as I think your first time here at a conference. So thank you for coming.

Shaun Andrews

Yes thanks for having me Dave. Happy to be here, good morning.

Dave Barden

Yes, thank you. Sorry I guess that maybe that easiest [ph] way to start out would just be the kind of ask those that haven't had a chance to meet the Chief Marketing Officer of the Lumen organization, kind of where you come from? And what you do now at Lumen?

Shaun Andrews

Yes, so I come from the history of acquired companies at Lumen. I was with [Indiscernible] at one point and level three, I started out in sales and work through product management. Now I find myself as the Chief Marketing Officer. I divide my time into three chunks. So one is, I'm accountable for the products and experiences we take to market, two I’m driving a improved digital experience, really, across all the buyers journey. And then three, the traditional marketing aspects of brand creative and messaging. So Chief Marketing Officer with those three main functions is how I divided my day.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dave Barden

So question for you, from the outside looking in, with respect to some of the big changes that are happening at the organization in terms of kind of divvying up the assets and kind of selling off pieces. Has that changed, your, your focus your, your role, the kind of attitude of the organization.

Shaun Andrews

I wouldn't say that it's changed our focus. I’d say it’s congruent with our focus and alignment are focused on really investing where we can grow and focusing on the Quantum Fiber experience and mass market, and then the growth aspects of enterprise. So it doesn't feel like so much change what we're working on, but more just helps us get there.

Dave Barden

And maybe taking these in reverse order. In terms of the traditional, marketing function, it wasn't too long ago, I remember kind of sitting here in New York City and watching the football game and seeing a television commercial come up for CenturyLink. Or, I haven't seen those for Lumen in a little while, hasn't been a proactive decision to kind of dial back the national marketing of the organization and focus more on something else. And if it is, what is that something you're focusing on from a marketing standpoint?

Shaun Andrews

Yes, definitely not so much a dial back as a refocus. So if you look at where we get the best bang for the buck, on reaching our target market, specifically, is less so with mass, linear TV advertising, and that was definitely a part of the campaign when we initially rolled out the rebranding of Lumen. But as we're becoming more comfortable with our sweet spot, and they identify, Lumen as a technology company, and that brand is getting out there. And then we start to pivot more of our spend towards the over the top and really targeted medium where we can reach CIOs and CTOs that make the decisions we need them to make. So really a refocusing of those dollars rather than a kind of a cease and desist of the national approach.

Dave Barden

And with respect to the rebranding, in particular to Lumen, and this this notion that the company's a technology company now is do you sense that it's resonating? Is it accomplishing the, the desired results in terms of perception and positioning for the company?

Shaun Andrews

Yes, it's not just that I sent that we tested and proved it, and it is working. So, we had several mission, really to change our purpose, to change the value proposition and to change how our customers and employees feel. And that is working. We measure the perception of the IT decision makers and I can clearly see where they've gone from viewing us as a traditional Telco to a technology company. And we'll continue to try and move them along that curve. And that really helps them think of us when they're trying to do things to help acquire and analyze and act on their data into a verb that they're trying to accomplish rather than just think of us as a set of nouns. So it's definitely working. And it's resonating. And I see that in the staff, with employees and customers.

Dave Barden

And as we think about the digital platform, and I apologize, I should have said this before, if you're on the bear cast, there's a box down here, if you want to ask a question, it'll show up on my screen. So feel free to do that, please. Or you can Bloomberg me if you'd like. So I asked this question, I'm trying to ask this question of everybody. A year ago, we were kind of in the middle of this pandemic. And now we're probably not out of it, but we're coming out of it. And I'm trying to get a sense as to whether and to what degree, the businesses that we're talking to feel like, we're coming back to normal and what that new normal really looks like. So I know that Jeff has talked about, the funnels been building and the sales activities been accelerating. But I also know that the decision makings been slower. And people's architectures might be different than what they thought they might be looking like two years ago. So I was wondering if you could kind of just at a higher level, kind of give us a sense as to where are you on that spectrum of coming back to the new normal?

Shaun Andrews

Yes. There's probably maybe there's two axes, I could answer that with. One would be sort of the trending impact that we saw on our customers. So we had some help. And we did some studies in April of last year and then again in August before we rebranded. And the purpose of that was to find out the impact COVID was having. And it was clear that there was less new, as far as what was driving CIOs and CTOs to do, and more of a massive acceleration, that acceleration was cloud and managed services. So moving things to the cloud, whether it's UC or security, and relying on managed services, we saw that accelerate quickly. And that's holding that’s picking.

