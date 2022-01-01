Feature interview

BOOX Research is an individual investor with 15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. Check out my marketplace service Conviction Dossier with several more exclusive stock picks and daily market commentary. We discussed the bullish macro thesis for Brazil (and how to play it), common denominators of their great calls over the past year and a lower risk way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

BOOX Research: I’d call myself a top-down investor meaning my decision making process starts at the macro level by setting expectations across the major asset classes. So I spend a lot of time thinking about the factors that are currently driving economic conditions, trends in inflation, interest rates, the dollar, commodity prices, bonds, stocks, and so forth. From there, it’s an exercise in attempting to predict which market sectors and industries stand to benefit before drilling down to the individual tickers. The investing ideas I’m looking for are typically opportunities that can play out over several months to a year.

In terms of investing strategy, I try not to limit myself with focusing on value versus growth, or turnaround ideas compared to momentum plays. It’s clear to me that many different strategies can work, with some room for everything. I believe that an effort towards active portfolio management and fundamental analysis can contribute to excess returns. In a practical sense, we’re fortunate to have access to low-cost or even commission free brokerage accounts. This allows investors to trade into a position over several days and weeks, just how it's done at the institutional level as a method of managing the cost basis. If we are bullish on a stock with strong conviction, a bit of volatility for the chance to add shares at a lower price can be welcomed.

I’m also proud to consider myself a market and sector generalist. This goes back to my experience as a daytrader nearly two decades ago. An old adage is that traders will “trade anything that moves” and I’ve been able to carry over that philosophy into investing and research by recognizing that every market segment has a bullish and bearish case. Between my technical background and market experience, I’m now confident in making calls in everything between emerging tech, junior miners, foreign companies, biotech, value large-cap, and high-growth small-caps. My sense is that investors that are hyper-focused on only one industry or market theme can miss out on some opportunities elsewhere by not looking at the big picture.

SA: How do you combine fundamental analysis with a data-driven approach? What resources, skill set and analytical mindset do you need for a data-driven approach? Does being data-driven give you an edge over others who invest based on gut feelings (or whatever else)? Can you give an example of an idea you found this way?

BOOX Research: With an investing universe of over 6,000 publicly traded companies and a few thousand more funds, it’s important to sort through all the noise. So what I do is incorporate a lot of market data as part of my research process. A stock’s performance and relative return against its industry and the broader market is a great starting point to find investment ideas. I like to see what is moving first, with the more important question being why it’s moving. What I’m looking for are discrepancies between my own expectation and the consensus. So I work a lot in terms of relative value using fundamentals and valuation metrics while keeping an eye on a good investment thesis.

While I subscribe to some professional market data services, I’ve also been very impressed with the tools available here on Seeking Alpha Premium. The quant rankings and factor grades are a great resource that I use for exploring new ideas, essentially automating some of the work I’ve been doing my whole career. Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), an India-based cloud-technology services company, is an example of a stock which I first discovered by seeing its very bullish quant rating earlier this year. After putting the idea together with an article published here on the site, I ultimately took a long position in what turned out to be a winning trade.

SA: Can you discuss the opportunity in closed end funds? How do you find these ideas in the idea gen process? How do you determine if there is an actual mispricing? Can you give an example?

BOOX Research: Closed end funds tend to attract “income investors” given the fund strategies often center around a high-yield distribution. I like to look at them more for their total return potential considering these funds are typically actively managed by institutional investors with sometimes unique exposures and complex strategies compared to ETFs. There are several examples of funds that have a long history of outperforming their benchmarks so I believe they can work as a core holding within a diversified portfolio. It's hard to beat the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) for equities which I own a small position.

What makes CEFs interesting to me is the dynamic based on their changing spread to NAV. One strategy that I explore are CEFs trading at a historically wide discount to NAV, making them relatively cheap, in a market sector that is gaining momentum. The possibility that the fund can rebound often accompanied by a narrowing discount or widening premium to NAV can add to the incremental return. The large distributions also provide the flexibility to either take the cash payout or reinvest into more shares. So when we are tactically bullish on a fund, it makes sense to “DRIP” or just take the dividend which will limit some exposure to deploy cash elsewhere.

SA: You focus on small caps and under-the-radar ideas - this is a topic we’ve discussed before of how Seeking Alpha authors find these ideas as it seems like finding them in the first place is half the battle - can you weigh in on this?

BOOX Research: The secret with small-caps is to not be gullible when it comes to every new opportunity but also maintain a certain amount of imagination to see the potentially significant upside. It’s a numbers game where after going through enough stocks, certain ideas tend to jump out as special. That’s the sense I get when I come across a new small-cap where everything just clicks with the stars aligned. So I make an effort to look at about 2 or 3 completely new stocks every day in addition to following up on old names. Between the high flow of IPOs and emerging small-caps popping up on my radar, it’s enough to stay busy but worth it when those gems pop up.

