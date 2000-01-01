igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

After so many years of red hot returns, including the fastest double off bear market lows in market history, it's understandable that many income investors are concerned there isn't anything left to buy that can safely meet their long-term investing goals.

That's certainly true of the broader market which according to JPMorgan, the market is 30% historically overvalued, meaning some pretty paltry short to medium-term return potential.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

S&P 500 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

But never forget that it's a market of stocks, not a stock market.

36% of the Dividend Kings 500 Master List is still reasonably or attractively valued. Today I wanted to highlight the three reasons that Dividend Kings recently recommended Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) or Scotiabank, as a potentially very attractive high-yield investment opportunity for our members.

In fact, if you're looking for a safe 4.6% yield that management says will grow by at least 7% CAGR over time, to help fund a comfortable retirement, Scotiabank is as close to a perfect blue-chip opportunity as exists on Wall Street today.

Reason 1: Impeccable Safety And Quality

How high quality is Scotiabank?

Canadian Banks Sorted By Quality

Company Safety Score Quality Score Long-Term Risk Management Consensus Industry Percentile Bank of Novia Scotia 87% 84% 89% Royal Bank of Canada 85% 82% 70% Toronto-Dominion Bank 81% 80% 77% Bank of Montreal 83% 77% 79% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 77% 73% 78% Average 82.6%- very safe 79.2% -SWAN 78.6% - Good

It scores #1 in quality, safety, and long-term risk management out of all the Canadian super banks on our 207 point safety, dependability, and quality model.

(Source: Global Finance)

BNS was the 27th safest bank on earth based on all credit ratings in 2020, according to Global Finance magazine. It was the 17th safest non-government owned bank.

Dividend Safety score: 87% - 5/5- very safe (0.5% average recession cut risk, 1.9% pandemic level recession cut risk)

Dependability score: 86% - 4/4 - exceptional dependability

Quality score: 84% - 11/12 Super SWAN (Sleep Well At Night)

Long-term risk management consensus: 89th industry percentile - very good

2021 average fair value: $71.62

2022 average fair value: $73.45

12-month blended forward harmonic average fair value: $72.89

Current Price: $61.73

Discount To Fair Value/Margin of safety: 15%

DK rating: potential good buy

Yield: 4.6% vs 2.7% Vanguard high-yield ETF

Long-term growth consensus: 14.3%

Management growth guidance: 7+% CAGR

Long-term consensus total return potential: 18.9% (vs. 9.9% for the S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats)

Management Long-Term Total Return Guidance: 11.6% + CAGR

Canadian banks are famous for their safe dividends… And Scotiabank hasn’t missed a dividend since its founding in 1832…. And the last time it cut its dividend was during WWII, per the request of the Canadian government.

In other words, if you're looking for safe banking dividends, they don't come any safer than Canadian blue-chips like Scotiabank.

BNS Investment Decision Score

Our team has built a tool that allows you to instantly determine how reasonable and prudent any potential investment idea is compared to the S&P 500.

Ticker BNS DK Quality Rating 11 84% Investment Grade A+ Sector Finance Safety 5 87% Investment Score 100% Industry Banks Dependability 4 86% 5-Year Dividend Return 30.32% Sub-Industry Diversified Banks Business Model 2 Today's 5+ Year Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 8.72% Super SWAN, Phoenix, Top Buy, Strong ESG Goal Scores Scale Interpretation Valuation 4 Good Buy BNS's 15.31% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness Preservation of Capital 7 Excellent BNS's credit rating of A+ implies a 0.60% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital Return of Capital 10 Exceptional BNS's 30.32% vs. the S&P's 9.00% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score Return on Capital 10 Exceptional BNS's 8.72% vs. the S&P's 3.46% 5-year risk-adjusted expected return (RAER) earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score Total Score 31 Max score of 31 S&P's Score Investment Score 100% Exceptional 73/100 = C(Market Average) Investment Letter Grade A+

(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

BNS is as close to a perfect high-yield blue-chip investment as you can make today, and here's why.

Reason Two: A Long Global Growth Runway

Scotiabank was founded in 1832, making it one of the oldest banks in the world. It’s the Canadian bank with the biggest international presence and No. 1 in spending on digital banking. (This is important in terms of reducing its efficiency ratio and improving productivity and margins.)

(Source: investor presentation)

Its international exposure specifically focuses on Latin America (10.4% market share). It also operates in the United States, as well as in China, Brazil, India, Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

The company mainly focuses on real estate and mortgages (although it has the least mortgage risk of all its Canadian peers). One-third (33%) of its mortgages are insured and risk-free… For the uninsured 66%... 65% have a FICO score over 788. (For context, the average U.S. FICO score is 711 - and that's at an all-time high.)

Since 2010, the company has tripled its spending on digital tech. Gross margins on digital banking are nearly 100%.

(Source: investor presentation)

Canadian banking makes up 69% of profits… And management expects to generate 5% long-term growth and a productivity ratio under 44% in that area (50% or less is the global gold standard).