If you ask me something that’s come and gone, the best example I could give you is old school audio conferencing. So when the pandemic first hit, there was sort of an any port in a storm mentality that some of our decision customers decided to go with. And they needed the ability to communicate, maybe they weren't up on their game with a cloud based UC service they relied on audio conferencing for a moment. We saw that peak and go away even before we last left last year. But that's focused on cloud, that’s focus on managed services, and us partnering with them in order to do that, that continue. In the customer behavior and the buyer behavior in the decision making, I would say that it's still extended decision making timeline, compared to pre-COVID that we're seeing them get to a decision now or seeing them have a level of comfort of what their world is going to look like. So they can close out and make a decision. And I believe that evidence in our, recent quarter-over-quarter sales, we did see some improvement there. And I think that that certainty by our customers is helping contribute to that. But we still feel like the prolonged and delayed sales cycles as compared to pre-COVID.

Dave Barden

Got it? And, it's the digital side of what you're working on, kind of informed by some of these changes, or is it more of a refresh of what existed before in terms of digital interaction with the client base?

Shaun Andrews

It’s the refresh day, but really having a digital experience for them all the way from learn by get views pay renew, was there before COVID. And now it's just harder. When we sit down and talk to a CIO. She's spending less time asking about feature functionality vis-à-vis. And she wants to know about the digital experience and how she accesses those. She wants to know if she can digitally spin up networking as she moves her compute and workloads around different venue. She asked about that flexibility and responsiveness via digital nature less than she would about the actual bits and bytes and speeds and feeds that she might have three years ago. That doesn't feel new to me. It just feels more of a hot topic and kind of top of our list.

Dave Barden

Got it. So you know combination of the analyst day the rebranding the kind of asset disposition and folks in the organization, the goal has been to kind of pivot the organization to growth. And there's a lot of legacy stuff inside Lumen today. And I think a lot of people are trying to find figure out, what is it, that's going to be the stuff that creates enough growth to offset the linear the legacy declines? So can we start with kind of like the large enterprise? Obviously, we've got a lot of legacy, private line and frame and ATM and MPLS is growing, but slowing, things like SD win are growing quickly, but they erode margin. So what is the product or the suite of products? That centrally Lumen? It's like? Sorry, I've been covering this company for 20 years. So apologies. I'm still working on it.

Shaun Andrews

We’ll probably start doing it once a while myself no worries.

Dave Barden

Yes, sorry. Thank you. So what is it? What is it that you guys are selling now where you have visibility that says, okay, this is going to be the thing that takes our large enterprise business from declined to growth?

Shaun Andrews

I mean, if I wouldn't say there's nothing. I mean our focus is definitely on that digital experience. So even where we have those traditional products and services that are in slight decline. And even where we may be doing better than the market in some of those areas. So we can still do better financially by providing a better visual experience for our customers within those spots, whether it's private line or TDM voice or MPLS facing market headwinds, right.

But by far our area is on the growers, right. And the best way to get rid of this weighted average problem is to nominally grow the growers, so they outpace the decliners, just as you posited it. Our focus is on managed technology solutions, which is really running robust and heavy since COVID accelerated it. Our focus is on SD win and staffing, and making sure that we have a digital experience that really allows our customers to drive a hybrid networking solution, whether that's with MPLS, or internet, or leveraging our partnership with T Mobile for 5G Wireless options.

Security, connected security, we're having a lot of success with our digital DDoS experience. So increasingly, customers are really having ransomware tied to DDoS. And our ability to spin them up digitally on the fly and protect them from a DDoS perspective is growing. So the areas exactly as you mentioned, so cloud based, you see SD win that the MCs, edge computing, those are all growth areas that we're leaning on in the enterprise, to make the balance come out to overall public.

Dave Barden

And can you kind of elaborate a little bit because things like, cloud for instance. I mean, I know that there was a time when the company was trying to do its own cloud products. Obviously, cloud, it's kind of now dominated by a handful of players security is also kind of a very specialized capability. Are the margins that Lumen gets by growing the top line and cloud and security and an SD win, what, what are the incremental margin dollars that you get at them relative to the incremental margin dollars you lose from the legacy services that they're taking place.