SA: You have made a number of very good calls over the past year - are there any common denominators in these ideas that can be applied going forward?

BOOX Research: It’s hard to look at a stock and set a price target +100% from the current level, but the reality is that many end up outperforming even the most bullish expectations. So my message is to not be intimated by a stock that has already been a big winner, especially if there’s a case for the operating and financial trends to continue improving. If I can name drop a couple of big winners this year, I’d point to bullish calls between Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), Gatos Silver (GATO), Domo, Inc. (DOMO), IDT Corp. (IDT), Misonix, Inc. (MSON), Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT), and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV). While this is an otherwise random group of companies, what they all had in common was a big breakout quarter that sets the stage for a larger rally.

The takeaway is that it’s not always necessary to get in at “the bottom”. Often times a stronger-than-expected earnings report, maybe coupled with positive guidance from management, is enough to drive some lasting bullish momentum. My sense is that, particularly among small-caps, the market takes time to fully digest a new and improved outlook that ends adding to upside that builds on itself. While I’m not suggesting to chase every stock that spikes on a “blowout” earnings report, there’s value in investigating if those rallies are more than just a one-off event.

SA: Expanding beyond equities, are there any opportunities in the FICC (fixed-income, currencies, commodities) or cryptocurrencies markets?

BOOX Research: We’ll take this opportunity to touch on crypto stocks which we believe is an exciting new market segment that more investors should pay attention to. Beyond the daily price swings of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, we are seeing the emergence of an entire industry between miners, crypto fintech players, and broader blockchain solution providers that are just getting started. As the industry matures, we can expect some consolidation among the leaders building a long-term growth story. Even with the questions related to regulations that still need to be sorted out, it’s clear to us that crypto is here to stay and should be recognized as a credible alternative asset class. I recommend investors check out the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) which just launched in July and holds about 25 of the most important crypto stocks. Without trying to pick winners in the group, this fund is a good way to get some diversified exposure to the most important names in the industry.

SA: A recurring question in this interview series is about the mispricings created by the coronavirus and its short and long-term impact – can you weigh in on this?

BOOX Research: The resurgence of Covid in recent months with the Delta variant was a big twist. I’ll admit that there was a point in May and June when it really looked like the pandemic was over. So the setup now is that the timetable for a full recovery or return to normal gets pushed further out. The implication there is that the ongoing disruptions add to downside risk to estimates for everything between GDP growth and earnings. We’re seeing a bit of that now with some softer indicators more recently which can generate some new volatility.

That said, we maintain a bullish tilt recognizing the possibility of a 5%-10% market-wide correction. Even entertaining the idea that the market is slightly expensive or expectations are too optimistic, we don’t see anything to suggest a “crash” or an apocalyptic reset. More moderate positive market returns in stocks going forward is our baseline.

In my view, either the pandemic will end, or the world will just learn to move forward with the reality of a perpetual health risk. On that point, my insight I can offer is that the final piece of the puzzle missing for a full recovery is going to be return of international travel. It’s incredible to think that tourists from most European countries are still barred from entering the U.S. So even if the latest delta surge has pushed back that return to normal timetable into 2022 or even 2023, investors can look forward to what could be a surge of pent-up demand as global air travel adds a new layer to the growth cycle. Many industries are still missing that big-spending foreign tourist group that could balance out waning momentum from other areas. In this regard, the post-pandemic recovery theme still has legs.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

BOOX Research: I’m looking at Brazil stocks as a compelling turnaround opportunity with an eye on the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ). Emerging markets are always higher-risk and Brazil has been particularly volatile this year, but any downside is going to be a buy-the-dip opportunity in my view. First, it’s encouraging to see the country’s Covid situation moving in the right direction with sharply declining cases even as other parts of the world are facing opposite trends. Brazil got a bad rep from lagging developed markets in terms of its vaccine rollout, but considering the situation in other countries right now, Brazil looks to be in a good spot in that regard. The major cities are all easing Covid restrictions which is leading to what could be a period of stronger than expected growth. My take is that Brazil is well-positioned to exceed a low-bar of expectations.

Let’s remember that Brazil benefits as one of the leading commodity producers in the world, meaning the energy and mining sectors are getting a windfall from the elevated export pricing environment. There’s a case that the outlook for Brazil is as strong as ever getting through what has been a rough patch. Within emerging markets, there’s a vibrant middle class of consumers ready to get the country moving. Brazil ADRs can also get a boost if the local currency appreciates from here which looks to have value against the Dollar. The airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is one of our top picks with direct exposure to the domestic economy. We talked about the difficultly in setting very high price targets for stocks, but don’t be surprised if GOL doubles by this time next year.

***

Thanks to BOOX Research for the interview.

BOOX Research is long EWZ, GOL, MARA, SIFY, BKCH, ASG