Meanwhile, the international banking segment is expected to generate over 9% growth. And it expects to grow revenues faster than costs, boosting margins over time.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's why management expects international banking to eventually surpass the international gold standard productivity ratio of under 50%.

In Latin American countries, the bank is focused on companies that have strong economies and property rights - making it relatively immune to commodity price risks.

Global wealth management is a lucrative business, with over $400 trillion globally in assets… The company’s assets under management reach C$344 billion… And management expects this segment to grow earnings at over 8%.

In the short term, dividend growth is expected to recover to about 3-4% in the next few years.

BNS Dividend Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) earnings Buyback Potential 2021 $2.87 $6.09 47.1% $3,909 5.17% 2022 $2.96 $6.25 47.4% $3,994 5.28% 2023 $3.09 $6.69 46.2% $4,370 5.78% Total 2021 Through 2023 $8.92 $19.03 46.9% $12,273.54 16.23% Annualized Rate 3.76% 4.81% -1.0% 5.74% 5.74%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

That's to bring the payout ratio back down to the 40% to 50% safe range that management has targeted for decades.

Credit quality is high and thanks to massive stimulus, in the US and Canada, North American loan losses have been falling steadily (around 0.7% pre-pandemic vs. 0.4%-0.5% for Canadian banks).

(Source: investor presentation)

Provisions for credit losses in Canada are exceptionally low because of the strict regulations and high quality of loans.

That's why all four rating agencies consider BNS to be exceptionally low risk.

BNS Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ stable 0.6% 166.7 Fitch AA- negative outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa2 (AA equivalent) stable outlook 0.5% 196.1 DBRS AA stable 0.5% 196.1 Consensus AA- stable outlook 0.54% 184.3

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS)

Your chances of losing 100% of your money are about 0.54% or 1 in 184 investing in BNS today.

Its common equity tier-one ratio (CET1) - the gold standard for banking safety - never fell below 10% even in internal stress tests during the pandemic.

Those stress tests simulated a depression with unemployment as high as 20% for two years. In other words, even in the worst imaginable economic conditions, BNS dividends are likely safe.

Management says it can maintain 14-15% returns on equity over the long term. That’s compared to the U.S. bank average of 11%, and 9% globally (10% or higher is considered good). By 2023, analysts expect 20% returns on equity, more than double the global industry median.

Coming out of the pandemic, Scotiabank expects sales growth of about 5%, as well as solid growth in operating and net income. That's even with higher taxes of about 18-20% (by the way, this is still lower than US banks, which see a corporate tax rate of 21%... soon to be 25% if those infrastructure bills pass).

(Source: investor presentation)

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Over the long-term, management expects 7+% growth and analysts are even more bullish, expecting three times that.

But even if BNS merely achieves the low end of management's guidance, that solid 11.6% CAGR long-term returns compare very well to the 9.9% CAGR and 11.2% CAGR that analysts expect from the S&P and Dividend Aristocrats, respectively, over time.

Reason Three: Attractive Valuation And Good Long-Term Return Potential

Just because the market is 30% overvalued doesn't mean you can't still find attractive blue-chip bargains like BNS.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (10-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Median P/BV 1.71 $68.43 $74.47 $79.04 $84.92 5-Year Average Yield 4.61% $60.30 $62.07 $62.07 $67.03 13-Year Median Yield 4.04% $68.81 $70.83 $70.83 $76.49 Earnings 11.47 $47.44 $70.10 $71.56 $73.11 EBIT (operating income) 8.75 $43.91 $84.06 $89.15 $95.89 Average $55.82 $71.62 $73.45 $78.28 $72.89 Current Price $61.73 Discount To Fair Value -10.60% 13.80% 15.96% 21.14% 15.31% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) -9.58% 16.01% 18.99% 26.80% 18.07% 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $6.11 $6.24 $1.88 $4.32 $6.20 11.8 10.0

In a 30% overvalued market, with stocks trading at 21X forward earnings, today you can buy BNS at a very attractive 10X forward earnings and a 15% discount to fair value.

Since 2000, Scotiabank has delivered 12.6% annualized returns, strongly beating the market and turning $1 into $8.

BNS Total Returns Since 2000

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

2002 yield: 3.4%

2020 yield on cost: 51.4%

It's also proven to be one of the best rich retirement blue-chips on earth, generating a river of dependable income.

So what do analysts expect from BNS in the future as far as returns go?

5-year consensus return potential: 8% to 19% CAGR

BNS 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

BNS 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential (Low End Management Guidance)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If BNS grows as management says it can, it should deliver at least 11.7% CAGR returns over the next five years. That's about 3X the returns analysts expect from the 30% overvalued S&P 500.