Shaun Andrews

Well I mean you can see that that is working? Right, you can see that, we expanded our EBITDA and our margins in this most recent quarter, right. You can see that as we're making that transition, the overall margins are expanding. And part of the reason is, as you continually rely on a digital experience, not only does it makes your customer happier because they can thrive, and they can be more tax efficient. But you get a faster time to market with revenue. And then we need less hands and feet to turn up that experience. Right. We'd rather have that be an all-digital experience rather than having a bunch of humans focused on turning it up. And then we can take and repurpose those humans to building more forward looking digital experiences and thinking about what's next rather than dealing with a specific, one B2B transaction, so they're complimentary. And overall, that piece of it is working as we drive, increase margin expansion. So that that balance, we're very good at.

Dave Barden

So should we, should the investor base then be looking at margin expansion incrementally as a function of product mix, and less as a function of some of the cost containment initiatives and synergy initiatives that Jeff initiated, subsequent to the merger between the level three and CenturyLink? Or because I guess it seems like, I would argue that the consensus would be that it's primarily cost cutting, and not mix shift, because mix isn't really changing that quickly, in order to affect the consolidated EBITDA margin of an organization as large as yours.

Shaun Andrews

Yes, I would say that they're not mutually exclusive whatsoever. And that my time is our product mix, and our go-to-market improvement, and a focus on a digital experience that the customer likes, and are tying in with our CFO and our Ops groups to provide a better digital experience for our own employees. They are one and the same. We leverage the same platforms, we leverage the same outside party, whether that's, ServiceNow, or Salesforce or Adobe, we leverage partners to make that experience end to end better. And all boats rise with that tide, whether it's a better product mix, whether it's a better digital experience for the customer, or whether it's a more efficient way for us to deliver that service, which results in your cost savings as you leverage. I don't even need to exclusive as maybe you would have set them up to be.

Dave Barden

Okay, got it. So you mentioned, the partnerships that you have, like with Adobe, obviously, I think one of the partnerships that people are very interested in is the mobile partnership with T Mobile. Has that borne any fruit? Could you elaborate a little bit on on how that's working and what it's what it's accomplishing?

Shaun Andrews

Yes. It has started to bear some fruit. We had a big hybrid networking win very recently, where Lumen is the main paper holder with the customer. And a big part of that solution is the wireless and 5G nodes as part of that hybrid solution. We continue to see a lot of traction not only with the hybrid networking aspect of their relationship, but even more so when IoT is the driver of an edge compute solution. There's often a wireless, last 50 feet or 100 yards. And where we can go to that manufacturing company or that online retailer or a distributor who got robots and boxes moving around at night in an automated fashion, being able to go with T Mobile hand-in-hand and leverage our edge compute leverage our fiber and leverage their 5G coverage, whether it be in a private networking aspect, or a broader from the power base service is resonating with customers.

Dave Barden

And I think one of the things that's kind of emerged, there's been a couple of things you guys had focus on, one is I think you've stood up a new customer success organization. It kind of retooled the sales force and divided it into kind of a selling function and kind of a lack of a better word of maintenance once, could elaborate a little bit on how you've retooled that, that kind of go-to-market and customer maintenance function and kind of the impact that the customer success organization is having?

Shaun Andrews

Yes, so at the end of the day, our models are differentiated and that we have a general manager accountable for a set of customers in a given area. And now that general management structure not only has sellers, focused on selling new capabilities to existing customers, or new capabilities to new customers and prospects, but they partner with our customer success organization, who's really aimed at helping our customers thrive. And if you think about how much of our day in a customer's day is in that level [Ph] by getting pay renew cycle that isn't about a sale, right. Let's let the customer success professionals help the customer thrive there. And then there's not an opportunity cost of helping the customer drive to the seller who's focused on selling that next big edge compute deal or hybrid networking deal.

I'm seeing success in a couple ways that I could measure and share with you. One is NPS, we're seeing up into the right movement with our NPS scores. And the map shows you that customers with higher NPS buy more and have a lower rate of turn. And then two, I point to the build success we had in Q2 over Q1, as proof that the model is starting to resume. The more you allow sellers to focus on selling, the better success you're going to have there. So those are two ways that I would tell myself that we're seeing success, because those are like big pivot.

