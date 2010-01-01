Vitalii Petrushenko/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Acme United Corp. (NYSE:ACU) have risen by less than 2.0% since this last post was published back in April. This presents a possible opportunity to capitalize on upcoming quarterly results.

Revenue growth, gross margin, and operating income profitability for the most recent quarter were all unspectacular year over year.

However, there are several reasons for optimism which counterbalance the weak trend in quarterly results. Among these are the resumption of operations at the company's main production and distribution facility, strong demand in the First Aid segment, capacity expansion in two of the company's business lines, potential margin improvement from planned price increases, and growth of higher margin product refills utilizing the company's greatly expanded base of installed health care units.

On balance then, even though operating results are likely to resume their upward trajectory, shares of Acme are currently still a hold based on stretched valuations and the recent trend reversal in operating margin improvement which bears watching.

Q221 Results

Revenue for Q221 (ended 6/30/21) increased by 1.8% y/y as sales in the Europe segment (9% of total revenue) rose more than 26% (up 16% in local currency) while sales in the Canada segment (9% of total) increased almost 68% (up 49% in local currency).

Offsetting these increases was a 4.3% decline in revenue in the U.S. segment (82% of total) that was caused primarily by the closure of the company's largest distribution center for 10 days during the quarter to install a new warehouse inventory system. Unfortunately, a labor shortage impacted the facility when it was reopened, which caused a temporary dip in productivity and also impacted revenue.

The company has addressed the situation by implementing higher wages (approximately $2/hr on average), bonuses for time served, and attendance incentives. On the quarterly call, management disclosed that the company had $5M in unshipped orders at quarter end but is now shipping at normal rates which will help the company keep up with the strong demand of new orders, but which will leave the level of back orders inflated.

The growth in revenue in Europe was ascribed to the growth of e-commerce and the DMT business in the Cutting, Sharpening, and Measuring segment. In Canada the exemplary growth was attributed to the lifting of Covid restrictions for offices and retail stores, and the growth of First Aid segment online sales.

Gross margin for the company was at 36.0% in the quarter which is 43 bps lower than the 36.5% in Q220 (ended 6/30/20). Higher labor and transportation costs were the drivers of the reduction. As mentioned, the labor shortage at the Rocky Mount, North Carolina facility which arose after the system installation shutdown prompted the increase in wages, bonuses, and incentives which contributed to the higher labor cost.

Operating expenses increased 7.9% to 27.6% of revenue in Q221 from 26.5% in Q220. As disclosed in the 10-Q, this 106 bps deterioration was the result of "higher personnel related costs, commissions and shipping costs related to higher sales (including costs resulting from the absorption of Med-Nap personnel)." The acquisition of Med-Nap, which employs 25 people and had less than $5M in revenue in 2020, was finalized by Acme in December 2020.

As a consequence of the reduced gross margin and increased operating expenses, operating margin for Q221 declined 150 bps to 8.5% from 10.0% in the previous year quarter.

Acme's sales are seasonally tied to the back to school market with the second and third quarters stronger than the first and fourth, and as can be seen on this chart, the second quarter marks the peak operating margin.

Weakness in Q221 is a concern that is mitigated by the fact that Trailing Twelve Month operating margin as of Q221 is 6.8%, compared to Q220 TTM operating margin of 6.3%.

It is worth noting that gross margin has declined in 8 of the last 10 quarters, by an average of 62 bps y/y, while the 106 bps increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the most recent quarter comes after improvement in each of the previous 9 quarters which saw average improvement of 135 bps y/y.

Likewise, operating margin had been improving consistently for Acme until the reversal in the most recent quarter. The 150 bps decline in Q221 follows the 9 preceding quarters in which operating margin improved 87 bps on average y/y.

The trend reversal in profitability in Q221 is not a great concern given that the warehouse system upgrade constrained sales and added to costs during the quarter. A greater concern is the long term deterioration of gross margin which is being obscured by the steadily improving operating expense margin.

Management is to be applauded for its effective cost controls, but ultimately gross margin must pull its weight in driving operating income margin because the amount of cost reduction which Acme can manage does have a natural limit.

Preview of Upcoming Q321 Results

When Q321 (ended 9/30/21) results are released in October, they will better shape Acme's investment thesis going forward after Q221 revenue growth, profitability, and operations results were mixed.

Along with the markers routinely tracked to measure progress, several areas in particular will provide insight into the company's prospects going forward.

The first area of concern is profit margin trends, specifically improvement in operating margin driven by operating expense control offsetting weakness in gross margin.

The next area which management should address in the upcoming results is the productivity of the reactivated Rocky Mount facility. We will be looking to determine if the momentum described in Q221 is sustained in Q321, and, if demand has continued to be as strong as indicated in Q221, has the company been able to make a dent in its backlog.

The third useful piece of information to be gleaned in the upcoming quarter concerns Acme's success in passing along rising costs to its customers. This is tied into the profit margin trend analysis, and if cost increases prove successful should boost operating margin results.

Another area to be assessed in the next quarter's results is the impact of last year's growth in the installed base of health care units on the refill business.

Management may also provide an update on the progress of capacity expansion in the DMT and Med-Nap businesses. DMT, which is one of the lines in the Cutting, Sharpening, and Measuring segment, is expected to have its capacity expansion complete in July, which the company hopes will expand the e-commerce market in the United States and industrial accounts in Europe.

Med-Nap is the company's recent acquisition in the First Aid segment which was scheduled to have new equipment and three new production lines in operation by the end of August. This expansion and refresh is geared toward fulfillment of demand from expected new supply agreements.

Multiples

At the time of the last post in April, TTM EBITDA and the price to EBITDA multiple were both at the highest level since 2010. Now, because of the increase of diluted weighted shares outstanding, the multiple has risen to about 9.7x from 9.0x despite the nearly flat share price and increase in TTM EBITDA to $15.6M from $15.2M.

The total number of diluted weighted shares outstanding has increased by 12.8% to 3.96M from 3.51M at Q420, and 13.8% from 3.48M at Q220. This inflation of shares outstanding and market cap has also impacted the multiple of Enterprise Value to TTM EBITDA.

Specifically, the EV/EBITDA multiple has expanded from the previous post by about 5% to 12.2x from 11.6x. This multiple is at its highest level since 2017. However, unlike in 2016 and 2017, when Acme amassed debt to fund its acquisitions of First Aid Only, Spill Magic, and DMT, the net debt/EBITDA ratio is trending down.

The Takeaway

It's a reasonable conjecture that Acme's operating results will resume their upward trajectory now that the company's main production and distribution facility is back online after the Q221 pause.

However, the outlook for shares remains neutral because the recent reversal of the improving operating margin trend may be sustained which will crimp profits at a time when price multiple valuations are currently at the high end of the range.