Over the long-term analysts expect:

4.6% yield (vs 2.3% aristocrats) + 14.3% growth (vs 8.9% aristocrats) = 18.9% CAGR total return potential

8.6% to 25.6% CAGR range

Management guidance: 11.6%+ CAGR

vs 9.9% S&P 500 and 11.2% aristocrats

BNS Vs S&P 500 Vs Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

Time Frame ( Years ) 7.9% LT Inflation-Adjusted Returns (S&P Consensus) 9.2% Inflation-Adjusted Returns (Aristocrat consensus) 9.6% CAGR BNS Low End Management Guidance 5 $1,462.54 $1,552.79 $1,581.44 10 $2,139.02 $2,411.16 $2,500.95 15 $3,128.40 $3,744.03 $3,955.11 20 $4,575.40 $5,813.70 $6,254.77 25 $6,691.69 $9,027.47 $9,891.54 30 $9,786.86 $14,017.78 $15,642.88 35 $14,313.66 $21,766.69 $24,738.27 40 $20,934.27 $33,799.13 $39,122.10 45 $30,617.17 $52,483.01 $61,869.26 50 $44,778.78 $81,495.18 $97,842.54

My $5,000 investment into BNS could one day be worth $489,000 and be paying $22,000 in inflation-adjusted annual dividends.

Time Frame ( Years ) Ratio Aristocrats Vs S&P Ratio BNS Management Guidance Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.08 10 1.13 1.17 15 1.20 1.26 20 1.27 1.37 25 1.35 1.48 30 1.43 1.60 35 1.52 1.73 40 1.61 1.87 45 1.71 2.02 50 1.82 2.19

If you're looking for market and aristocrat beating long-term returns, while enjoying a 4.6% very safe yield, look no further than Scotiabank.

Risk Profile: Why Scotiabank Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Fundamental Risk Summary

The Canadian banks face two primary risks: macroeconomic risks and risks related to future acquisitions. We see macroeconomic risks including those related to the credit and debt cycle as largely out of management’s control. Canada has some of the highest median housing prices/annual median household income ratios in several of its major housing markets, and mortgage debt levels have consistently increased for more than a decade. While low interest rates have kept debt-servicing ratios more controlled, we note it does put the economy in a riskier position. We also see the leverage of the Canadian consumer as a risk, which could result in greater potential for consumer defaults as well as a longer period of decreased economic demand. Scotiabank has one of the lowest exposures to Canadian real estate among its peers. While its domestic portfolio is concentrated in mortgages, the bank has the largest non-Canadian loan book, helping diversify its exposures. From an environmental, social, and governance perspective, commercial banks are expected to have strong product governance. Predatory or discriminatory lending practices are examples of poor product governance, which can affect certain banks at times. We view most product governance and social risks as manageable and incorporate a steady level of operational expenses related to compliance and litigation in our models. Outside of the rare, headline-grabbing scandals, we don’t see social risks as having a material effect on our valuation. Banks also lend to certain sectors, which can come under more scrutiny at times, like gun manufacturers, or energy, for example. Commercials banks don’t directly have a large environmental footprint and governance practices are in line with most companies. We assign our Canadian banks a medium uncertainty rating, which we think captures the spread between our bull and bear cases relative to our base case." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

BNS's Risk Profile Includes

economic cyclicality (mostly connected to Canada's housing market)

regulatory/political risk (specifically global M&A, capital ratio requirements, and compliance costs)

industry disruption risk from fintech and de-centralized financial technologies

talent retention risk

currency risk

higher loan loss risk in Latin America

How We Monitor BNS's Risk Profile

15 analysts

4 credit rating agencies

8 total risk rating agencies

23 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

BNS Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A+ stable 0.6% 166.7 Fitch AA- negative outlook 0.55% 181.8 Moody's Aa2 (AA equivalent) stable outlook 0.5% 196.1 DBRS AA stable 0.5% 196.1 Consensus AA- stable outlook 0.54% 184.3

(Sources: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS)

BNS's Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 100.0% AAA Industry Leader Morningstar/Sustainalytics 83.0% 28.4/100 Medium Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 98.1% Excellent S&P 75.0% Good Consensus 89.0% Very Good FactSet Qualitative Rating Average Positive Trend

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters'/Refinitiv, S&P, MSCI)

When it comes to managing its complex risk profile, rating agencies say that BNS isn't just one of the best global banks, but one of the best companies on earth, in any industry.

Morningstar rates BNS in the 77th percentile among nearly 14,000 globally rated companies on long-term risk management.

Bottom Line: Scotiabank Is A 4.6% Yielding Rich-Retirement Blue-Chip Bargain

Maintaining a comfortable retirement requires disciplined financial science, meaning a focus on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

And when it comes to safe and high-quality banks, it's hard to beat Scotiabank.

The 27th safest bank on earth, not only offers a very attractive and very safe 4.6% yield, but management is confident it can deliver its historical market and aristocrat beating returns in the future.

That's courtesy of the largest international presence among the Canadian super banks, and its proven risk management prowess means that growth can likely be tapped into safely.

BNS's 15% discount to fair value, a very reasonable 10X forward earnings, and exceptional safety and quality profile makes it a potentially 100% A+ exceptional high-yield blue-chip opportunity right now.

In other words, in a market fraught with speculative risks, BNS represents one of the most reasonable and prudent choices for income investors looking to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.