Dave Barden

And I think another way that Lumen has been trying to differentiate itself has been, this kind of ultra low latency capability and the fiber network. I think that there's some questions that exists, around the idea that, that people can really take advantage of this. So for instance, people talk about gigabit mobile speeds. And then, the question is, okay, well, that's great, but I can only watch Netflix so fast. There's really -- I don't know what to do with a gigabit of speed. And so the flip side of that would be okay, well, I can guess five milliseconds of latency instead of 20 [ph] or 50. But what does that really do for me? And can you kind of elaborate a little bit on what kind of traction does that posture with respect to your network have with the client base? And into the extent, it has traction, what are the things that they can do that they couldn't otherwise do, if they didn't have the Lumen network powering their applications?

Shaun Andrews

That's was fantastic question and it's pertinent, and we're dealing with that balance right now. So, we'll speak about the cloud journey, like it's been around forever and everybody is already on the cloud. The truth is a matter is that most people still have quite a bit in a datacenter. And most people are still early on that cloud journey. But a good portion of them are very far along. And those that are very far along see the benefits of migrating to the cloud from an agile perspective, from a service level they'll be able to provide their customers from a total cost of ownership perspective. Those customers tend to be finance customers, healthcare customers, or as I mentioned earlier, logistics, online retailer, manufacturers, people who have a big base with a lot of activity being in there with IoT.

Those customers that are early along their cloud adoption, they come to us, they understand the benefits of the edge. They understand the role of the edge plays in a continuum from on-premise applications to edge applications, to applications that are best place in the core. They get that. It resonates. And they come to us and say, we're trying to drive a better total cost of ownership. Can you help us move applications to your edge? So we can help them in 24 sites instead of 1300 sites. That resonates. The customers that are earlier on their cloud journey and are actually for the first time thinking about how they move from on-premises to the cloud or from datacenters to a hybrid cloud model. We often have to help them understand the value that the edge plays in there. And the value of having an orchestration capability, so that as they're setting this up, they can move their workloads to a hybrid cloud environment across the continuum or premise to edge. And the value of latency as it pertain to specific applications.

So there's a little bit of a -- if you're super savvy, you already get it. If you're nascent in early on your call journey, we do have to help you understand the role that the edge plays and the link you plays. I think we're coming into the peak of the hype cycle with edge. And over the next six to 12 months, you'll start to see that become more mainstream and customers understand that clearly before we sit down and kind of help them design something.

David Barden

Cool. So, the last time I was able to actually go somewhere. I went to CES in 2020, I guess. And I went to a presentation. And there were five luminary presenters. And the topic was the Mobile Edge or the Edge of the Network. And for an hour we spent debating, where the edge is? What the edge is? What applications are relevant to the edge? And that sort of thing. So, you mentioned the edge and a lot of people do. But I'm interested in kind of from a product and marketing perspective, where is the edge? What is it? And how are you monetizing it?

Shaun Andrews

So, the edge from our perspective is in between premises and the core cloud, right? And if you didn't have the edge and we were debating on where it is. And you just have those book in. You'd be saying, okay, my choice is to put things on premises or my choice is to put things in the core cloud. And my trade-off are, I can outsource and put my application in the core cloud. But I have less control over them and there's latency concerns. Or I can put this low latency application for robotic surgery or for crypto [ph] mining. Or for robot moving around with humans and we want to make sure that they don't bump into the human. So we need ultra low latency per safety and accuracy. I can put those all on premises. But now I've got a pen and how that compute and space and power in 2300 of my site. And I have to have management worry about the management of those applications and coordinating them and orchestrating them at all 2300.

Where Edge is? Is in between. And that's where we today, already our goal is 95% by the end of 2021. We're at 97% right now. We can cover 97% of enterprise applications with five milliseconds or less in the Lumen edge. So, where the edge is in Lumen datacenters where we can offer you the best to those both and tie it together the continuum. So that the orchestration of those applications, you don't have to make those typical trade-off. You can have the applications in the premises. You can have them on our edge. You can have them in the core, in a way that's congruent with each together. And you can see and move your applications and workloads to the cloud provider that set for that application. Maybe it's IBM, maybe its AWS, maybe its Azure, maybe its Google Cloud or maybe there's a time in place for that application to be in your datacenter, right? And maybe on the weekends you move it from the datacenter to the edge. Or from the edge to the core.

And as you do that, you need to spin up networking to help you acquire and analyze and do something with the data. If you're networking is fixed, but you're computing and applications are all moving around, your creating bottleneck for yourself. So what Lumen does, it will would provide an experience we -- and not only move those applications, move them where they're best suited, but also stand up the networking on dynamic basis, so you get the throughput you need for the application side. So I would say the edge is in between premises and the core cloud.

David Barden

And so the monetization opportunity there for you is kind of the housing of the applications in the datacenter plus the connectivity?

Shaun Andrews

Yes. I forgot to answer that of the part question. Thanks Dave. So the monetization is, A, we have the ability to resell compute, right? So, if you need some of that compute in a specific cloud provider, we can resell that. That's the lower margin is kind of part of the whole basket or solution that we would like to bring to the table. There's a better more bread and butter part of the way we monetize it is through space and power in the edge. Through connectivity. So as that data is exploding and as you're moving it all over the place, and you're moving the applications all over, that connectivity that's spun up on the fly, that's how we monetize it. And then imagine the challenge that our customers are facing with moving all of the applications across hybrid networking and datacenters and edge, the managed services aspect of helping them as a certified provider for all those hybrid cloud experiences for SAP, for VMware, right? Now we come to them as an expert and help them on that journey. That's another way we monetize it. And then finally, wrapping it with security, that always part of the conversation, and that's an upsell that we help monetize that as experience as well. I lost you Dave.

David Barden

So going back to the core business, we kind of talked a lot about the large enterprise side in the products and services there. Obviously, international is a big part of the total puzzle here. Is there something dramatically different about what the international customer base requires relevant to either the edge or the latency kind of -- or the some of the products and services we kind of already talked about?

Shaun Andrews

No. I don't believe there is a big map, the differentiator. Obviously, there's in-region competitive differences. There's slight in-region buyer behaviors. EMEA has always leaned down managed services a little heavier than the rest of the world. But by and large, the value proposition to help customers acquire analyze and act on their data, whether that through edge computing or networking, refi communications or connected security, our value proposition resonate very similarly in North America, EMEA, Latin America Asia Pac. And when we go to market, we do so and aligned ubiquitous way globally. We don't break it out region by region.

David Barden

Okay, got it. And so then kind of going down the income statement little bit. On the wholesale side, to the extent that there's is a pitch to be made to use a network latency and reliability is a premium at Lumen network. Is there a way to create products in the wholesale segment that are differentiated? Or is that business just not differentiate a ball. And it's just purely about kind of price and kind of a market value and race to the bottom.

Shaun Andrews

The option number two, that sounds a little more doom's day. Is definitely the long term runway for wholesale. In the long run wholesale will decline. But you can do it by in a way that drives higher margins and cash flow. You can do it in a way that earned a little bit more of your share while that market declined. And I don't believe that it's so much through differentiated product. But more so, through differentiated digital experiences for those product. So one recent example where we're having some success with building API. So, a lot of these large wholesale customers, they don't want to make mass transactions and many moved debt and changes through emails or portals or speaking to a human. They'd rather have their computers speak to our computers through a RESTful API. So that would be a good example of where with the digitally differentiated experience. In on the long run, you're still going to face decline in the wholesale space. But you can do so with richer margins than at a slightest lower pace.

David Barden

That make sense. Got it. And so, look, the enterprise market, you're an 800 pound gorilla in that market. There's a lot of other 800 pound gorilla. It is kind of more of a fiefs [ph]. But when we get down to the small medium business marketplace, that's an opportunity for you guys to kind of come back and take share. It's not obvious that things like cloud compute and five millisecond latency and edge compute are going to be the things that win back the small/medium business market. How do you attack that market? What is the product that you're bringing? UCaaS is something you guys have talked about. What is the products that you bringing in the market that's going to win back market share in SMB?

Shaun Andrews

Yes. So, first and foremost, having a fiber experience wrapped with security with two-way speed that are differentiated and superior to the cable. Experience, is one way that we can drive growth in the mid market. Second is partnering with best-in-breed unified communications providers. So, we have a strong relationship with Zoom and Cisco and Teams. And our ability to bring that high-speed two-way fiber connectivity wrapped with security, tied with the Zoom experience, tied with Team experience, tied with Cisco and bring the SIP Trunking all in one experience for that mid-market customer in a way that they can consume digitally, that's differentiated.

So really, if you think about it as a wrapping the applications that they need with connectivity, security and a managed capability that's digital, that's how we can differentiate ourselves and drive growth. And then there is one -- I don't disagree with your point about edge compute as it sits at right now at the mid market. With the exception of our SAP alliance. So we as the first provider chosen the partner with SAP to move their mid market customers onto to a cloud-based SAP solution. So that's a huge opportunity for us that we've been enjoying and driving.

David Barden

Awesome. And so then we get kind of to the consumer mass market element. Here again, I think, it's interesting, because I look backwards. And this is something I have really interest in. We go back to 2005, Verizon launches their files build. You go back like ten years ago, Cincinnati Bell, overbuild their network with fiber. Now you've got AT&T talking about doubling the size of their fiber overbuild from 14 million to 30 million homes. You've got Frontier coming out of bankruptcy. They want to overbuild the fiber. Jeebly, who bought assets from Frontier. They're over building the fiber. Windstream is using Uniti fiber. And it's interesting that it appears from the outside to me that Lumen is one of the relatively few companies, it's not the only large company that has kind of scaled back the fiber to the consumer strategy. It's been concentrated down to multi tenant unit buildings and where it's highly obviously economic, but there hasn't a been a grand plan to retool the network. Now that might -- maybe I'm talking at school and maybe that's coming or something. But I'm interest in kind of getting the view of Lumen today about the consumer mass market, broadband opportunity and how you think about it.

Shaun Andrews

Yes. I mean, I think that our D&A is always financial discipline, EBITDA expansion, cash flow, margin expansion. And early on, when we were looking at the mass market opportunity, we were clear. We're going to invest where we can grow. And we're going to invest where we can grow with fiber. And I think its done a fantastic job with that. Now, we have Quantum fiber in the marketplace. We're not only get a fiber experience, but is all digital and seamless and quick. As we get that financial discipline and those margins are expanding and we're getting the returns that we want, and the machine gets more efficient, then that opens up our ability to invest. I think you heard just referenced that we're still looking for the same leverage ratio that we've been targeting previously across the company. But we have a little bit more leniency on the timeline that we're going to get there, so that we can further invest in growth opportunities.

That further investing in growth opportunities does not only along the lines of edge compute and connected security, and unified communication, but it's also within quantum fiber in mass market. So there is an opportunity for us to grow there. We do have our line, our eyes set on where that is. And we are extremely focused in part of the transaction with Apollo was really to cleave off the part where we want going to investment grow and leave us with the part that's really right for further investment and growth.

David Barden

Awesome. So, I guess, the last piece and it is just related to what happens -- as the organization kind of gets a little smaller towards the next year and you kind of talked about some of the flexibility around the timing of reaching the leverage goals. How would you kind of prioritize or characterize management's perspective on capital allocation priorities? Is it investment business, de-lever? Maybe think about stock buybacks, invest in new business opportunities? Like, how would you kind of characterize that?

Shaun Andrews

Yes. So, the board doesn't necessarily call on CMO when it's talking about capital allocation. But I can tell you they're very purposeful and methodical. And while they orient and steer towards improved growth, they're also really mindful about returning capital to shareholders. You saw that recently the announcement of the share buyback of a billion dollars over two years, I believe, right? So, I think the balance of how we allocate funds, you saw returning capital to shareholders to drive investment in growth across quantum fiber, edge computing, connected security, buying back shares opportunistically, that's for Jeff and Neil and the Board to decide. But both are the exact levers that you'll see going. My job is to drive growth through investment in enterprise and in quantum fiber. And that's where my focus is. So, I'm really happy with the work, with where we've laid out to invest and grow. I'm not happy with the pace that we've gotten there. So my focus has been how can I enable the employees of Lumen to drive a faster timeline to providing better digital experiences for our customers in those growth areas. And that's where my focus is on within that one particular lever. I'm not the one to answer on how we're going allocate or prioritize across those other levers.

David Barden

Totally fair. I appreciate. As Chief Marketing Officer that's a big -- of the world. Shaun, thank you so much for being with us here. We've run out a time. We have time for questions, obviously, but thank you for being a part of this. As always, we really appreciate you being here.

Shaun Andrews

Yes, Dave. That was fantastic. Super soft provoking and great question. And I appreciate your team's preparation. That was really fun. Thank you.

David Barden

Thank you, guys.

Shaun Andrews

Bye bye.